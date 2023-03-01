In seeking long-term capital appreciation, the Fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of small capitalization companies. Small capitalization companies generally are considered to be those whose market capitalization is, at the time the Fund makes an investment, within the range of the market capitalization of companies in the Russell 2000® Index. Companies whose capitalization no longer meets this definition after purchase may continue to be considered small capitalization companies.

Using a quantitative analysis to evaluate financial data, NTI buys securities of small capitalization companies that it believes have favorable characteristics such as earnings quality and/or competitive returns on equity relative to their peers. The team may sell securities in order to maintain the desired portfolio characteristics of the Fund. In determining whether a company has favorable characteristics, NTI uses an evaluation process that includes, but is not limited to:

∎ Quantitative review of fundamental factors such as earnings metrics and capital deployment; and

∎ Systematic evaluations of new securities with attractive attributes and re‑evaluations of portfolio holdings.

NTI also performs a risk management analysis in which NTI seeks to measure and manage risk exposures at the security, sector and portfolio levels through portfolio diversification. Final purchase decisions are made based on a quantitative review of each company and on the desired level of diversification.

Many of the companies in which the Fund invests retain their earnings to finance current and future growth. These companies generally pay little or no dividends. The Fund may use derivatives such as stock index futures contracts to equitize cash and enhance portfolio liquidity.

From time to time the Fund may focus its investments (i.e., invest more than 15% of its total assets) in one or more particular sectors. As of March 31, 2022, the Fund focused its investments in the financial, industrials and health care sectors.

NTI may engage in active trading, and will not consider portfolio turnover a limiting factor in making decisions for the Fund.