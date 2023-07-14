In seeking long-term capital appreciation, the Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of large and mid‑capitalization U.S. companies that NTI believes have favorable environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) characteristics under a third-party vendor’s rating methodology. For purposes of this definition, U.S. companies with a market capitalization within the range of the Russell 1000® Index will be considered large or mid‑capitalization U.S. companies.

Using a quantitative, factor based approach, the Fund intends to invest in companies that: (i) meet certain criteria for ESG factors as provided by a third-party research vendor; (ii) exhibit strong business fundamentals, solid management and reliable cash flows; and (iii) are located, headquartered in, incorporated in or otherwise organized in the United States. The Fund expects its investments to be allocated among companies that are diversified in terms of industries and capitalization ranges.

The Fund is managed according to a quantitative model developed by NTI. To define an investable universe, NTI excludes securities of companies involved in ESG controversies under the United Nations Global Compact Principles. NTI also removes companies that, based on its evaluation of ESG data, appear to do a poor job of managing their ESG risks and opportunities relative to their peers as well as those with material involvement in controversial business practices, e.g., tobacco, civilian firearms, thermal coal, and both controversial and conventional weapons. NTI may modify this list of excluded companies at any time, without shareholder approval or notice.

NTI engages a third-party research vendor to provide ESG data for U.S. companies. The third-party vendor identifies ESG areas

of risk and opportunity, evaluates exposure and management, and ranks and rates companies against their industry peers. The Fund’s ESG criteria is applied to all equity securities that are included in the Russell 1000® Index, except that the Fund may at times hold securities that are subject to, or may hold securities as a result of, certain corporate actions, which securities may not be evaluated for ESG criteria.

After defining the investable universe, NTI evaluates the quality of the remaining securities and removes those securities that do not meet the proprietary quality methodology. NTI’s quality methodology rates and ranks securities based on three categories of financial signals (profitability, management efficiency, and cash generation). Those securities remaining from the investable universe are also rated and ranked based on NTI’s evaluation of their ESG characteristics.

The Fund is constructed based on an optimization methodology designed to take active exposure by overweighting and underweighting securities based on their ESG and relative financial quality rankings. NTI also performs a risk management analysis in which NTI seeks to measure and manage risk exposures at the security, sector and portfolio levels through portfolio diversification. NTI makes final purchase decisions based on the quantitative model described above and on the desired level of diversification. The Fund will normally sell a security that NTI believes is no longer attractive based upon the evaluation criteria described above. Further, in making purchase and sell decisions, NTI seeks to create a portfolio comprised of companies with a lower aggregate carbon footprint than the aggregate carbon footprint of the companies in the Russell 1000 Index, which includes consideration of a company’s emissions and carbon reserves as well as a company’s risk and opportunity alignment with a transition to a low carbon economy.

The Fund may use derivatives such as stock index futures contracts to equitize cash and enhance portfolio liquidity. ESG criteria are not applied to the Fund’s investments in derivatives.

From time to time the Fund may focus its investments (i.e., invest more than 15% of its total assets) in one or more particular sectors. As of March 31, 2022, the Fund focused its investments in the information technology sector.