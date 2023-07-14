Home
Nationwide BNY Mellon Disciplined Value Fund

mutual fund
NWALX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$32.97 -0.19 -0.57%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Retirement (DDSTX) Primary Retirement (NWAMX) Other (NWAPX) Inst (NWAOX) A (NWALX) Retirement (NWANX)
Nationwide BNY Mellon Disciplined Value Fund

NWALX | Fund

$32.97

$603 M

1.68%

$0.55

1.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.4%

1 yr return

2.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$603 M

Holdings in Top 10

61.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$33.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NWALX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.85%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nationwide BNY Mellon Disciplined Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nationwide
  • Inception Date
    Dec 16, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Bailer

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to provide investors with total return, consisting of capital appreciation and/or income, by outperforming the Russell 1000® Value Index over a full market cycle while maintaining a similar level of market risk as the index. To achieve this goal, the Fund’s subadviser seeks to identify and construct the most optimal portfolio that targets an equity-like level of volatility by allocating assets among equity securities, money market instruments, futures contracts the value of which are derived from the performance of equity indexes and U.S. Treasury bonds, and options on equity index and U.S. Treasury bond futures. Futures and options are derivatives and expose the Fund to leverage. In addition, the Fund may write (sell) covered call options to enhance returns and/or to limit volatility. Investors in the Fund should have a long-term perspective and be able to tolerate potentially sharp declines in value.The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities, primarily common stocks. Equity securities also may include preferred stocks, convertible securities and derivatives the value of which are linked to equity securities. The Fund also may invest up to 20% of its net assets in equity securities of foreign companies, which are companies organized under the laws of countries other than the United States. Although the Fund typically invests in seasoned issuers, it may, depending on the appropriateness to the Fund's strategy and availability in the marketplace, purchase securities of companies in initial public offerings (IPOs) or shortly thereafter, which can be subject to greater volatility than seasoned issuers.The subadviser’s investment process is designed to provide investors with investment exposure to sector weightings and risk characteristics generally similar to those of the Russell 1000® Value Index, although the Fund may emphasize one or more particular sectors at times.The Fund’s subadviser employs a value style of investing, focusing on dividend-paying stocks and other investments and investment techniques that provide income. The subadviser identifies potential investments through extensive quantitative and fundamental analysis, using a bottom-up approach that emphasizes three key factors:Value: quantitative screens track traditional measures, such as price-to-earnings, price-to-book and price-to-sales ratios, which are analyzed and compared against the market;Sound business fundamentals: a company's balance sheet and income data are examined to determine the company's financial history; andPositive business momentum: a company's earnings and forecast changes are analyzed and sales and earnings trends are reviewed to determine the company's financial condition or the presence of a catalyst that will trigger a price increase near- to mid-term.Money market instruments primarily serve as “cover” for the Fund’s derivatives positions, although the subadviser also at times may allocate assets to money market instruments in order to hedge against equity market risk. Money market instruments are high-quality short-term debt securities issued by governments and corporations. The Fund obtains exposure to U.S. Treasury bonds by purchasing futures contracts on U.S. Treasury bonds included in the Bloomberg U.S. Long Treasury Index. The Fund also may purchase options on U.S. Treasury bond futures contracts. The Fund may use U.S. Treasury bond futures and options to hedge against equity market risks. It is possible, however, that the Fund could lose money on both its equity investments and its bond exposures at the same time.In determining what the subadviser believes to be the optimal allocation among equities, U.S. Treasury bonds and money market instruments, the subadviser uses estimates of future returns and volatility. When the subadviser believes that equity markets appear favorable, it uses leverage generated by futures and options to increase the Fund’s equity exposure. When equity markets appear to be unfavorable, the subadviser reduces the Fund’s equity exposure through the use of equity index futures and related options. It also may allocate assets to U.S. Treasury bond futures and related options and/or money market instruments. By combining equity securities, futures on stock indexes and U.S. Treasury bonds, call options and money market instruments in varying amounts, the subadviser may adjust the Fund’s overall equity exposure within a range of 80%–150% of the Fund’s net assets. “Equity exposure” for purposes of this range refers to exposure that may be broader than the definition of “equity securities” for purposes of the Fund's 80% policy, as described above. The subadviser regularly reviews the Fund's investments and will consider selling an investment when the subadviser believes such investment is no longer attractive as a result of price appreciation or a change in risk profile, or because other available investments are considered to be more attractive.The Fund is designed for investors seeking total return consisting of capital appreciation and/or income, by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities, and derivatives with investment characteristics similar to equity and debt securities, in order to achieve enhanced equity returns while maintaining a level of volatility risk that is similar to the Russell 1000® Value Index.
Read More

NWALX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NWALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.4% -13.6% 215.2% 70.39%
1 Yr 2.8% -58.6% 197.5% 60.18%
3 Yr 5.2%* -23.3% 64.1% 61.60%
5 Yr N/A* -15.4% 29.3% 5.27%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% 13.61%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NWALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.5% -65.1% 22.3% 35.91%
2021 4.7% -25.3% 25.5% 77.05%
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 3.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NWALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.4% -13.6% 215.2% 67.22%
1 Yr 2.8% -58.6% 197.5% 58.82%
3 Yr 5.2%* -23.3% 64.1% 61.99%
5 Yr N/A* -15.2% 31.9% 18.43%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% 23.60%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NWALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.5% -65.1% 22.3% 35.91%
2021 4.7% -25.3% 25.5% 77.05%
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

