Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.4%
1 yr return
2.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$603 M
Holdings in Top 10
61.5%
Expense Ratio 0.83%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|NWAMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.4%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|70.31%
|1 Yr
|2.8%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|60.35%
|3 Yr
|5.2%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|61.86%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|4.32%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|10.38%
* Annualized
|Period
|NWAMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.5%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|36.49%
|2021
|4.7%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|76.79%
|2020
|-1.0%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|72.12%
|2019
|N/A
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|N/A
|Period
|NWAMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.4%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|67.14%
|1 Yr
|2.8%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|58.98%
|3 Yr
|5.2%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|62.25%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.2%
|31.9%
|4.25%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|9.63%
* Annualized
|Period
|NWAMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.5%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|36.49%
|2021
|4.7%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|76.79%
|2020
|-1.0%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|72.04%
|2019
|N/A
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|N/A
|NWAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NWAMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|603 M
|1 M
|151 B
|56.84%
|Number of Holdings
|79
|2
|1727
|52.63%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|318 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|44.01%
|Weighting of Top 10
|61.48%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|1.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWAMX % Rank
|Stocks
|125.26%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|0.16%
|Bonds
|8.86%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|1.56%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|78.90%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|76.35%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|76.91%
|Cash
|-34.11%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|99.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWAMX % Rank
|Financial Services
|27.46%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|5.69%
|Healthcare
|19.42%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|24.75%
|Industrials
|13.37%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|24.59%
|Energy
|12.16%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|8.75%
|Technology
|9.09%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|67.24%
|Utilities
|6.32%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|25.50%
|Consumer Cyclical
|3.49%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|86.06%
|Communication Services
|3.08%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|81.85%
|Consumer Defense
|2.15%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|94.39%
|Basic Materials
|1.99%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|76.07%
|Real Estate
|1.46%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|69.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWAMX % Rank
|US
|118.66%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|0.33%
|Non US
|6.60%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|36.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWAMX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|51.82%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|91.31%
|Government
|48.18%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|0.43%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|68.15%
|77.88%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.38%
|77.43%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|80.56%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.16%
|77.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWAMX % Rank
|US
|8.86%
|0.00%
|63.04%
|1.40%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.14%
|76.60%
|NWAMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.83%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|58.02%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|57.06%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|21.42%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|88.20%
|NWAMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|NWAMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NWAMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|488.00%
|57.57%
|NWAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NWAMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.85%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|48.77%
|NWAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|NWAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NWAMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.16%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|61.10%
|NWAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 13, 2022
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2022
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 08, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2021
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 08, 2021
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 09, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2020
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 28, 2019
2.76
2.8%
John is a member of Newton’s equity income team and is the lead portfolio manager for dividend-focused Large Cap Value strategies. John is responsible for creating the Income Stock strategy to meet demand from clients seeking attractively valued higher dividend income while not sacrificing dividend growth. He is also the lead portfolio manager for the Equity Income strategy, which emphasizes dividend growth stocks, and a senior research analyst on the Dynamic Large Cap Value strategy. John joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, John was a senior portfolio manager and analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). He has managed dividend strategies for the firm since 2005. Previously, John was Chair of Mellon’s Proxy & Governance committee. John began his investment career in 1992 and has spent his entire career with BNY Mellon. John has a BS with distinction in Accounting and Information Management Systems from Babson College and an MS in Finance from Boston College. He received his CFA designation in 1997 and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 28, 2019
2.76
2.8%
Brian is a member of Newton’s equity income team. In his current role, Brian is the senior portfolio manager on the Dynamic Large Cap Value Equity strategy, a position he has held since 2003. Brian joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Brian was a senior portfolio manager and research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Before joining BNY Mellon, Brian was a research analyst at Wellington Management. Prior to that, he was an assistant directorofGeneral Electric Capital Corporation’s corporate treasury group and graduated from GE's Financial Management Program. Brian has a BA in Economics and International Relations from Bucknell University and an MBA with a concentration in Finance from Columbia Business School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Keith is a member of Newton’s equity income team. In his current role, he is a portfolio manager for the Dynamic Large Cap Value Equity, Income Stock and Equity Income strategies. Keith joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Keith was a senior research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Keith began his investment career in 2006 with BNY Mellon and has covered the financials, technology and industrials sectors. Keith earned an AB in Economics from Harvard University. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...