Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of the sum of its net assets and the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in equity securities of U.S. companies with market capitalizations in excess of $4 billion at the time of purchase. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in non-U.S. equity securities.

The Fund’s sub-adviser employs a fundamental, bottom-up investment process that centers on identifying growth companies which exhibit some or all of the following characteristics:

· in an industry with growth potential;

· leads or gains market share;

· has identifiable and sustainable competitive advantages;

· is managed by a team that can perpetuate the company’s competitive advantages;

· high, and preferably rising, return on invested capital;

· demonstrates sustainable Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) characteristics;

· deploys excess cash flow to enhance shareholder returns; and

· demonstrates sound corporate governance.

In order to identify investment candidates for the Fund, the sub-adviser begins by quantitatively screening companies in the Russell 1000 ® Index as well as certain companies that exhibit similar financial qualities and market capitalizations but are not otherwise in the Index. The screening process evaluates a company’s financial performance and certain ESG performance factors assigned scores by the sub-adviser based on data provided by independent ESG research vendors. The companies that pass this screen are then qualitatively assessed in the context of their respective industries.

As part of its qualitative assessment, the sub-adviser evaluates each company’s performance, relative to peers, with respect to ESG factors provided by independent ESG research vendors. The sub-adviser then determines which ESG factors may be material to a company’s future financial performance. This involves an evaluation of how the company integrates particular ESG risks and opportunities into its corporate strategy through, for example, improving governance practices, aligning management team incentives, and increasing transparency into its ESG practices. A potential investment candidate for the Fund will generally exhibit sustainable practices, as determined by the sub-adviser, across the following ESG factors:

· Environmental - impact on or from climate change, natural resource use and waste management practices;

· Social - human capital management, product safety, supply chain management; and

· Governance - corporate governance, business ethics and advocacy for governmental policy.

The ESG factor evaluation involves the identification of key performance indicators, which are given more or less relative weight compared to the broader range of potential assessment categories. Concerns in one area do not automatically eliminate a company from being an eligible portfolio investment. When ESG concerns exist, the sub-adviser gives careful consideration to how companies address the risks and opportunities they face in the context of their sector or industry and relative to their peers. The sub-adviser may engage with companies to encourage them to improve their ESG practices. The sub-adviser’s activities in this respect may include, but are not limited to, direct dialogue with company management, electronic communications and letters. The Fund may invest in companies whose ESG practices are currently suboptimal,

with the expectation that these practices may improve over time either as a result of sub-adviser’s engagement efforts or through the company’s own initiatives.

ESG factors are evaluated by the sub-adviser based on data provided by independent ESG research vendors, and the sub-adviser favors companies with leadership in ESG factor performance relative to their peers. As the final step in the investment process, the sub-adviser determines which companies with potential for above-average future earnings growth fit its portfolio construction parameters in light of the companies’ valuations and relative ESG factor performance.

The Fund will not invest in companies that the sub-adviser determines are involved in the following activities:

· manufacturing of nuclear weapons, cluster munitions, land mines, incendiary devices, biological or chemical weapons, or depleted uranium munitions;

· civilian firearms manufacturing;

· tobacco products manufacturing; or

· thermal coal mining or production if it accounts for more than 30% of a company’s gross revenues.

Investing on the basis of ESG factor evaluation is generally qualitative and subjective by nature. Not every Fund investment will meet ESG performance indicators, or will do so at all times, and there can be no assurance that the ESG factor evaluation or any judgment exercised by the sub-adviser will reflect the beliefs or values of any particular investor.

The sub-adviser’s sell discipline utilizes the same fundamental research process in order to control risk and protect capital. Under normal market conditions, the sub-adviser employs a sell discipline pursuant to which it may sell some or all of its position in a stock when a stock becomes fully valued, the fundamental business prospects are deteriorating, the issuer’s ESG factor performance declines, or the position exceeds limits set by the sub-adviser.