Tobias Kohls joined the Global Equity team in 2009. He joined the company in 2005 as a member of the Japanese Equities team after having started his career at Dresdner Bank Düsseldorf, where he spent two years in their apprentice banking, finance and securities training program. He is Co-Deputy Portfolio Manager for the International Equity Growth strategy. Mr. Kohls holds a Master of Business Administration (with distinction) from Warwick Business School (2010) as well as a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Frankfurt School of Finance & Management (2005). He also spent a semester as a Fulbright scholar at Hawaii Pacific University. He is a CFA charterholder, holds the FRM designation, and completed the AllianzGI GDP program in 2008.