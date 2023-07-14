Home
Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG Fund

mutual fund
NWCFX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$51.49 +0.19 +0.37%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (NVLIX) Primary C (NWCCX) A (NWCAX) Retirement (NWCFX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG Fund

NWCFX | Fund

$51.49

$650 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.76%

Vitals

YTD Return

28.3%

1 yr return

16.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.2%

Net Assets

$650 M

Holdings in Top 10

46.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$51.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.76%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 67.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NWCFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 28.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.03%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nuveen
  • Inception Date
    Mar 25, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Justin Kelly

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of the sum of its net assets and the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in equity securities of U.S. companies with market capitalizations in excess of $4 billion at the time of purchase. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in non-U.S. equity securities.
The Fund’s sub-adviser employs a fundamental, bottom-up investment process that centers on identifying growth companies which exhibit some or all of the following characteristics:
·in an industry with growth potential;
·leads or gains market share;
·has identifiable and sustainable competitive advantages;
·is managed by a team that can perpetuate the company’s competitive advantages;
·high, and preferably rising, return on invested capital;
·demonstrates sustainable Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) characteristics;
·deploys excess cash flow to enhance shareholder returns; and
·demonstrates sound corporate governance.
In order to identify investment candidates for the Fund, the sub-adviser begins by quantitatively screening companies in the Russell 1000® Index as well as certain companies that exhibit similar financial qualities and market capitalizations but are not otherwise in the Index. The screening process evaluates a company’s financial performance and certain ESG performance factors assigned scores by the sub-adviser based on data provided by independent ESG research vendors. The companies that pass this screen are then qualitatively assessed in the context of their respective industries.
As part of its qualitative assessment, the sub-adviser evaluates each company’s performance, relative to peers, with respect to ESG factors provided by independent ESG research vendors. The sub-adviser then determines which ESG factors may be material to a company’s future financial performance. This involves an evaluation of how the company integrates particular ESG risks and opportunities into its corporate strategy through, for example, improving governance practices, aligning management team incentives, and increasing transparency into its ESG practices. A potential investment candidate for the Fund will generally exhibit sustainable practices, as determined by the sub-adviser, across the following ESG factors:
·Environmental - impact on or from climate change, natural resource use and waste management practices;
·Social - human capital management, product safety, supply chain management; and
·Governance - corporate governance, business ethics and advocacy for governmental policy.
The ESG factor evaluation involves the identification of key performance indicators, which are given more or less relative weight compared to the broader range of potential assessment categories. Concerns in one area do not automatically eliminate a company from being an eligible portfolio investment. When ESG concerns exist, the sub-adviser gives careful consideration to how companies address the risks and opportunities they face in the context of their sector or industry and relative to their peers. The sub-adviser may engage with companies to encourage them to improve their ESG practices. The sub-adviser’s activities in this respect may include, but are not limited to, direct dialogue with company management, electronic communications and letters. The Fund may invest in companies whose ESG practices are currently suboptimal, 
with the expectation that these practices may improve over time either as a result of sub-adviser’s engagement efforts or through the company’s own initiatives. 
ESG factors are evaluated by the sub-adviser based on data provided by independent ESG research vendors, and the sub-adviser favors companies with leadership in ESG factor performance relative to their peers. As the final step in the investment process, the sub-adviser determines which companies with potential for above-average future earnings growth fit its portfolio construction parameters in light of the companies’ valuations and relative ESG factor performance. 
The Fund will not invest in companies that the sub-adviser determines are involved in the following activities: 
·manufacturing of nuclear weapons, cluster munitions, land mines, incendiary devices, biological or chemical weapons, or depleted uranium munitions; 
·civilian firearms manufacturing; 
·tobacco products manufacturing; or 
·thermal coal mining or production if it accounts for more than 30% of a company’s gross revenues. 
Investing on the basis of ESG factor evaluation is generally qualitative and subjective by nature. Not every Fund investment will meet ESG performance indicators, or will do so at all times, and there can be no assurance that the ESG factor evaluation or any judgment exercised by the sub-adviser will reflect the beliefs or values of any particular investor. 
The sub-adviser’s sell discipline utilizes the same fundamental research process in order to control risk and protect capital. Under normal market conditions, the sub-adviser employs a sell discipline pursuant to which it may sell some or all of its position in a stock when a stock becomes fully valued, the fundamental business prospects are deteriorating, the issuer’s ESG factor performance declines, or the position exceeds limits set by the sub-adviser. 
Read More

NWCFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NWCFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 28.3% -41.7% 64.0% 48.69%
1 Yr 16.8% -46.2% 77.9% 52.87%
3 Yr 1.9%* -42.0% 28.4% 42.19%
5 Yr 2.2%* -30.4% 23.4% 45.89%
10 Yr 2.6%* -16.9% 19.6% 59.57%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NWCFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.7% -85.9% 81.6% 61.72%
2021 8.0% -31.0% 26.7% 22.85%
2020 9.4% -13.0% 34.8% 33.63%
2019 5.3% -6.0% 10.6% 62.79%
2018 -2.6% -15.9% 2.0% 58.19%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NWCFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 28.3% -41.7% 64.0% 46.55%
1 Yr 16.8% -46.2% 77.9% 49.43%
3 Yr 1.9%* -42.0% 28.4% 42.04%
5 Yr 5.7%* -30.4% 23.4% 30.40%
10 Yr 11.0%* -16.9% 19.6% 17.04%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NWCFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.7% -85.9% 81.6% 61.72%
2021 8.0% -31.0% 26.7% 22.77%
2020 9.4% -13.0% 34.8% 33.63%
2019 5.3% -6.0% 10.6% 62.79%
2018 0.6% -15.9% 3.1% 6.57%

NAV & Total Return History

NWCFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NWCFX Category Low Category High NWCFX % Rank
Net Assets 650 M 189 K 222 B 62.50%
Number of Holdings 48 2 3509 70.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 370 M -1.37 M 104 B 59.02%
Weighting of Top 10 46.38% 11.4% 116.5% 54.57%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 12.03%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 8.03%
  3. NVIDIA Corp 4.62%
  4. Facebook Inc A 4.03%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class A 4.01%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class C 4.00%
  7. Mastercard Inc Class A 3.05%
  8. Apple Inc 3.05%
  9. Salesforce Inc 2.96%
  10. ASML Holding NV ADR 2.87%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NWCFX % Rank
Stocks 		99.56% 50.26% 104.50% 21.89%
Cash 		0.43% -10.83% 49.73% 75.98%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 70.16%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 71.56%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 69.26%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 68.61%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NWCFX % Rank
Technology 		36.94% 0.00% 65.70% 45.66%
Consumer Cyclical 		22.05% 0.00% 62.57% 10.82%
Healthcare 		15.19% 0.00% 39.76% 26.23%
Financial Services 		9.13% 0.00% 43.06% 50.16%
Communication Services 		8.05% 0.00% 66.40% 73.85%
Consumer Defense 		3.31% 0.00% 25.50% 54.75%
Industrials 		2.63% 0.00% 30.65% 85.74%
Basic Materials 		2.06% 0.00% 18.91% 32.54%
Utilities 		0.65% 0.00% 16.07% 19.26%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 89.67%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 85.82%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NWCFX % Rank
US 		94.64% 34.69% 100.00% 50.41%
Non US 		4.92% 0.00% 54.22% 35.08%

NWCFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NWCFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.76% 0.01% 20.29% 69.20%
Management Fee 0.64% 0.00% 1.50% 54.52%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 14.64%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

NWCFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NWCFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NWCFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 67.00% 0.00% 316.74% 77.57%

NWCFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NWCFX Category Low Category High NWCFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 72.27%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NWCFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NWCFX Category Low Category High NWCFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.03% -6.13% 1.75% 28.14%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NWCFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NWCFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Justin Kelly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 15, 2009

13.05

13.1%

As Chief Investment Officer, Mr. Kelly ensures the Winslow Capital growth equity process is fully executed by all Portfolio Managers and Analysts. Further, Mr. Kelly sets the macroeconomic framework and investment roadmaps for all of Winslow Capital’s products. On the U.S. Large Cap Growth product, he is responsible for portfolio construction and operates as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Kelly is a member of Winslow Capital’s Executive Committee and Management Committee. Mr. Kelly joined Winslow Capital Management in 1999 as Managing Director responsible for research and portfolio management. Prior to that, he was co-head of the technology research team at Investment Advisers, Inc. in Minneapolis. He also served as an Investment Banker in New York City for Prudential Securities and Salomon Brothers.

Patrick Burton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2013

9.17

9.2%

Mr. Burton is a Portfolio Manager for the suite of U.S. Large Cap Growth Strategies with responsibilities in portfolio construction and stock selection. He also serves as a senior Information Technology sector specialist and leverages his expertise in analyzing both potential technology investments and trends within the ever-changing technology landscape. Mr. Burton is a member of Winslow Capital’s Executive Committee and Management Committee. Mr. Burton joined Winslow Capital Management in 2010 as a Managing Director/Analyst responsible for the Technology sector. Prior to that, he was Senior Equity Research Analyst for Thrivent Asset Management in Minneapolis. He also served as a Managing Director for Citigroup Investments.

Stephan Petersen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2020

2.33

2.3%

As a Portfolio Manager on the U.S. Large Cap Growth ESG Strategy, Stephan is responsible for the environmental, social and governance analysis of companies considered for investment and portfolio construction. Along with the Investment Team, he conducts the detailed analytical work on all investments. Stephan is also a member of the U.S. Large Cap Growth Investment Team. Mr. Petersen joined Winslow Capital in 2013. Prior to that, Stephan was a senior equity research analyst at Thrivent Asset Management in Minneapolis. Mr. Petersen also served as a research consultant at Cagney Research Group and a financial analyst at Citadel Investment Group.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

