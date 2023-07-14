In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets, defined as net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in long and/or short positions in fixed income securities (“80% investment policy”). For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the Fund defines fixed income securities as including (i) bills, (ii) notes, (iii) structured notes, (iv) bonds, (v) preferred stocks, (vi) any other debt or debt-related securities of any maturities, whether issued by U.S. or non-U.S. governments, agencies or instrumentalities thereof or corporate entities, and having fixed, variable, floating or inverse floating rates, (vii) fixed income derivatives including options, financial futures, options on futures and swaps, and (viii) underlying funds (defined below) that invest primarily in fixed income securities, or (ix) other evidences of indebtedness. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity or credit quality, including those rated below investment grade (“high yield securities”). Below investment grade debt securities are those rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or equivalently by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”). The Fund may invest in underlying funds such as mutual funds (including money market funds), exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) and inverse ETFs (collectively, “Underlying Funds”).

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in equity index futures. Equity index futures are utilized by the Fund when the Fund’s Adviser believes that doing so is attractive from a risk/reward analysis perspective. The Fund may invest in equity index futures when doing so provides greater efficiency and lower cost than investing directly in equity securities and when such futures are attractively priced. The Fund may also purchase or write (sell) credit default swaps (“CDS”) or credit default swap indexes (“CDX”), which are credit derivatives used to hedge credit risk and/or take a position on a basket of credit entities. Unlike a credit default swap, which is an over the counter derivative, a CDX may be exchange traded, or sold over the counter. Each CDX is designed to track a basket of credit entities, which may be standard or customized. This means that it may be more liquid than a credit default swap, and it may be cheaper to hedge the Fund’s portfolio with a CDX than it would be to buy many single name credit default swaps to achieve a similar effect. The Fund may also purchase or sell total return swaps or invest in inverse ETFs to hedge its long positions. The Fund may also use derivative transactions to create investment leverage. For example, the Fund may use total return swaps or CDX to take indirect long or short positions on equity or fixed income indices, equity or fixed income securities, or currencies.

The Fund’s strategy is primarily driven by a modeling process which measures the relative strength or momentum of the markets for various fixed income assets classes against one another. Using this momentum-based strategy, the Fund will tactically shift its holdings and asset allocations accordingly. The Adviser’s process uses relative strength models to determine the Fund’s allocation among high yield securities, intermediate to long-term treasuries, and T-bills. That analysis assists the Adviser to determine the preferred asset class, which in turn drives the individual security selection. Thus, when the high yield asset class is favored, the Fund will invest in other high yield mutual funds, ETFs, individual high yield securities, preferred stocks, and options, financial futures, options on futures and swaps on high yield investments. Conversely, when the favored asset class is treasuries, the Adviser will sell and/or hedge the Fund’s high yield exposure by short-selling common stocks, entering into puts or put spreads on individual stocks or equity indices, futures, selected to replicate the credit component of high yield corporate bonds and increase the Fund’s exposure to treasuries through bonds, notes, money market funds which invest primarily in T-bills, ETFs and options, financial futures, options on futures and swaps designed to do so.