Vitals

YTD Return

9.3%

1 yr return

12.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$465 M

Holdings in Top 10

3.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.54%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 15.47%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NSCKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.70%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Northern Small Cap Core Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Northern Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 31, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Bergson

Fund Description

NSCKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NSCKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.3% -14.5% 140.9% 55.18%
1 Yr 12.5% -34.7% 196.6% 26.40%
3 Yr N/A* -21.8% 37.2% 55.63%
5 Yr N/A* -23.8% 9.2% 47.52%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 15.3% 38.93%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NSCKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.6% -59.3% 118.2% 19.22%
2021 1.7% -17.3% 18.6% 69.03%
2020 N/A -21.2% 28.2% N/A
2019 N/A -17.9% 8.4% N/A
2018 N/A -20.0% 0.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NSCKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.3% -17.6% 140.9% 52.12%
1 Yr 12.5% -34.7% 196.6% 23.86%
3 Yr N/A* -21.8% 37.2% 52.49%
5 Yr N/A* -23.8% 10.7% 43.84%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 15.3% 37.37%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NSCKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.6% -59.3% 118.2% 19.22%
2021 1.7% -17.3% 18.6% 69.03%
2020 N/A -21.2% 28.2% N/A
2019 N/A -17.9% 8.4% N/A
2018 N/A -19.9% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

NSCKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NSCKX Category Low Category High NSCKX % Rank
Net Assets 465 M 1.48 M 120 B 49.58%
Number of Holdings 1541 2 2519 9.26%
Net Assets in Top 10 17.8 M 213 K 4.6 B 78.79%
Weighting of Top 10 3.65% 2.8% 101.7% 97.95%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Avis Budget Group Inc 0.61%
  2. Penn National Gaming Inc 0.52%
  3. Darling Ingredients Inc 0.50%
  4. Ovintiv Inc 0.47%
  5. Tetra Tech Inc 0.39%
  6. Novavax Inc 0.39%
  7. Synaptics Inc 0.38%
  8. RH 0.37%
  9. Tenet Healthcare Corp 0.36%
  10. Builders FirstSource Inc 0.36%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NSCKX % Rank
Stocks 		99.65% 25.32% 100.32% 17.00%
Cash 		0.31% -79.10% 74.68% 83.67%
Preferred Stocks 		0.02% 0.00% 5.85% 5.22%
Bonds 		0.02% 0.00% 72.07% 3.87%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 96.46%
Other 		-0.01% -8.80% 6.95% 98.82%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NSCKX % Rank
Industrials 		16.67% 2.46% 37.42% 53.74%
Financial Services 		16.12% 0.00% 35.52% 41.33%
Healthcare 		15.29% 0.00% 26.53% 36.90%
Technology 		13.18% 0.00% 54.70% 62.41%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.65% 0.99% 47.79% 73.13%
Real Estate 		8.30% 0.00% 29.43% 36.39%
Energy 		5.56% 0.00% 37.72% 60.71%
Consumer Defense 		4.60% 0.00% 18.87% 37.76%
Basic Materials 		4.34% 0.00% 18.66% 57.31%
Utilities 		3.25% 0.00% 18.58% 26.53%
Communication Services 		3.05% 0.00% 14.85% 39.46%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NSCKX % Rank
US 		97.19% 24.89% 100.00% 33.00%
Non US 		2.46% 0.00% 36.31% 34.18%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NSCKX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		88.16% 0.00% 100.00% 94.77%
Corporate 		10.91% 0.00% 100.00% 2.99%
Securitized 		0.73% 0.00% 8.22% 1.76%
Government 		0.19% 0.00% 38.56% 2.82%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 12.26% 95.99%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 95.77%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NSCKX % Rank
Non US 		0.01% 0.00% 17.53% 2.19%
US 		0.01% 0.00% 54.54% 3.87%

NSCKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NSCKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.54% 0.01% 13.16% 84.81%
Management Fee 0.47% 0.00% 1.50% 21.75%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

NSCKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NSCKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NSCKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 15.47% 1.00% 314.00% 9.06%

NSCKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NSCKX Category Low Category High NSCKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.34% 0.00% 38.20% 97.31%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NSCKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NSCKX Category Low Category High NSCKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.70% -2.40% 2.49% 22.07%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NSCKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

NSCKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Bergson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2010

12.26

12.3%

Robert H. Bergson is a Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager/Quantitative Researcher in the Quantitative Active team at The Northern Trust Company, Chicago. He is responsible for research and implementation of several quantitative equity strategies. Prior to joining Northern Trust in 1997, Robert was director of research at Real Estate Research Corp. in Chicago. Robert received a Bachelor of Architecture degree from Carnegie-Mellon University and an M.S. degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is a CFA charterholder and an Associated Person of the National Futures Association. He is a member of the CFA Institute, the Society of Quantitative Analysts, the Investments Analysts Society of Chicago and the Chicago Quantitative Alliance.

Michael Hunstad

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2020

1.83

1.8%

Michael Hunstad is the Head of Quantitative Strategies at Northern Trust. Prior to joining Northern Trust, Mike was head of research at Breakwater Capital, a proprietary trading firm and hedge fund. Other roles include head of quantitative asset allocation at Allstate Investments, LLC and quantitative analyst with a long-short equity hedge fund. Michael holds a PhD in applied mathematics from the Illinois Institute of Technology, an MBA from Purdue University and a BS from Northern State University. He is also finishing a second PhD in economics at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

