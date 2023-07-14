Jeff Sampson is a Senior Portfolio Manager on the quantitative active equity team responsible for the implementation of several quantitative equity strategies, specializing in dividend and ESG investing. He has a leadership role on the Quality Dividend suite of strategies and currently co-manages the Northern Income Equity Fund and the Northern U.S. Quality ESG Fund. Prior to his current role, Jeff was a senior portfolio manager on the tax advantaged equity team. Prior to joining asset management, Jeff managed a division of account managers within the Global Family Office group. He joined Northern Trust in 1999. Jeff received a BBA in Finance from the University of Wisconsin at Madison and an MBA degree in Accounting, Finance, and Organizational Behavior with honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He is a CFA charterholder and is a member of the CFA Society of Chicago and the CFA Institute.