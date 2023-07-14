Home
Trending ETFs

NUESX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Northern U.S. Quality ESG Fund

NUESX | Fund

$16.80

$448 M

1.33%

$0.22

0.44%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.0%

1 yr return

12.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.5%

Net Assets

$448 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.44%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 29.11%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NUESX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.95%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Northern U.S. Quality ESG Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Northern Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 02, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Zymali

Fund Description

In seeking long-term capital appreciation, the Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of large and mid‑capitalization U.S. companies that NTI believes have favorable environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) characteristics under a third-party vendor’s rating methodology. For purposes of this definition, U.S. companies with a market capitalization within the range of the Russell 1000® Index will be considered large or mid‑capitalization U.S. companies.
Using a quantitative, factor based approach, the Fund intends to invest in companies that: (i) meet certain criteria for ESG factors as provided by a third-party research vendor; (ii) exhibit strong business fundamentals, solid management and reliable cash flows; and (iii) are located, headquartered in, incorporated in or otherwise organized in the United States. The Fund expects its investments to be allocated among companies that are diversified in terms of industries and capitalization ranges.
The Fund is managed according to a quantitative model developed by NTI. To define an investable universe, NTI excludes securities of companies involved in ESG controversies under the United Nations Global Compact Principles. NTI also removes companies that, based on its evaluation of ESG data, appear to do a poor job of managing their ESG risks and opportunities relative to their peers as well as those with material involvement in controversial business practices, e.g., tobacco, civilian firearms, thermal coal, and both controversial and conventional weapons. NTI may modify this list of excluded companies at any time, without shareholder approval or notice.
NTI engages a third-party research vendor to provide ESG data for U.S. companies. The third-party vendor identifies ESG areas
  
of risk and opportunity, evaluates exposure and management, and ranks and rates companies against their industry peers. The Fund’s ESG criteria is applied to all equity securities that are included in the Russell 1000® Index, except that the Fund may at times hold securities that are subject to, or may hold securities as a result of, certain corporate actions, which securities may not be evaluated for ESG criteria.
After defining the investable universe, NTI evaluates the quality of the remaining securities and removes those securities that do not meet the proprietary quality methodology. NTI’s quality methodology rates and ranks securities based on three categories of financial signals (profitability, management efficiency, and cash generation). Those securities remaining from the investable universe are also rated and ranked based on NTI’s evaluation of their ESG characteristics. 
The Fund is constructed based on an optimization methodology designed to take active exposure by overweighting and underweighting securities based on their ESG and relative financial quality rankings. NTI also performs a risk management analysis in which NTI seeks to measure and manage risk exposures at the security, sector and portfolio levels through portfolio diversification. NTI makes final purchase decisions based on the quantitative model described above and on the desired level of diversification. The Fund will normally sell a security that NTI believes is no longer attractive based upon the evaluation criteria described above. Further, in making purchase and sell decisions, NTI seeks to create a portfolio comprised of companies with a lower aggregate carbon footprint than the aggregate carbon footprint of the companies in the Russell 1000 Index, which includes consideration of a company’s emissions and carbon reserves as well as a company’s risk and opportunity alignment with a transition to a low carbon economy. 
The Fund may use derivatives such as stock index futures contracts to equitize cash and enhance portfolio liquidity. ESG criteria are not applied to the Fund’s investments in derivatives. 
From time to time the Fund may focus its investments (i.e., invest more than 15% of its total assets) in one or more particular sectors. As of March 31, 2022, the Fund focused its investments in the information technology sector. 
Frank Russell Company does not endorse any of the securities in the Russell 1000 Index. It is not a sponsor of the Fund and is not affiliated with the Fund in any way.  
NUESX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NUESX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.0% -14.3% 35.6% 50.87%
1 Yr 12.1% -55.6% 38.6% 45.91%
3 Yr 9.1%* -28.0% 93.5% 24.41%
5 Yr 8.5%* -30.5% 97.0% 15.92%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NUESX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.6% -64.5% 28.9% 55.24%
2021 11.2% -20.5% 152.6% 21.78%
2020 5.6% -13.9% 183.6% 19.61%
2019 6.6% -8.3% 8.9% 15.38%
2018 -1.4% -13.5% 12.6% 16.08%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NUESX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.0% -20.5% 35.6% 45.78%
1 Yr 12.1% -55.6% 40.3% 37.69%
3 Yr 9.1%* -28.0% 93.5% 24.76%
5 Yr 8.6%* -29.9% 97.0% 17.19%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NUESX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.6% -64.5% 28.9% 55.61%
2021 11.2% -20.5% 152.6% 22.33%
2020 5.6% -13.9% 183.6% 20.02%
2019 6.6% -8.3% 8.9% 15.38%
2018 -1.2% -10.9% 12.6% 32.69%

