Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
$10.52
$105 M
1.74%
$0.18
1.10%
YTD Return
4.3%
1 yr return
-1.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.1%
Net Assets
$105 M
Holdings in Top 10
46.9%
Expense Ratio 1.10%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 84.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
$10.52
$105 M
1.74%
$0.18
1.10%
* Annualized
* Annualized
|NRFNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NRFNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|105 M
|3.98 M
|9.6 B
|77.89%
|Number of Holdings
|59
|5
|739
|90.21%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|56.6 M
|1.39 M
|6.34 B
|69.59%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.92%
|18.1%
|63.6%
|9.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NRFNX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.86%
|3.65%
|126.54%
|85.13%
|Cash
|2.09%
|-1.38%
|10.38%
|27.32%
|Other
|2.05%
|-33.49%
|78.71%
|8.76%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.83%
|78.35%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|74.74%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.09%
|77.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NRFNX % Rank
|Real Estate
|100.00%
|72.53%
|100.00%
|10.53%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.96%
|77.37%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.92%
|85.26%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.91%
|83.68%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.54%
|80.00%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.53%
|82.63%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|76.32%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.08%
|89.47%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.18%
|77.89%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.03%
|95.26%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.63%
|77.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NRFNX % Rank
|US
|59.87%
|0.00%
|80.79%
|47.94%
|Non US
|35.99%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|81.96%
|NRFNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.10%
|0.11%
|27.58%
|66.67%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.10%
|1.50%
|40.21%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|3.41%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.25%
|N/A
|NRFNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|NRFNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NRFNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|84.00%
|1.00%
|165.00%
|68.28%
|NRFNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NRFNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.74%
|0.00%
|5.11%
|26.15%
|NRFNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|NRFNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NRFNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.80%
|-0.23%
|3.84%
|29.84%
|NRFNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2022
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2022
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2021
|$0.540
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2021
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2021
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2020
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2019
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2018
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2018
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2016
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2016
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2015
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2014
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2014
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2014
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2013
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2013
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 17, 2017
5.37
5.4%
Ms. Szymanski is a Director of the firm and a Portfolio Manager in the firm’s Real Estate Securities Group for diversified strategies in the U.S. and North America. She is also a member of the Global Securities Allocation Committee. Prior to joining AEW, Ms. Szymanski worked at Putnam Investments for over 15 years where she most recently held the title of Senior Analyst. In this role, she managed the REIT sleeve of Putnam's Research Fund and was a member of the Global Equity Research team where she was focused on stock selection and modeling for the REIT sector, Banks, Insurance and Diversified Financials. Ms. Szymanski has held roles as a Portfolio Member of the Small & Mid Cap Value team focused on Financials, Consumer and Industrials as well as a Portfolio Member of the Quantitative Equity Research team. Prior to joining Putnam Investments, Ms. Szymanski held risk management and forensic accounting roles at CIBC World Markets and Matson, Driscoll & Damico Ltd, respectively. Ms. Szymanski earned an Honors Bachelor of Mathematics in Economics and Business Administration from the University of Waterloo and a Master of Science in Finance from Carnegie Mellon University. She is a CFA charterholder, a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2019
3.0
3.0%
Mr. Oosterkamp is a Director of the firm and serves as Portfolio Manager for Europe and is the Chair of the Global Securities Allocation Committee. He is responsible for the construction of the European component of AEW’s global property securities portfolios and the European mandates. Mr. Oosterkamp, who is based in AEW’s affiliate office in London, joined AEW in 2005 from Kempen Capital Management, where he was a Senior Portfolio Manager for European real estate securities. Mr. Oosterkamp also has held positions with SFS, a pension fund in the Netherlands, and ING Bank. He has 21 years of investment management and analysis experience and is a graduate of the H.E.A.O. Business School in the Netherlands (B.A.) and the University of Amsterdam (M.B.A.)
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2019
3.0
3.0%
Mr. Low serves as Portfolio Manager with responsibility for the construction of the Asia Pacific component of AEW’s global property securities portfolios. He also serves as a member of the Global Securities Allocation Committee. Previously, Mr. Low was a Portfolio Manager for Asian property securities at LIM Advisors, Ltd. in Hong Kong, where he co-managed an Asian Property Long/Short Fund and a JREIT fund. With 18 years of investment management experience in the Asian equities market, he has also held positions at Prudential Asset Management, most recently as a Portfolio Manager focused on Asia Pacific equities. Mr. Low holds a Bachelor of Business degree from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology in Australia and a CFA charterholder. He is also fluent in Mandarin.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|20.42
|7.08
|10.42
