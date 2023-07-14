Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
15.1%
1 yr return
-12.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-13.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-14.3%
Net Assets
$266 M
Holdings in Top 10
33.8%
Expense Ratio 1.11%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|NWHVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.1%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|61.42%
|1 Yr
|-12.2%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|98.23%
|3 Yr
|-13.3%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|87.80%
|5 Yr
|-14.3%*
|-28.3%
|82.5%
|92.58%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.3%
|13.6%
|83.77%
* Annualized
|Period
|NWHVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-47.7%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|93.77%
|2021
|-4.5%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|70.51%
|2020
|7.3%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|60.53%
|2019
|2.2%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|92.79%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|13.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWHVX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.90%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|31.51%
|Cash
|1.10%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|65.85%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|75.53%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|75.53%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|74.82%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|75.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWHVX % Rank
|Technology
|33.56%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|36.44%
|Industrials
|21.42%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|7.04%
|Consumer Cyclical
|18.48%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|11.44%
|Healthcare
|15.16%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|75.00%
|Financial Services
|6.29%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|51.58%
|Real Estate
|2.44%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|47.71%
|Consumer Defense
|2.26%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|51.41%
|Communication Services
|0.40%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|82.92%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|80.81%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|91.73%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|95.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWHVX % Rank
|US
|98.90%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|7.22%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|97.36%
|NWHVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NWHVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|76.58%
|NWHVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|NWHVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NWHVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.74%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|62.14%
|NWHVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2019
|$3.621
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 04, 1999
23.42
23.4%
William A. Priebe, CFA is a Portfolio Manager at Geneva Capital Management. Mr. Priebe co-manages the US Small Cap and Mid Cap Growth strategies. He co-founded Geneva Capital Management in January 1987. He is a member of the Investment Strategy Group that conducts high-quality fundamental research and supports all the Geneva growth equity strategies. Prior to founding Geneva, William worked for First Wisconsin Trust Company. Mr. Priebe earned a bachelor of science degree and an MS from Northern Illinois University and an MBA from the University of Chicago. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 20, 2017
4.87
4.9%
Jose Muñoz, CFA is a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Muñoz is a co-manager on the US Small Cap, Mid Cap and SMID Cap Growth strategies since 2017. Prior to 2017, he served as senior research analyst and supported all the Geneva growth equity products. He began an investment internship in 2011 and subsequently joined as research analyst in 2012 at Geneva.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.27
|2.25
