Trending ETFs

NWSIX (Mutual Fund)

NWSIX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Nationwide Small Company Growth Fund

NWSIX | Fund

$14.66

$153 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.19%

Vitals

YTD Return

21.5%

1 yr return

2.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-13.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-7.5%

Net Assets

$153 M

Holdings in Top 10

45.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$50,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NWSIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 21.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -13.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.03%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nationwide Small Company Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nationwide
  • Inception Date
    Jan 03, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Keith Lee

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in common stocks of small companies, which are companies with total operating revenues of $500 million or less at the time of the initial investment. It is important to note that the Fund does NOT choose its portfolio companies based on a reference to market capitalization. Rather, the Fund’s focus is on the revenue produced by the issuer of the securities.The Fund employs a “growth” style of investing. In other words, the Fund seeks companies whose earnings are expected to grow consistently faster than those of other companies. In pursuing this approach, the subadviser seeks to build a portfolio of exceptional small companies, purchased early in their corporate life cycle, that have the wherewithal to become exceptional large companies.In selecting small companies with the potential to become successful large companies, the subadviser analyzes the potential for sustainable revenue growth; adequate resources to establish and defend a viable product or service market, and market share; sufficient profitability to support long-term growth; and management skills and resources necessary to plan and execute a long-term growth plan.The subadviser generally expects to hold securities for the long term in order to realize the potential rewards for incurring the risks associated with investing early in a company’s corporate life cycle. Nevertheless, the subadviser sells securities when it believes their potential for future growth is diminished. The Fund may emphasize particular industry sectors or groupings, such as the software sector, and the percentage of the Fund’s assets invested in such sectors or groupings will vary from time to time, depending on the subadviser’s perception of investment opportunities.The Fund is intended for aggressive investors seeking above-average gains and who are willing to accept the risks involved in investing in the securities of small companies. By itself, the Fund is not intended to serve as a complete investment program.
Read More

NWSIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NWSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.5% -21.9% 50.1% 5.39%
1 Yr 2.2% -72.8% 36.6% 88.24%
3 Yr -13.6%* -54.3% 47.2% 90.97%
5 Yr -7.5%* -42.7% 12.5% 75.37%
10 Yr 0.3%* -23.2% 11.9% 43.30%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NWSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -43.5% -82.1% 547.9% 93.86%
2021 -8.8% -69.3% 196.9% 75.52%
2020 9.6% -28.2% 32.1% 41.22%
2019 4.0% -3.2% 9.3% 71.82%
2018 -0.8% -14.5% 20.4% 7.43%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NWSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.5% -24.8% 50.1% 5.22%
1 Yr 2.2% -72.8% 36.6% 86.05%
3 Yr -13.6%* -54.3% 47.2% 90.97%
5 Yr -7.5%* -42.7% 14.6% 79.41%
10 Yr 4.4%* -20.1% 12.6% 40.36%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NWSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -43.5% -82.1% 547.9% 93.86%
2021 -8.8% -69.3% 196.9% 75.52%
2020 9.6% -28.2% 32.1% 41.22%
2019 4.0% -3.2% 9.3% 71.82%
2018 -0.8% -14.5% 20.4% 19.43%

NAV & Total Return History

NWSIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NWSIX Category Low Category High NWSIX % Rank
Net Assets 153 M 183 K 28 B 78.09%
Number of Holdings 42 6 1336 91.64%
Net Assets in Top 10 68.4 M 59 K 2.7 B 63.55%
Weighting of Top 10 45.50% 5.9% 100.0% 7.87%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Paycom Software Inc 4.74%
  2. Ansys Inc 4.73%
  3. Alarm.com Holdings Inc 4.70%
  4. Manhattan Associates Inc 4.68%
  5. Tyler Technologies Inc 4.67%
  6. AppFolio Inc A 4.62%
  7. Glaukos Corp 4.57%
  8. Veeva Systems Inc Class A 4.56%
  9. Proto Labs Inc 4.55%
  10. Abiomed Inc 4.53%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NWSIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.22% 77.52% 101.30% 34.45%
Cash 		1.78% -1.30% 22.49% 58.70%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 15.05%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 31.10%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 12.88%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 12.37%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NWSIX % Rank
Technology 		56.62% 2.91% 75.51% 1.17%
Healthcare 		36.82% 0.00% 47.90% 2.01%
Industrials 		5.75% 0.00% 36.64% 97.49%
Energy 		0.47% 0.00% 55.49% 71.24%
Basic Materials 		0.34% 0.00% 10.30% 81.10%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 38.80%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 77.59%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 42.95% 98.49%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 85.95%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 13.56% 96.66%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 40.68% 99.16%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NWSIX % Rank
US 		98.22% 67.06% 99.56% 9.70%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 26.08% 96.49%

NWSIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NWSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.19% 0.05% 27.56% 47.97%
Management Fee 0.84% 0.05% 4.05% 64.99%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.01% 0.40% 84.83%

Sales Fees

NWSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NWSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NWSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 3.00% 439.00% 6.83%

NWSIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NWSIX Category Low Category High NWSIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 17.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NWSIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NWSIX Category Low Category High NWSIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.03% -4.08% 1.10% 74.58%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NWSIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NWSIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Keith Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 2012

10.41

10.4%

President and Chief Operating Officer Keith A. Lee joined Brown Capital Management in 1991 to launch the Small Company Strategy. Keith is a member of the firm's board of directors and is also chairman of the Management Committee, the governing body of the firm. He holds an MBA from the University of Virginia’s Darden Graduate School of Business Administration and a BA in psychology from the University of Virginia.

Kempton Ingersol

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 2012

10.41

10.4%

Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager Kempton M. Ingersol joined Brown Capital Management in 1999. Prior to this, Kempton was an analyst in investment banking at Lehman Brothers, a VP at Dain Rauscher Inc., and a VP at Grigsby Brandford & Co. Kempton holds an MBA in finance from the University of Michigan and a BA in political science from Amherst College.

Damien Davis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2013

8.42

8.4%

Managing Director and Portfolio Manager Damien L. Davis was originally hired at Brown Capital Management in 2003 as a research associate. While on an educational leave from the firm beginning in 2008, he attended Columbia Business School, where he earned his MBA in finance. He resumed employment at the firm in 2010. Damien holds a BA in psychology from Princeton University and is a CFA charterholder.

Andrew Fones

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2014

7.42

7.4%

Director and Portfolio Manager Andrew J. Fones joined Brown Capital Management in 2014. Prior to joining the firm, Andrew was an analyst at T. Rowe Price and an analyst at UBS. Andrew earned an MBA in finance and accounting from Tulane University and a BEng in civil engineering from the University of Nottingham in the U.K.

Daman Blakeney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2018

4.25

4.3%

Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager Daman C. Blakeney joined Brown Capital Management in 2008. Prior to joining the firm, he served as senior equity research analyst at Voyageur Asset Management. Preceding that, he was an equity research analyst at Victory Capital Management. Daman received an MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University and a BA in economics from the University of North Carolina. He is a member of the CFA Institute.

Chaitanya Yaramada

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 10, 2019

3.14

3.1%

Ms. Yaramada, Director and Portfolio Manager/Senior Analyst, joined the Advisor in 2019. Prior to arriving at the firm, she spent nearly 10 years at Baird, starting as an associate in equity research and then serving as a technology analyst in Equity Asset Management. She earned a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Auckland and an MBA from the University of Chicago. She is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

