Nationwide Geneva Mid Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
NWHYX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$14.85 -0.04 -0.27%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (NWHVX) Primary C (NWHWX) Inst (NWHYX) Retirement (NWKAX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Nationwide Geneva Mid Cap Growth Fund

NWHYX | Fund

$14.85

$266 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.92%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.2%

1 yr return

-9.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-11.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-12.6%

Net Assets

$266 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.92%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$50,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NWHYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -11.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -12.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.55%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nationwide Geneva Mid Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nationwide
  • Inception Date
    Jun 26, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    William Priebe

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, in common stocks of publicly traded companies that the subadviser believes demonstrate, at the time of a stock’s purchase, strong growth characteristics such as a leadership position in the relevant industry, a sustainable advantage, strong earnings growth potential and experienced management.The Fund’s investment focus is on U.S. companies whose market capitalization is generally within the market capitalization range of the companies represented in the Russell Midcap® Growth Index at time of purchase (“mid-cap growth companies”), although the Fund may invest in companies outside this range. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in mid-cap growth companies. The Fund makes market capitalization determinations with respect to a security at the time of purchase of such security. Because the Fund may continue to hold a security whose market capitalization increases or decreases, a substantial portion of the Fund’s holdings can have market capitalizations outside the range of the Russell Midcap® Growth Index at any given time. In selecting growth stocks for the Fund, the subadviser emphasizes a “bottom-up” fundamental analysis (i.e., developing an understanding of the specific company through research, meetings with management and analysis of the company’s financial statements and public disclosures). The subadviser’s “bottom-up” approach is supplemented by “top-down” considerations (i.e., reviewing general economic conditions and analyzing their effect on various industries). At times the subadviser may emphasize one or more industries or sectors.
Read More

NWHYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NWHYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.2% -26.9% 59.5% 59.82%
1 Yr -9.1% -43.3% 860.3% 96.47%
3 Yr -11.3%* -41.8% 41.4% 84.84%
5 Yr -12.6%* -28.3% 82.5% 90.82%
10 Yr N/A* -18.3% 13.6% 79.11%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NWHYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -45.8% -85.6% 1542.7% 93.06%
2021 -3.2% -52.0% 83.9% 63.92%
2020 7.5% -17.6% 195.3% 58.63%
2019 2.6% -16.0% 9.5% 92.40%
2018 -6.6% -13.6% 24.1% 92.46%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NWHYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.2% -53.4% 55.3% 57.70%
1 Yr -9.1% -60.3% 860.3% 93.11%
3 Yr -11.3%* -41.8% 41.4% 84.97%
5 Yr -12.6%* -27.6% 82.5% 92.29%
10 Yr N/A* -17.1% 15.4% 77.89%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NWHYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -45.8% -85.6% 1542.7% 93.06%
2021 -3.2% -52.0% 83.9% 63.92%
2020 7.5% -17.6% 195.3% 58.82%
2019 2.6% -16.0% 9.5% 92.20%
2018 -6.6% -13.6% 24.1% 95.52%

NAV & Total Return History

NWHYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NWHYX Category Low Category High NWHYX % Rank
Net Assets 266 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 73.42%
Number of Holdings 51 20 3702 81.16%
Net Assets in Top 10 90 M 360 K 10.9 B 71.30%
Weighting of Top 10 33.82% 5.5% 92.1% 24.65%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Pool Corp 3.96%
  2. Intuit Inc 3.94%
  3. O'Reilly Automotive Inc 3.93%
  4. Copart Inc 3.59%
  5. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc 3.58%
  6. Keysight Technologies Inc 3.54%
  7. EPAM Systems Inc 3.44%
  8. Amphenol Corp Class A 3.12%
  9. Generac Holdings Inc 3.08%
  10. IDEXX Laboratories Inc 3.06%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NWHYX % Rank
Stocks 		98.90% 23.99% 100.52% 31.87%
Cash 		1.10% -0.52% 26.94% 66.20%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 76.06%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 76.06%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 75.35%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 75.53%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NWHYX % Rank
Technology 		33.56% 0.04% 62.17% 36.80%
Industrials 		21.42% 0.00% 38.23% 7.39%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.48% 0.00% 57.41% 11.80%
Healthcare 		15.16% 0.00% 43.77% 75.35%
Financial Services 		6.29% 0.00% 43.01% 51.94%
Real Estate 		2.44% 0.00% 19.28% 48.06%
Consumer Defense 		2.26% 0.00% 16.40% 51.76%
Communication Services 		0.40% 0.00% 18.33% 83.27%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 81.34%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 92.25%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.25% 95.42%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NWHYX % Rank
US 		98.90% 23.38% 100.52% 7.57%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 35.22% 97.71%

NWHYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NWHYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.92% 0.02% 19.28% 65.47%
Management Fee 0.62% 0.00% 1.50% 26.28%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.14% 0.00% 0.40% 69.95%

Sales Fees

NWHYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NWHYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NWHYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 250.31% 11.99%

NWHYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NWHYX Category Low Category High NWHYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 77.11%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NWHYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NWHYX Category Low Category High NWHYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.55% -2.24% 2.75% 46.07%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NWHYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NWHYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

William Priebe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 04, 1999

23.42

23.4%

William A. Priebe, CFA is a Portfolio Manager at Geneva Capital Management. Mr. Priebe co-manages the US Small Cap and Mid Cap Growth strategies. He co-founded Geneva Capital Management in January 1987. He is a member of the Investment Strategy Group that conducts high-quality fundamental research and supports all the Geneva growth equity strategies. Prior to founding Geneva, William worked for First Wisconsin Trust Company. Mr. Priebe earned a bachelor of science degree and an MS from Northern Illinois University and an MBA from the University of Chicago. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

José Muñoz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 20, 2017

4.87

4.9%

Jose Muñoz, CFA is a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Muñoz is a co-manager on the US Small Cap, Mid Cap and SMID Cap Growth strategies since 2017. Prior to 2017, he served as senior research analyst and supported all the Geneva growth equity products. He began an investment internship in 2011 and subsequently joined as research analyst in 2012 at Geneva.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

