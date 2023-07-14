Home
Trending ETFs

Nationwide Loomis Core Bond Fund

mutual fund
NWJGX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.25 -0.04 -0.43%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inst (NWJJX) Primary A (NWJGX) C (NWJHX) Retirement (NWJIX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Nationwide Loomis Core Bond Fund

NWJGX | Fund

$9.25

$531 M

2.96%

$0.27

0.80%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.8%

1 yr return

-4.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.3%

Net Assets

$531 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.80%

SALES FEES

Front Load 2.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Nationwide Loomis Core Bond Fund

NWJGX | Fund

$9.25

$531 M

2.96%

$0.27

0.80%

NWJGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.11%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nationwide Loomis Core Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nationwide
  • Inception Date
    Jun 20, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Clifton Rowe

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in bonds (or fixed-income securities) which include:U.S. government securities;Corporate bonds issued by U.S. or foreign companies that are investment grade (i.e., rated in the four highest rating categories of a nationally recognized statistical ratings organization such as Moody’s or Standard & Poor’s or, if unrated, which the subadviser determines to be of comparable quality);Investment grade fixed-income securities backed by the interest and principal payments of various types of mortgages, known as mortgage-backed securities andInvestment grade fixed-income securities backed by the interest and principal payments on loans for other types of assets, such as automobiles, houses, or credit cards, known as asset-backed securities.In addition to these, the Fund may invest in other types of fixed-income securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in fixed-income securities. Foreign securities in which the Fund invests are denominated in U.S. dollars.The Fund typically maintains an average portfolio duration that is within one year of the average duration of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the “Aggregate Bond Index”), although it reserves the right to deviate further from the average duration of the Aggregate Bond Index when the subadviser believes it to be appropriate in light of the Fund's investment objective. As of December 31, 2021, the average duration of the Aggregate Bond Index was 6.60 years.In deciding which securities to buy or sell, the subadviser may consider a number of factors related to the bond issue and the current market, for example, including:the financial strength of the issuer;current interest rates and valuations;the stability and volatility of a country’s bond markets andexpectations regarding general trends in interest rates and currency considerations.The subadviser also considers how purchasing or selling a bond would impact the Fund’s overall portfolio risk profile (for example, its sensitivity to currency risk, interest rate risk and sector-specific risk) and potential return (income and capital gains). The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities.
Read More

NWJGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NWJGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.8% -4.3% 4.5% 58.55%
1 Yr -4.2% -16.1% 162.7% 56.64%
3 Yr -7.3%* -12.4% 47.6% 76.83%
5 Yr -2.3%* -10.0% 55.5% 52.28%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% 61.03%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NWJGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.4% -34.7% 131.9% 33.20%
2021 -1.8% -6.0% 15.7% 62.25%
2020 0.9% -9.6% 118.7% 70.22%
2019 1.4% -0.4% 5.8% 42.05%
2018 -0.6% -2.2% 3.3% 44.96%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NWJGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.8% -15.5% 4.5% 55.97%
1 Yr -4.2% -16.1% 162.7% 53.01%
3 Yr -7.3%* -12.4% 47.6% 76.68%
5 Yr -2.3%* -10.0% 55.5% 55.25%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.4% 71.77%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NWJGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.4% -34.7% 131.9% 33.20%
2021 -1.8% -6.0% 15.7% 62.15%
2020 0.9% -9.6% 118.7% 70.22%
2019 1.4% -0.4% 5.8% 43.57%
2018 -0.6% -2.2% 3.3% 53.98%

NAV & Total Return History

NWJGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NWJGX Category Low Category High NWJGX % Rank
Net Assets 531 M 2.88 M 287 B 63.34%
Number of Holdings 538 1 17234 58.19%
Net Assets in Top 10 154 M -106 M 27.6 B 60.00%
Weighting of Top 10 25.79% 3.7% 123.9% 49.90%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. US Treasury Bond Future Sept 22 4.35%
  2. US Treasury Bond Future Sept 22 4.35%
  3. US Treasury Bond Future Sept 22 4.35%
  4. US Treasury Bond Future Sept 22 4.35%
  5. US Treasury Bond Future Sept 22 4.35%
  6. Federal National Mortgage Association 3.5% 3.5% 4.27%
  7. US Treasury Bond Future June 22 4.16%
  8. US Treasury Bond Future June 22 4.16%
  9. US Treasury Bond Future June 22 4.16%
  10. US Treasury Bond Future June 22 4.16%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NWJGX % Rank
Bonds 		89.61% 3.97% 268.18% 85.10%
Cash 		6.10% -181.13% 95.99% 25.33%
Convertible Bonds 		4.29% 0.00% 7.93% 1.90%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 34.35%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 38.19%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 13.62%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NWJGX % Rank
Corporate 		40.68% 0.00% 100.00% 19.24%
Securitized 		32.76% 0.00% 98.40% 41.90%
Government 		14.81% 0.00% 86.23% 73.90%
Cash & Equivalents 		11.70% 0.00% 95.99% 13.81%
Municipal 		0.05% 0.00% 100.00% 67.33%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 37.33%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NWJGX % Rank
US 		78.64% 3.63% 210.09% 78.95%
Non US 		10.97% -6.54% 58.09% 36.48%

NWJGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NWJGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.80% 0.01% 20.64% 38.71%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.76% 61.02%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 23.87%
Administrative Fee 0.07% 0.01% 0.50% 35.21%

Sales Fees

NWJGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 2.25% 2.00% 5.75% 89.12%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NWJGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NWJGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 493.39% 55.32%

NWJGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NWJGX Category Low Category High NWJGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.96% 0.00% 10.82% 64.43%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NWJGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NWJGX Category Low Category High NWJGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.11% -1.28% 8.97% 84.25%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NWJGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NWJGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Clifton Rowe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 13, 2017

4.55

4.6%

Cliff Rowe is a vice president of Loomis, Sayles & Company and portfolio manager for the Loomis Sayles fixed income group and the mortgage and structured finance group. He co-manages the Loomis Sayles Limited Term Government & Agency and Intermediate Duration Bond funds, in addition to the Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF. Cliff also co-manages the Loomis Sayles Core, Short Duration and Intermediate Duration strategies and the Loomis Sayles Securitized Asset Fund. He has 26 years of investment industry experience that began when he joined Loomis Sayles in 1992. During his tenure, Cliff has held the successive positions of portfolio assistant, research analyst, mortgage trader and portfolio manager. He earned a BBA from James Madison University and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

Christopher Harms

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 13, 2017

4.55

4.6%

Chris Harms is a vice president of Loomis, Sayles & Company, portfolio manager for the Loomis Sayles fixed income group and co-head of the relative return team. He co-manages the Loomis Sayles Limited Term Government & Agency and Intermediate Duration Bond funds, in addition to the Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF. Chris also co-manages the Loomis Sayles Core, Intermediate Duration and Short Duration strategies. He has 38 years of investment industry experience and joined Loomis Sayles in 2010. Previously, Chris was a senior vice president and managing director of an investment management team at CapitalSource Bank. Prior to CapitalSource, he was a managing director and senior fixed income portfolio manager at Mackay Shields. Chris earned a BSBA from Villanova University and an MBA from Drexel University.

Daniel Conklin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 24, 2019

2.6

2.6%

Dan Conklin is a vice president of Loomis, Sayles & Company, and an associate portfolio manager for the relative return team. He co-manages the Loomis Sayles Intermediate Duration Bond and Limited Term Government & Agency funds, as well as the Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF. Dan also co-manages the Loomis Sayles Core Fixed Income, Short Duration Fixed Income and Intermediate Duration Fixed Income strategies. Dan has 10 years of investment industry experience and joined Loomis Sayles in 2012 as a fixed income client portfolio analyst. He moved to the relative return team in 2014 as an investment analyst and was promoted to senior investment analyst in 2018, and then to associate portfolio manager in 2019. Previously, Dan was a middle office analyst at Putnam Investments, supporting the firm’s derivative collateralization process. Dan earned a BS from the University of Massachusetts, Lowell and an MS in Finance from Northeastern University.

Ian Anderson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 09, 2020

1.56

1.6%

Ian Anderson is a vice president of Loomis, Sayles & Company. He is the agency MBS strategist for the mortgage and structured finance team, responsible for developing agency MBS research and relative value recommendations across all fixed income products. Ian is the lead portfolio manager for the dedicated agency MBS strategies and a co-agency MBS portfolio manager for the Loomis Sayles Core Plus Bond Fund. Ian joined Loomis Sayles in 2011 from Fannie Mae, where he held several positions over his 11 year tenure. Most recently, he was a senior portfolio manager for Fannie Mae’s investment portfolio。Prior to joining Loomis Sayles, Mr. Anderson served as a senior portfolio manager and an agency CMO trader for Fannie Mae and a research analyst for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. He earned a B.S. in economics from The University of Chicago and an M.S. in finance from The George Washington University.

Barath Sankaran

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 09, 2020

1.56

1.6%

Barath W. Sankaran, CFA — Mr. Sankaran, Vice President of Loomis Sayles, began his investment career in 2009 and joined Loomis Sayles in 2009. Prior to Loomis Sayles, Mr. Sankaran held multiple roles at Johnson & Johnson. Mr. Sankaran earned a B.S. from Carnegie Mellon University and an M.B.A. from the Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He holds the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst®.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.77 1.16

