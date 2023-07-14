Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.9%
1 yr return
-4.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.2%
Net Assets
$531 M
Holdings in Top 10
25.8%
Expense Ratio 0.47%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|NWJIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.9%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|51.58%
|1 Yr
|-4.2%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|53.68%
|3 Yr
|-7.2%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|72.91%
|5 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|49.06%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|39.89%
* Annualized
|Period
|NWJIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.4%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|32.81%
|2021
|-1.8%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|63.66%
|2020
|0.9%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|70.01%
|2019
|1.5%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|38.56%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|46.49%
|Period
|NWJIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.9%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|48.90%
|1 Yr
|-4.2%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|49.95%
|3 Yr
|-7.2%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|72.75%
|5 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|51.07%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.4%
|37.56%
* Annualized
|Period
|NWJIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.4%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|32.81%
|2021
|-1.8%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|63.56%
|2020
|0.9%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|70.01%
|2019
|1.5%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|39.87%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|52.34%
|NWJIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NWJIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|531 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|63.53%
|Number of Holdings
|538
|1
|17234
|58.38%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|154 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|60.19%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.79%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|50.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWJIX % Rank
|Bonds
|89.61%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|85.29%
|Cash
|6.10%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|25.52%
|Convertible Bonds
|4.29%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|2.10%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|77.04%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|81.05%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|68.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWJIX % Rank
|Corporate
|40.68%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|19.43%
|Securitized
|32.76%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|42.10%
|Government
|14.81%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|74.10%
|Cash & Equivalents
|11.70%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|14.00%
|Municipal
|0.05%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|67.62%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|78.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWJIX % Rank
|US
|78.64%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|79.33%
|Non US
|10.97%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|36.67%
|NWJIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.47%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|76.61%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|67.34%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|96.09%
|NWJIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|NWJIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NWJIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|493.39%
|55.43%
|NWJIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NWJIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.19%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|54.68%
|NWJIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|NWJIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NWJIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.39%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|69.89%
|NWJIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2021
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2016
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2015
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 30, 2014
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 13, 2017
4.55
4.6%
Cliff Rowe is a vice president of Loomis, Sayles & Company and portfolio manager for the Loomis Sayles fixed income group and the mortgage and structured finance group. He co-manages the Loomis Sayles Limited Term Government & Agency and Intermediate Duration Bond funds, in addition to the Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF. Cliff also co-manages the Loomis Sayles Core, Short Duration and Intermediate Duration strategies and the Loomis Sayles Securitized Asset Fund. He has 26 years of investment industry experience that began when he joined Loomis Sayles in 1992. During his tenure, Cliff has held the successive positions of portfolio assistant, research analyst, mortgage trader and portfolio manager. He earned a BBA from James Madison University and an MBA from the University of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 13, 2017
4.55
4.6%
Chris Harms is a vice president of Loomis, Sayles & Company, portfolio manager for the Loomis Sayles fixed income group and co-head of the relative return team. He co-manages the Loomis Sayles Limited Term Government & Agency and Intermediate Duration Bond funds, in addition to the Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF. Chris also co-manages the Loomis Sayles Core, Intermediate Duration and Short Duration strategies. He has 38 years of investment industry experience and joined Loomis Sayles in 2010. Previously, Chris was a senior vice president and managing director of an investment management team at CapitalSource Bank. Prior to CapitalSource, he was a managing director and senior fixed income portfolio manager at Mackay Shields. Chris earned a BSBA from Villanova University and an MBA from Drexel University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 24, 2019
2.6
2.6%
Dan Conklin is a vice president of Loomis, Sayles & Company, and an associate portfolio manager for the relative return team. He co-manages the Loomis Sayles Intermediate Duration Bond and Limited Term Government & Agency funds, as well as the Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF. Dan also co-manages the Loomis Sayles Core Fixed Income, Short Duration Fixed Income and Intermediate Duration Fixed Income strategies. Dan has 10 years of investment industry experience and joined Loomis Sayles in 2012 as a fixed income client portfolio analyst. He moved to the relative return team in 2014 as an investment analyst and was promoted to senior investment analyst in 2018, and then to associate portfolio manager in 2019. Previously, Dan was a middle office analyst at Putnam Investments, supporting the firm’s derivative collateralization process. Dan earned a BS from the University of Massachusetts, Lowell and an MS in Finance from Northeastern University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 09, 2020
1.56
1.6%
Ian Anderson is a vice president of Loomis, Sayles & Company. He is the agency MBS strategist for the mortgage and structured finance team, responsible for developing agency MBS research and relative value recommendations across all fixed income products. Ian is the lead portfolio manager for the dedicated agency MBS strategies and a co-agency MBS portfolio manager for the Loomis Sayles Core Plus Bond Fund. Ian joined Loomis Sayles in 2011 from Fannie Mae, where he held several positions over his 11 year tenure. Most recently, he was a senior portfolio manager for Fannie Mae’s investment portfolio。Prior to joining Loomis Sayles, Mr. Anderson served as a senior portfolio manager and an agency CMO trader for Fannie Mae and a research analyst for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. He earned a B.S. in economics from The University of Chicago and an M.S. in finance from The George Washington University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 09, 2020
1.56
1.6%
Barath W. Sankaran, CFA — Mr. Sankaran, Vice President of Loomis Sayles, began his investment career in 2009 and joined Loomis Sayles in 2009. Prior to Loomis Sayles, Mr. Sankaran held multiple roles at Johnson & Johnson. Mr. Sankaran earned a B.S. from Carnegie Mellon University and an M.B.A. from the Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He holds the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst®.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