NWALX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NWALX Category Low Category High NWALX % Rank
Net Assets 603 M 1 M 151 B 57.08%
Number of Holdings 79 2 1727 52.87%
Net Assets in Top 10 318 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 44.25%
Weighting of Top 10 61.48% 5.0% 99.2% 1.91%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Us Treasury Bond Future Mar 21 14.19%
  2. Us Treasury Bond Future Mar 21 14.19%
  3. Us Treasury Bond Future Mar 21 14.19%
  4. Us Treasury Bond Future Mar 21 14.19%
  5. Us Treasury Bond Future Mar 21 14.19%
  6. Us Treasury Bond Future Mar 21 14.19%
  7. Us Treasury Bond Future Mar 21 14.19%
  8. Us Treasury Bond Future Mar 21 14.19%
  9. Us Treasury Bond Future Mar 21 14.19%
  10. Us Treasury Bond Future Mar 21 14.19%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NWALX % Rank
Stocks 		125.26% 28.02% 125.26% 0.41%
Bonds 		8.86% 0.00% 80.18% 1.81%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 79.15%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 76.60%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 77.16%
Cash 		-34.11% -88.20% 71.98% 99.51%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NWALX % Rank
Financial Services 		27.46% 0.00% 58.05% 5.94%
Healthcare 		19.42% 0.00% 30.08% 25.00%
Industrials 		13.37% 0.00% 42.76% 24.83%
Energy 		12.16% 0.00% 54.00% 8.99%
Technology 		9.09% 0.00% 54.02% 67.49%
Utilities 		6.32% 0.00% 27.04% 25.74%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.49% 0.00% 22.74% 86.30%
Communication Services 		3.08% 0.00% 26.58% 82.10%
Consumer Defense 		2.15% 0.00% 34.10% 94.64%
Basic Materials 		1.99% 0.00% 21.69% 76.32%
Real Estate 		1.46% 0.00% 90.54% 69.64%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NWALX % Rank
US 		118.66% 24.51% 121.23% 0.57%
Non US 		6.60% 0.00% 41.42% 36.95%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NWALX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		51.82% 0.00% 100.00% 91.57%
Government 		48.18% 0.00% 100.00% 0.69%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 68.15% 78.14%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 40.38% 77.69%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 80.82%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.16% 77.69%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NWALX % Rank
US 		8.86% 0.00% 63.04% 1.64%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 17.14% 76.85%

NWALX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NWALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.01% 0.04% 45.41% 42.74%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.50% 57.31%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 52.91%
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.01% 0.50% 88.89%

Sales Fees

NWALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 36.36%
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NWALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NWALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% 57.66%

NWALX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NWALX Category Low Category High NWALX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.68% 0.00% 41.90% 51.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NWALX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NWALX Category Low Category High NWALX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.85% -1.51% 4.28% 76.10%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NWALX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NWALX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Bailer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 28, 2019

2.76

2.8%

John is a member of Newton’s equity income team and is the lead portfolio manager for dividend-focused Large Cap Value strategies. John is responsible for creating the Income Stock strategy to meet demand from clients seeking attractively valued higher dividend income while not sacrificing dividend growth. He is also the lead portfolio manager for the Equity Income strategy, which emphasizes dividend growth stocks, and a senior research analyst on the Dynamic Large Cap Value strategy. John joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, John was a senior portfolio manager and analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). He has managed dividend strategies for the firm since 2005. Previously, John was Chair of Mellon’s Proxy & Governance committee. John began his investment career in 1992 and has spent his entire career with BNY Mellon. John has a BS with distinction in Accounting and Information Management Systems from Babson College and an MS in Finance from Boston College. He received his CFA designation in 1997 and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston.

Brian Ferguson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 28, 2019

2.76

2.8%

Brian is a member of Newton’s equity income team. In his current role, Brian is the senior portfolio manager on the Dynamic Large Cap Value Equity strategy, a position he has held since 2003. Brian joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Brian was a senior portfolio manager and research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Before joining BNY Mellon, Brian was a research analyst at Wellington Management. Prior to that, he was an assistant directorofGeneral Electric Capital Corporation’s corporate treasury group and graduated from GE's Financial Management Program. Brian has a BA in Economics and International Relations from Bucknell University and an MBA with a concentration in Finance from Columbia Business School.

Keith Howell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Keith is a member of Newton’s equity income team. In his current role, he is a portfolio manager for the Dynamic Large Cap Value Equity, Income Stock and Equity Income strategies. Keith joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Keith was a senior research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Keith began his investment career in 2006 with BNY Mellon and has covered the financials, technology and industrials sectors. Keith earned an AB in Economics from Harvard University. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

