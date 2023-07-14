Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.0%
1 yr return
12.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
8.5%
Net Assets
$448 M
Holdings in Top 10
30.2%
Expense Ratio 0.44%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 29.11%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|NUESX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.0%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|50.87%
|1 Yr
|12.1%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|45.91%
|3 Yr
|9.1%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|24.41%
|5 Yr
|8.5%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|15.92%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|NUESX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.6%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|55.24%
|2021
|11.2%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|21.78%
|2020
|5.6%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|19.61%
|2019
|6.6%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|15.38%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|16.08%
|NUESX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NUESX % Rank
|Net Assets
|448 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|65.72%
|Number of Holdings
|159
|2
|4154
|42.01%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|145 M
|288 K
|270 B
|67.29%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.22%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|56.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NUESX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.90%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|13.80%
|Cash
|0.10%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|84.77%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|71.64%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|71.94%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|69.89%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|69.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NUESX % Rank
|Technology
|28.36%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|10.12%
|Financial Services
|15.72%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|24.73%
|Healthcare
|13.81%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|67.12%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.87%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|43.99%
|Industrials
|9.19%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|49.09%
|Communication Services
|8.84%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|37.75%
|Consumer Defense
|5.81%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|76.94%
|Real Estate
|3.94%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|15.14%
|Basic Materials
|1.66%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|83.03%
|Energy
|1.02%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|82.12%
|Utilities
|0.77%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|80.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NUESX % Rank
|US
|99.90%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|3.00%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|98.05%
|NUESX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.44%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|77.70%
|Management Fee
|0.37%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|33.61%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|NUESX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NUESX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.33%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|27.96%
|NUESX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|NUESX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NUESX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.95%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|34.94%
|NUESX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 22, 2022
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2022
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2022
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2021
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2020
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2020
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2019
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2019
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2018
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2018
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 02, 2017
4.66
4.7%
Peter Zymali has responsibility for portfolio management for the Northern Trust’s Quality ESG strategy. He also serves as a member of the Northern Trust Sustainable Investing Council as well as a member of the Proxy Voting Committee. Prior to joining Northern Trust’s Asset Management Group in 2007, Mr. Zymali was an investment consultant within Northern Trust’s Global Family Office Group responsible for designing asset allocation strategies utilizing an open architecture platform. Mr. Zymali received his bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from the University of Arizona and an MBA in finance, economics, and managerial & organizational behavior from the University Of Chicago Booth School Of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 02, 2017
4.66
4.7%
Jeff Sampson is a Senior Portfolio Manager on the quantitative active equity team responsible for the implementation of several quantitative equity strategies, specializing in dividend and ESG investing. He has a leadership role on the Quality Dividend suite of strategies and currently co-manages the Northern Income Equity Fund and the Northern U.S. Quality ESG Fund. Prior to his current role, Jeff was a senior portfolio manager on the tax advantaged equity team. Prior to joining asset management, Jeff managed a division of account managers within the Global Family Office group. He joined Northern Trust in 1999. Jeff received a BBA in Finance from the University of Wisconsin at Madison and an MBA degree in Accounting, Finance, and Organizational Behavior with honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He is a CFA charterholder and is a member of the CFA Society of Chicago and the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
