Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
28.1%
1 yr return
15.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.3%
Net Assets
$650 M
Holdings in Top 10
46.4%
Expense Ratio 1.14%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 67.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$3,000
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|NWCAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|28.1%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|50.90%
|1 Yr
|15.5%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|57.87%
|3 Yr
|0.9%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|48.68%
|5 Yr
|1.3%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|53.66%
|10 Yr
|1.8%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|66.15%
* Annualized
|NWCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NWCAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|650 M
|189 K
|222 B
|62.58%
|Number of Holdings
|48
|2
|3509
|70.33%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|370 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|59.10%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.38%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|54.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWCAX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.56%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|21.97%
|Cash
|0.43%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|76.07%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|70.57%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|71.97%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|69.67%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|69.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWCAX % Rank
|Technology
|36.94%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|45.74%
|Consumer Cyclical
|22.05%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|10.90%
|Healthcare
|15.19%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|26.56%
|Financial Services
|9.13%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|50.25%
|Communication Services
|8.05%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|73.93%
|Consumer Defense
|3.31%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|54.84%
|Industrials
|2.63%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|85.82%
|Basic Materials
|2.06%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|32.62%
|Utilities
|0.65%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|19.34%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|90.00%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|85.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWCAX % Rank
|US
|94.64%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|50.49%
|Non US
|4.92%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|35.16%
|NWCAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.14%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|34.64%
|Management Fee
|0.64%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|54.61%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|50.31%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|NWCAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|2.25%
|8.50%
|29.17%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|NWCAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NWCAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|67.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|77.66%
|NWCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NWCAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|72.43%
|NWCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|NWCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NWCAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.47%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|62.48%
|NWCAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2019
|$3.513
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 15, 2009
13.05
13.1%
As Chief Investment Officer, Mr. Kelly ensures the Winslow Capital growth equity process is fully executed by all Portfolio Managers and Analysts. Further, Mr. Kelly sets the macroeconomic framework and investment roadmaps for all of Winslow Capital’s products. On the U.S. Large Cap Growth product, he is responsible for portfolio construction and operates as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Kelly is a member of Winslow Capital’s Executive Committee and Management Committee. Mr. Kelly joined Winslow Capital Management in 1999 as Managing Director responsible for research and portfolio management. Prior to that, he was co-head of the technology research team at Investment Advisers, Inc. in Minneapolis. He also served as an Investment Banker in New York City for Prudential Securities and Salomon Brothers.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2013
9.17
9.2%
Mr. Burton is a Portfolio Manager for the suite of U.S. Large Cap Growth Strategies with responsibilities in portfolio construction and stock selection. He also serves as a senior Information Technology sector specialist and leverages his expertise in analyzing both potential technology investments and trends within the ever-changing technology landscape. Mr. Burton is a member of Winslow Capital’s Executive Committee and Management Committee. Mr. Burton joined Winslow Capital Management in 2010 as a Managing Director/Analyst responsible for the Technology sector. Prior to that, he was Senior Equity Research Analyst for Thrivent Asset Management in Minneapolis. He also served as a Managing Director for Citigroup Investments.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2020
2.33
2.3%
As a Portfolio Manager on the U.S. Large Cap Growth ESG Strategy, Stephan is responsible for the environmental, social and governance analysis of companies considered for investment and portfolio construction. Along with the Investment Team, he conducts the detailed analytical work on all investments. Stephan is also a member of the U.S. Large Cap Growth Investment Team. Mr. Petersen joined Winslow Capital in 2013. Prior to that, Stephan was a senior equity research analyst at Thrivent Asset Management in Minneapolis. Mr. Petersen also served as a research consultant at Cagney Research Group and a financial analyst at Citadel Investment Group.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
