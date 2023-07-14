Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in common stocks of small companies, which are companies with total operating revenues of $500 million or less at the time of the initial investment. It is important to note that the Fund does NOT choose its portfolio companies based on a reference to market capitalization. Rather, the Fund’s focus is on the revenue produced by the issuer of the securities. The Fund employs a “growth” style of investing. In other words, the Fund seeks companies whose earnings are expected to grow consistently faster than those of other companies. In pursuing this approach, the subadviser seeks to build a portfolio of exceptional small companies, purchased early in their corporate life cycle, that have the wherewithal to become exceptional large companies. In selecting small companies with the potential to become successful large companies, the subadviser analyzes the potential for sustainable revenue growth; adequate resources to establish and defend a viable product or service market, and market share; sufficient profitability to support long-term growth; and management skills and resources necessary to plan and execute a long-term growth plan. The subadviser generally expects to hold securities for the long term in order to realize the potential rewards for incurring the risks associated with investing early in a company’s corporate life cycle. Nevertheless, the subadviser sells securities when it believes their potential for future growth is diminished. The Fund may emphasize particular industry sectors or groupings, such as the software sector, and the percentage of the Fund’s assets invested in such sectors or groupings will vary from time to time, depending on the subadviser’s perception of investment opportunities. The Fund is intended for aggressive investors seeking above-average gains and who are willing to accept the risks involved in investing in the securities of small companies. By itself, the Fund is not intended to serve as a complete investment program.