Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
10.4%
1 yr return
20.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$230 M
Holdings in Top 10
39.3%
Expense Ratio 0.81%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$50,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|NWAJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.4%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|91.51%
|1 Yr
|20.0%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|19.04%
|3 Yr
|-6.8%*
|-27.5%
|9.4%
|90.37%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.2%
|35.2%
|49.09%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|NWAJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-34.0%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|86.31%
|2021
|-4.0%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|85.06%
|2020
|13.8%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|6.11%
|2019
|N/A
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|N/A
|NWAJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NWAJX % Rank
|Net Assets
|230 M
|167 K
|150 B
|75.69%
|Number of Holdings
|50
|5
|516
|74.42%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|90.3 M
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|77.65%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.26%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|24.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NWAJX % Rank
|Stocks
|92.59%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|88.48%
|Cash
|7.41%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|11.98%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|79.26%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|81.34%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|76.73%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|76.96%
|NWAJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NWAJX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|6.67%
|NWAJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|NWAJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NWAJX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.13%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|70.77%
|NWAJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.336
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2020
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 02, 2015
7.33
7.3%
Robert Hofmann is a Portfolio Manager and Director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2005. As a member of the Global Growth team, he is Lead Portfolio Manager of the International Equity Growth strategy, Co-Lead Portfolio Manager of the Europe Equity Growth Strategy, and became Co-Deputy Portfolio Manager of the Global Equity Growth strategy in 2020. Mr. Hofmann has 15 years of investment industry experience. He has an M.B.A. in Finance and Accounting from the University of Frankfurt am Main. Mr. Hofmann is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 02, 2015
7.33
7.3%
Tobias Kohls joined the Global Equity team in 2009. He joined the company in 2005 as a member of the Japanese Equities team after having started his career at Dresdner Bank Düsseldorf, where he spent two years in their apprentice banking, finance and securities training program. He is Co-Deputy Portfolio Manager for the International Equity Growth strategy. Mr. Kohls holds a Master of Business Administration (with distinction) from Warwick Business School (2010) as well as a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Frankfurt School of Finance & Management (2005). He also spent a semester as a Fulbright scholar at Hawaii Pacific University. He is a CFA charterholder, holds the FRM designation, and completed the AllianzGI GDP program in 2008.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2022
0.25
0.3%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
