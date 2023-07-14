Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Navigator Tactical Fixed Income Fund

mutual fund
NTBIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.72 -0.06 -0.61%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inst (NTBIX) Primary C (NTBCX) A (NTBAX)
NTBIX (Mutual Fund)

Navigator Tactical Fixed Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.72 -0.06 -0.61%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inst (NTBIX) Primary C (NTBCX) A (NTBAX)
NTBIX (Mutual Fund)

Navigator Tactical Fixed Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.72 -0.06 -0.61%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inst (NTBIX) Primary C (NTBCX) A (NTBAX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Navigator Tactical Fixed Income Fund

NTBIX | Fund

$9.72

$7.45 B

4.81%

$0.47

0.97%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.3%

1 yr return

3.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.8%

Net Assets

$7.45 B

Holdings in Top 10

34.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.97%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 157.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$25,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Navigator Tactical Fixed Income Fund

NTBIX | Fund

$9.72

$7.45 B

4.81%

$0.47

0.97%

NTBIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.69%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Navigator Tactical Fixed Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Navigator Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 27, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Rights

Fund Description

In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets, defined as net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in long and/or short positions in fixed income securities (“80% investment policy”). For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the Fund defines fixed income securities as including (i) bills, (ii) notes, (iii) structured notes, (iv) bonds, (v) preferred stocks, (vi) any other debt or debt-related securities of any maturities, whether issued by U.S. or non-U.S. governments, agencies or instrumentalities thereof or corporate entities, and having fixed, variable, floating or inverse floating rates, (vii) fixed income derivatives including options, financial futures, options on futures and swaps, and (viii) underlying funds (defined below) that invest primarily in fixed income securities, or (ix) other evidences of indebtedness. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity or credit quality, including those rated below investment grade (“high yield securities”). Below investment grade debt securities are those rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or equivalently by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”). The Fund may invest in underlying funds such as mutual funds (including money market funds), exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) and inverse ETFs (collectively, “Underlying Funds”).

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in equity index futures. Equity index futures are utilized by the Fund when the Fund’s Adviser believes that doing so is attractive from a risk/reward analysis perspective. The Fund may invest in equity index futures when doing so provides greater efficiency and lower cost than investing directly in equity securities and when such futures are attractively priced. The Fund may also purchase or write (sell) credit default swaps (“CDS”) or credit default swap indexes (“CDX”), which are credit derivatives used to hedge credit risk and/or take a position on a basket of credit entities. Unlike a credit default swap, which is an over the counter derivative, a CDX may be exchange traded, or sold over the counter. Each CDX is designed to track a basket of credit entities, which may be standard or customized. This means that it may be more liquid than a credit default swap, and it may be cheaper to hedge the Fund’s portfolio with a CDX than it would be to buy many single name credit default swaps to achieve a similar effect. The Fund may also purchase or sell total return swaps or invest in inverse ETFs to hedge its long positions. The Fund may also use derivative transactions to create investment leverage. For example, the Fund may use total return swaps or CDX to take indirect long or short positions on equity or fixed income indices, equity or fixed income securities, or currencies.

The Fund’s strategy is primarily driven by a modeling process which measures the relative strength or momentum of the markets for various fixed income assets classes against one another. Using this momentum-based strategy, the Fund will tactically shift its holdings and asset allocations accordingly. The Adviser’s process uses relative strength models to determine the Fund’s allocation among high yield securities, intermediate to long-term treasuries, and T-bills. That analysis assists the Adviser to determine the preferred asset class, which in turn drives the individual security selection. Thus, when the high yield asset class is favored, the Fund will invest in other high yield mutual funds, ETFs, individual high yield securities, preferred stocks, and options, financial futures, options on futures and swaps on high yield investments. Conversely, when the favored asset class is treasuries, the Adviser will sell and/or hedge the Fund’s high yield exposure by short-selling common stocks, entering into puts or put spreads on individual stocks or equity indices, futures, selected to replicate the credit component of high yield corporate bonds and increase the Fund’s exposure to treasuries through bonds, notes, money market funds which invest primarily in T-bills, ETFs and options, financial futures, options on futures and swaps designed to do so.

