Robert H. Bergson is a Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager/Quantitative Researcher in the Quantitative Active team at The Northern Trust Company, Chicago. He is responsible for research and implementation of several quantitative equity strategies. Prior to joining Northern Trust in 1997, Robert was director of research at Real Estate Research Corp. in Chicago. Robert received a Bachelor of Architecture degree from Carnegie-Mellon University and an M.S. degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is a CFA charterholder and an Associated Person of the National Futures Association. He is a member of the CFA Institute, the Society of Quantitative Analysts, the Investments Analysts Society of Chicago and the Chicago Quantitative Alliance.