NAV & Total Return History

NUESX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NUESX Category Low Category High NUESX % Rank
Net Assets 448 M 177 K 1.21 T 65.72%
Number of Holdings 159 2 4154 42.01%
Net Assets in Top 10 145 M 288 K 270 B 67.29%
Weighting of Top 10 30.22% 1.8% 106.2% 56.88%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.89%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.94%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.87%
  4. The Home Depot Inc 2.15%
  5. Tesla Inc 2.14%
  6. Coca-Cola Co 2.11%
  7. Mastercard Inc Class A 2.03%
  8. Alphabet Inc Class C 1.88%
  9. NVIDIA Corp 1.83%
  10. Amazon.com Inc 1.80%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NUESX % Rank
Stocks 		99.90% 0.00% 130.24% 13.80%
Cash 		0.10% -102.29% 100.00% 84.77%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 71.64%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 71.94%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 69.89%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 69.69%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NUESX % Rank
Technology 		28.36% 0.00% 48.94% 10.12%
Financial Services 		15.72% 0.00% 55.59% 24.73%
Healthcare 		13.81% 0.00% 60.70% 67.12%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.87% 0.00% 30.33% 43.99%
Industrials 		9.19% 0.00% 29.90% 49.09%
Communication Services 		8.84% 0.00% 27.94% 37.75%
Consumer Defense 		5.81% 0.00% 47.71% 76.94%
Real Estate 		3.94% 0.00% 31.91% 15.14%
Basic Materials 		1.66% 0.00% 25.70% 83.03%
Energy 		1.02% 0.00% 41.64% 82.12%
Utilities 		0.77% 0.00% 20.91% 80.44%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NUESX % Rank
US 		99.90% 0.00% 127.77% 3.00%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 32.38% 98.05%

NUESX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NUESX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.44% 0.01% 49.27% 77.70%
Management Fee 0.37% 0.00% 2.00% 33.61%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

NUESX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NUESX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NUESX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 29.11% 0.00% 496.00% 57.37%

NUESX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NUESX Category Low Category High NUESX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.33% 0.00% 24.20% 27.96%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NUESX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NUESX Category Low Category High NUESX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.95% -54.00% 6.06% 34.94%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NUESX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

NUESX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Zymali

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 02, 2017

4.66

4.7%

Peter Zymali has responsibility for portfolio management for the Northern Trust’s Quality ESG strategy. He also serves as a member of the Northern Trust Sustainable Investing Council as well as a member of the Proxy Voting Committee. Prior to joining Northern Trust’s Asset Management Group in 2007, Mr. Zymali was an investment consultant within Northern Trust’s Global Family Office Group responsible for designing asset allocation strategies utilizing an open architecture platform. Mr. Zymali received his bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from the University of Arizona and an MBA in finance, economics, and managerial & organizational behavior from the University Of Chicago Booth School Of Business.

Jeffrey Sampson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 02, 2017

4.66

4.7%

Jeff Sampson is a Senior Portfolio Manager on the quantitative active equity team responsible for the implementation of several quantitative equity strategies, specializing in dividend and ESG investing. He has a leadership role on the Quality Dividend suite of strategies and currently co-manages the Northern Income Equity Fund and the Northern U.S. Quality ESG Fund. Prior to his current role, Jeff was a senior portfolio manager on the tax advantaged equity team. Prior to joining asset management, Jeff managed a division of account managers within the Global Family Office group. He joined Northern Trust in 1999. Jeff received a BBA in Finance from the University of Wisconsin at Madison and an MBA degree in Accounting, Finance, and Organizational Behavior with honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He is a CFA charterholder and is a member of the CFA Society of Chicago and the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

