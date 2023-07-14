Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Northern U.S. Quality ESG Fund

mutual fund
NUEIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.78 -0.04 -0.24%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (NUESX) Primary Inst (NUEIX)
NUEIX (Mutual Fund)

Northern U.S. Quality ESG Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.78 -0.04 -0.24%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (NUESX) Primary Inst (NUEIX)
NUEIX (Mutual Fund)

Northern U.S. Quality ESG Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.78 -0.04 -0.24%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (NUESX) Primary Inst (NUEIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Northern U.S. Quality ESG Fund

NUEIX | Fund

$16.78

$448 M

1.30%

$0.22

0.53%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.0%

1 yr return

12.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$448 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.53%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 29.11%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Northern U.S. Quality ESG Fund

NUEIX | Fund

$16.78

$448 M

1.30%

$0.22

0.53%

NUEIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.02%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Northern U.S. Quality ESG Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Northern Funds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 21, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey Sampson

Fund Description

NUEIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NUEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.0% -14.3% 35.6% 50.64%
1 Yr 12.0% -55.6% 38.6% 46.28%
3 Yr N/A* -28.0% 93.5% 5.88%
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 97.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NUEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.7% -64.5% 28.9% 55.77%
2021 11.2% -20.5% 152.6% 21.71%
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NUEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.0% -20.5% 35.6% 45.55%
1 Yr 12.0% -55.6% 40.3% 37.99%
3 Yr N/A* -28.0% 93.5% 5.39%
5 Yr N/A* -29.9% 97.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NUEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.7% -64.5% 28.9% 55.84%
2021 11.2% -20.5% 152.6% 22.25%
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

NUEIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NUEIX Category Low Category High NUEIX % Rank
Net Assets 448 M 177 K 1.21 T 65.64%
Number of Holdings 159 2 4154 41.94%
Net Assets in Top 10 145 M 288 K 270 B 67.22%
Weighting of Top 10 30.22% 1.8% 106.2% 56.80%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.89%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.94%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.87%
  4. The Home Depot Inc 2.15%
  5. Tesla Inc 2.14%
  6. Coca-Cola Co 2.11%
  7. Mastercard Inc Class A 2.03%
  8. Alphabet Inc Class C 1.88%
  9. NVIDIA Corp 1.83%
  10. Amazon.com Inc 1.80%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NUEIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.90% 0.00% 130.24% 13.58%
Cash 		0.10% -102.29% 100.00% 84.55%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 16.43%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 17.03%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 11.26%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 12.45%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NUEIX % Rank
Technology 		28.36% 0.00% 48.94% 10.05%
Financial Services 		15.72% 0.00% 55.59% 24.66%
Healthcare 		13.81% 0.00% 60.70% 66.97%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.87% 0.00% 30.33% 43.53%
Industrials 		9.19% 0.00% 29.90% 49.01%
Communication Services 		8.84% 0.00% 27.94% 37.67%
Consumer Defense 		5.81% 0.00% 47.71% 76.86%
Real Estate 		3.94% 0.00% 31.91% 14.92%
Basic Materials 		1.66% 0.00% 25.70% 82.88%
Energy 		1.02% 0.00% 41.64% 82.04%
Utilities 		0.77% 0.00% 20.91% 80.37%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NUEIX % Rank
US 		99.90% 0.00% 127.77% 2.93%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 32.38% 92.35%

NUEIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NUEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.53% 0.01% 49.27% 72.72%
Management Fee 0.37% 0.00% 2.00% 33.31%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

NUEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NUEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NUEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 29.11% 0.00% 496.00% 57.28%

NUEIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NUEIX Category Low Category High NUEIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.30% 0.00% 24.20% 29.23%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NUEIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NUEIX Category Low Category High NUEIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.02% -54.00% 6.06% 31.34%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NUEIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NUEIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey Sampson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 02, 2017

4.66

4.7%

Jeff Sampson is a Senior Portfolio Manager on the quantitative active equity team responsible for the implementation of several quantitative equity strategies, specializing in dividend and ESG investing. He has a leadership role on the Quality Dividend suite of strategies and currently co-manages the Northern Income Equity Fund and the Northern U.S. Quality ESG Fund. Prior to his current role, Jeff was a senior portfolio manager on the tax advantaged equity team. Prior to joining asset management, Jeff managed a division of account managers within the Global Family Office group. He joined Northern Trust in 1999. Jeff received a BBA in Finance from the University of Wisconsin at Madison and an MBA degree in Accounting, Finance, and Organizational Behavior with honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He is a CFA charterholder and is a member of the CFA Society of Chicago and the CFA Institute.

Peter Zymali

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 02, 2017

4.66

4.7%

Peter Zymali has responsibility for portfolio management for the Northern Trust’s Quality ESG strategy. He also serves as a member of the Northern Trust Sustainable Investing Council as well as a member of the Proxy Voting Committee. Prior to joining Northern Trust’s Asset Management Group in 2007, Mr. Zymali was an investment consultant within Northern Trust’s Global Family Office Group responsible for designing asset allocation strategies utilizing an open architecture platform. Mr. Zymali received his bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from the University of Arizona and an MBA in finance, economics, and managerial & organizational behavior from the University Of Chicago Booth School Of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×