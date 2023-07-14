The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of non-U.S. companies. In determining whether an issuer is a U.S. or non-U.S. company, the Fund considers various factors including, its country of domicile, the primary stock exchange on which it trades, the location from which the majority of its revenue comes, and its reporting currency. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the stocks of "small cap companies." A small cap company is one whose market capitalization is no greater than the largest market capitalization of any company included in the S&P EPAC (Europe Pacific Asia Composite) Small Cap Index ($17.8 billion as of December 31, 2021).

The Fund may invest in non-U.S. markets throughout the world, including emerging markets. The Fund considers emerging markets to be markets located in countries classified as emerging or frontier markets by MSCI, and are generally located in the AsiaPacific region, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central and South America, and Africa. Ordinarily, the Fund will invest in the securities of at least five countries outside the United States. There are no geographic limits on the Fund's non-U.S. investments.

The Fund uses a value investment philosophy in selecting equity securities. This value investment philosophy is based upon the belief that, over time, a company's stock price converges with the Adviser's estimate of the company's intrinsic value. By "intrinsic value," the Adviser means its estimate of the price a knowledgeable buyer would pay to acquire the entire business. The Adviser believes that investing in securities priced significantly below what it believes is a company's intrinsic value presents the best opportunity to achieve the Fund's investment objective. A company trading below its estimated intrinsic value is sometimes referred to as trading at a discount.

The Adviser uses this value investment philosophy to identify companies that have discounted stock prices compared to what the Adviser believes are the companies' intrinsic values. In assessing such companies, the Adviser looks for the following characteristics, although the companies selected may not have all of these attributes: (1) free cash flows; (2) earnings that are growing and are reasonably predictable; and (3) high level of company management ownership.

Key Tenets of the Oakmark Value Investment Philosophy:

1. Buy businesses that are trading at a significant discount to the Adviser's estimate of the company's intrinsic value. At the time the Adviser buys a company, the Adviser wants the company's stock to be inexpensive relative to what it believes the entire business is worth.

2. Invest with companies expected to grow shareholder value over time. Value investors can sometimes fall into the trap of buying a stock that is inexpensive for a reason—because the company just does not grow. The Adviser looks for businesses that are expected to achieve a combination of dividend yield and per-share growth in business value that is above-average.

3. Invest with management teams that think and act as owners. The Adviser seeks out companies with management teams that understand the dynamics of per share value growth and are focused on achieving such growth. Stock ownership and incentives that align managements' interests with those of shareholders are key components of this analysis.

In making its investment decisions, the Adviser uses a "bottom-up" approach focused on individual companies, rather than focusing on specific economic factors or specific industries. To facilitate its selection of investments that meet the criteria described above, the Adviser uses independent, in-house research to analyze each company. As part of this selection process, the Adviser's analysts typically visit companies and conduct other research on the companies and their industries.

Once the Adviser identifies a stock that it believes is selling at a significant discount to the Adviser's estimated intrinsic value and that the company has one or more of the additional qualities mentioned above, the Adviser may consider buying that stock for the Fund. The Adviser usually sells a stock when the price approaches its estimated intrinsic value. This means the Adviser sets specific "buy" and "sell" targets for each stock the Fund holds. The Adviser monitors each portfolio holding and adjusts these price targets as warranted to reflect changes in a company's fundamentals.

The Adviser believes that holding a relatively small number of stocks allows its "best ideas" to have a meaningful impact on the Fund's performance. Therefore, the Fund's portfolio typically holds forty to seventy stocks rather than hundreds, and as a result, a higher percentage of the Fund's total assets may at times be invested in a particular region, sector or industry.