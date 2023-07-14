Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
21.3%
1 yr return
1.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-14.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-7.9%
Net Assets
$153 M
Holdings in Top 10
45.5%
Expense Ratio 1.35%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|NWSAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|21.3%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|5.56%
|1 Yr
|1.7%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|88.74%
|3 Yr
|-14.0%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|92.19%
|5 Yr
|-7.9%*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|77.96%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|46.13%
* Annualized
|NWSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NWSAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|153 M
|183 K
|28 B
|78.26%
|Number of Holdings
|42
|6
|1336
|92.14%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|68.4 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|63.71%
|Weighting of Top 10
|45.50%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|8.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWSAX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.22%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|34.62%
|Cash
|1.78%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|58.86%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|73.08%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|76.76%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|73.91%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|72.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWSAX % Rank
|Technology
|56.62%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|1.34%
|Healthcare
|36.82%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|2.17%
|Industrials
|5.75%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|97.66%
|Energy
|0.47%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|71.40%
|Basic Materials
|0.34%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|81.27%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|80.60%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|92.81%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|99.83%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|95.65%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|99.50%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|99.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWSAX % Rank
|US
|98.22%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|9.87%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|98.83%
|NWSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.35%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|35.59%
|Management Fee
|0.84%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|65.83%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|56.67%
|Administrative Fee
|0.16%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|80.09%
|NWSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|36.00%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|NWSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NWSAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|3.00%
|439.00%
|7.00%
|NWSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NWSAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|75.25%
|NWSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|NWSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NWSAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.19%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|82.20%
|NWSAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2019
|$1.954
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2013
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 03, 2012
10.41
10.4%
Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager Kempton M. Ingersol joined Brown Capital Management in 1999. Prior to this, Kempton was an analyst in investment banking at Lehman Brothers, a VP at Dain Rauscher Inc., and a VP at Grigsby Brandford & Co. Kempton holds an MBA in finance from the University of Michigan and a BA in political science from Amherst College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 03, 2012
10.41
10.4%
President and Chief Operating Officer Keith A. Lee joined Brown Capital Management in 1991 to launch the Small Company Strategy. Keith is a member of the firm's board of directors and is also chairman of the Management Committee, the governing body of the firm. He holds an MBA from the University of Virginia’s Darden Graduate School of Business Administration and a BA in psychology from the University of Virginia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2013
8.42
8.4%
Managing Director and Portfolio Manager Damien L. Davis was originally hired at Brown Capital Management in 2003 as a research associate. While on an educational leave from the firm beginning in 2008, he attended Columbia Business School, where he earned his MBA in finance. He resumed employment at the firm in 2010. Damien holds a BA in psychology from Princeton University and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2014
7.42
7.4%
Director and Portfolio Manager Andrew J. Fones joined Brown Capital Management in 2014. Prior to joining the firm, Andrew was an analyst at T. Rowe Price and an analyst at UBS. Andrew earned an MBA in finance and accounting from Tulane University and a BEng in civil engineering from the University of Nottingham in the U.K.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2018
4.25
4.3%
Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager Daman C. Blakeney joined Brown Capital Management in 2008. Prior to joining the firm, he served as senior equity research analyst at Voyageur Asset Management. Preceding that, he was an equity research analyst at Victory Capital Management. Daman received an MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University and a BA in economics from the University of North Carolina. He is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 10, 2019
3.14
3.1%
Ms. Yaramada, Director and Portfolio Manager/Senior Analyst, joined the Advisor in 2019. Prior to arriving at the firm, she spent nearly 10 years at Baird, starting as an associate in equity research and then serving as a technology analyst in Equity Asset Management. She earned a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Auckland and an MBA from the University of Chicago. She is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