Read More

NTBIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NTBIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.3% -7.2% 18.1% 3.51%
1 Yr 3.0% -18.7% 21.2% 7.29%
3 Yr -2.7%* -23.6% 52.7% 41.38%
5 Yr -0.8%* -29.7% 29.4% 17.80%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NTBIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.8% -31.8% 18.4% 37.88%
2021 -1.2% -14.3% 15.8% 66.67%
2020 1.0% -20.2% 60.6% 35.46%
2019 1.3% -10.2% 3.6% 41.65%
2018 -0.6% -12.3% 0.7% 21.82%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NTBIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.3% -11.7% 18.1% 3.51%
1 Yr 3.0% -18.7% 38.5% 6.44%
3 Yr -2.7%* -23.6% 52.7% 41.76%
5 Yr -0.6%* -29.7% 30.2% 17.29%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NTBIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.8% -31.8% 18.4% 38.02%
2021 -1.2% -14.3% 15.8% 66.67%
2020 1.0% -20.2% 60.6% 35.46%
2019 1.3% -10.2% 3.6% 42.86%
2018 -0.1% -12.3% 1.5% 15.37%

NAV & Total Return History

NTBIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NTBIX Category Low Category High NTBIX % Rank
Net Assets 7.45 B 100 124 B 5.79%
Number of Holdings 371 2 8175 60.23%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.6 B -1.57 B 20.5 B 5.48%
Weighting of Top 10 34.34% 4.3% 105.0% 38.88%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JPMorgan Prime Money Market Capital 4.81%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0% 3.96%
  3. Dreyfus Treasury Obligations Csh Mgt Ins 3.62%
  4. United States Treasury Bills 0% 2.64%
  5. Morgan Stanley Inst Lqudty Prime Inst 2.31%
  6. Recv Spdr Bbg Barc High Y 1.81%
  7. Recv Spdr Bbg Barc High Y 1.81%
  8. Recv Spdr Bbg Barc High Y 1.81%
  9. Recv Spdr Bbg Barc High Y 1.81%
  10. Recv Spdr Bbg Barc High Y 1.81%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NTBIX % Rank
Bonds 		58.56% -150.81% 180.51% 86.46%
Cash 		39.66% -261.12% 258.91% 9.22%
Convertible Bonds 		1.56% 0.00% 33.50% 44.09%
Stocks 		0.22% -38.22% 261.12% 49.71%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 13.21% 94.67%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 84.01%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NTBIX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 30.94%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 29.61% 20.29%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 24.59%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 34.22%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 20.90%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 42.21%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 27.87%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 20.90%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.97% 94.26%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 89.95% 20.49%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 21.11%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NTBIX % Rank
US 		0.22% -40.06% 261.12% 44.24%
Non US 		0.00% -0.10% 18.33% 92.22%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NTBIX % Rank
Corporate 		49.39% 0.00% 97.25% 36.03%
Cash & Equivalents 		40.83% 0.00% 100.00% 9.25%
Municipal 		7.57% 0.00% 54.26% 2.32%
Government 		1.67% 0.00% 99.43% 79.02%
Derivative 		0.54% -0.52% 72.98% 45.66%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 99.65% 99.13%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NTBIX % Rank
US 		52.38% -151.11% 194.51% 72.05%
Non US 		6.18% -136.75% 104.82% 80.69%

NTBIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NTBIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.97% 0.01% 26.65% 62.79%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 2.29% 74.13%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 13.51%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% 21.09%

Sales Fees

NTBIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NTBIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NTBIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 157.00% 0.00% 632.00% 85.14%

NTBIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NTBIX Category Low Category High NTBIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.81% 0.00% 15.93% 84.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NTBIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NTBIX Category Low Category High NTBIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.69% -1.55% 11.51% 94.13%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NTBIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NTBIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Rights

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 27, 2014

8.18

8.2%

As Director of Research David directs the ongoing research into securities selection and portfolio strategies used to enhance the Navigator® investment programs. In the late 1970s, David began to develop economically based, quantitatively driven econometric models. He has also developed technical models used to enhance relative returns and reduce the risks of ETF and fund based products. David is a member of the Clark Capital Investment Team. David was formerly President and Chief Investment Officer of RTE Asset Management which merged with Clark Capital in 2005. He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from Lehigh University.

K. Clark

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 27, 2014

8.18

8.2%

As Clark Capital’s Chief Investment Officer, Sean oversees all of the Firm’s investment activities and heads the firm’s portfolio team. Sean joined the firm in 1993 and is responsible for asset allocation and investment selection for Navigator Investment Solutions as well as directing ongoing market research and contributing to the development of proprietary products. Sean is a member of the Clark Capital Investment Team and the Executive Team. He graduated from the University of Delaware, earning a B.S. and an M.A. in Economics. Sean holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute (formerly AIMR) and the Financial Analysts of Philadelphia, Inc. Sean is considered an industry expert and is often asked to appear on CNBC and Bloomberg television to share his views on the market. In addition, Sean has been featured in a number of articles in nationally distributed business journals and newspapers. CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

Robert Bennett

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2014

8.17

8.2%

Mr. Bennett serves as a co-portfolio manager to the Navigator Tactical Fixed Income Fund. Mr. Bennett joined Clark Capital Management Group, Inc in 2014. He has over eight years of experience with the management and trading of various securities and derivatives. Mr. Bennett has had extensive experience overseeing the daily trading activities of various long and short ETFs and mutual Fund for ProShare Advisors LLC, including: trading cash equities, synthetic equities, futures, credit default swaps, corporate bonds, treasuries, and FX forwards. Mr. Bennett worked for ProShare Advisors, LLC from 2008-2014. He began his career as a Financial Advisor at UBS Financial Services, Inc. Robert received his B.S. in business management from Wentworth Institute of Technology.

Jonathan Fiebach

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 07, 2016

5.48

5.5%

Jonathan A. Fiebach joined Clark Capital in 2016, previously, Mr. Fiebach had been Co-CEO and CIO of Main Point Advisors Inc. since 2013. Mr. Fiebach was also a principal with Grant Williams, L.P. from October, 2011 until June 2016. Prior to that Mr. Fiebach was President and owner of Fiebach Investments, LLC from 2010 to 2012 and Managing Director of Duration Capital Management Advisors Inc. from 2002-2012. In each capacity he was responsible for investment and hedging decisions. Mr. Fiebach has over 26 years of investment management industry experience.

Alexander Meyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Alexander Meyer is a Portfolio Manager on Clark Capital’s Fixed Income Team. Mr. Meyer has over 10 years of industry experience across fixed income sectors including municipals, investment grade corporates, and high yield corporate bonds. Prior to joining the firm in 2019, Mr. Meyer served as Vice President at Jefferies. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Pennsylvania with a B.A. in Economics and holds the CFA® designation.

Kevin Bellis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2021

1.25

1.3%

Mr. Bellis serves as a portfolio manager for the Navigator Duration Neutral Bond Fund and has served in that capacity since December 2014. Mr. Bellis has been an associate with Main Point Advisors Inc. from September 2013 to the present. Mr. Bellis has also worked as an Assistant Trader with Grant Williams LP from February 2013 to the present. Previously, Mr. Bellis worked as a fixed income data analyst for Bloomberg from January 2011 to February 2013. Mr. Bellis has also worked as a Business Analyst Intern with Prime Finance – Citi from June 2010 to August 2010. He is a 2010 graduate of Penn State University with a B.S. degree in Finance. Mr. Bellis holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.64 3.19

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×