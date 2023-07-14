Home
Trending ETFs

Nationwide AllianzGI International Growth Fund

mutual fund
NWAHX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$19.39 -0.15 -0.77%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (NWAGX) Primary Retirement (NWAHX) S (NWAKX) Other (NWAJX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Nationwide AllianzGI International Growth Fund

NWAHX | Fund

$19.39

$230 M

0.41%

$0.08

0.81%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.4%

1 yr return

20.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.3%

Net Assets

$230 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.81%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Nationwide AllianzGI International Growth Fund

NWAHX | Fund

$19.39

$230 M

0.41%

$0.08

0.81%

NWAHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.13%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nationwide AllianzGI International Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nationwide
  • Inception Date
    Feb 02, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Tobias Kohls

Fund Description

NWAHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NWAHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.4% -15.6% 24.4% 92.20%
1 Yr 20.0% -15.2% 26.9% 19.72%
3 Yr -6.9%* -27.5% 9.4% 91.36%
5 Yr 0.3%* -10.2% 35.2% 54.26%
10 Yr N/A* -3.8% 9.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NWAHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.9% -49.5% -11.5% 85.85%
2021 -4.0% -11.8% 9.8% 85.78%
2020 13.7% -1.7% 22.8% 6.62%
2019 6.4% -1.0% 9.7% 33.52%
2018 -3.6% -7.5% 11.0% 44.15%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NWAHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.4% -35.3% 24.4% 90.60%
1 Yr 20.0% -46.8% 26.9% 19.04%
3 Yr -6.9%* -27.5% 13.1% 91.83%
5 Yr 0.9%* -10.2% 35.2% 46.70%
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NWAHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.9% -49.5% -11.5% 85.85%
2021 -4.0% -11.8% 9.8% 85.78%
2020 13.7% -1.7% 22.8% 6.62%
2019 6.4% -1.0% 9.7% 33.52%
2018 -3.0% -7.5% 11.0% 35.09%

NAV & Total Return History

NWAHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NWAHX Category Low Category High NWAHX % Rank
Net Assets 230 M 167 K 150 B 75.92%
Number of Holdings 50 5 516 74.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 90.3 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 77.88%
Weighting of Top 10 39.26% 10.3% 99.1% 24.88%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Ambu A/S Class B 7.86%
  2. Ambu A/S Class B 7.86%
  3. Ambu A/S Class B 7.86%
  4. Ambu A/S Class B 7.86%
  5. Ambu A/S Class B 7.86%
  6. Ambu A/S Class B 7.86%
  7. Ambu A/S Class B 7.86%
  8. Ambu A/S Class B 7.86%
  9. Ambu A/S Class B 7.86%
  10. Ambu A/S Class B 7.86%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NWAHX % Rank
Stocks 		92.59% 88.72% 101.51% 88.71%
Cash 		7.41% -1.51% 11.28% 12.21%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 84.56%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 85.71%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 82.03%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 82.26%

NWAHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NWAHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.81% 0.01% 37.19% 77.34%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.50% 43.58%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% N/A

Sales Fees

NWAHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NWAHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NWAHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 7.00% 330.00% 37.99%

NWAHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NWAHX Category Low Category High NWAHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.41% 0.00% 6.96% 6.44%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NWAHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NWAHX Category Low Category High NWAHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.13% -1.69% 3.16% 71.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NWAHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NWAHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Tobias Kohls

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 02, 2015

7.33

7.3%

Tobias Kohls joined the Global Equity team in 2009. He joined the company in 2005 as a member of the Japanese Equities team after having started his career at Dresdner Bank Düsseldorf, where he spent two years in their apprentice banking, finance and securities training program. He is Co-Deputy Portfolio Manager for the International Equity Growth strategy. Mr. Kohls holds a Master of Business Administration (with distinction) from Warwick Business School (2010) as well as a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Frankfurt School of Finance & Management (2005). He also spent a semester as a Fulbright scholar at Hawaii Pacific University. He is a CFA charterholder, holds the FRM designation, and completed the AllianzGI GDP program in 2008.

Robert Hofmann

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 02, 2015

7.33

7.3%

Robert Hofmann is a Portfolio Manager and Director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2005. As a member of the Global Growth team, he is Lead Portfolio Manager of the International Equity Growth strategy, Co-Lead Portfolio Manager of the Europe Equity Growth Strategy, and became Co-Deputy Portfolio Manager of the Global Equity Growth strategy in 2020. Mr. Hofmann has 15 years of investment industry experience. He has an M.B.A. in Finance and Accounting from the University of Frankfurt am Main. Mr. Hofmann is a CFA charterholder.

Tania Goncalves

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

