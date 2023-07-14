Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.5%
1 yr return
-0.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.1%
Net Assets
$75 M
Holdings in Top 10
67.6%
Expense Ratio 2.87%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 296.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|NRABX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.5%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|30.82%
|1 Yr
|-0.2%
|-9.1%
|86.9%
|44.00%
|3 Yr
|2.9%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|53.41%
|5 Yr
|1.1%*
|-4.9%
|14.4%
|40.36%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|NRABX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|2.1%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|45.19%
|2021
|1.0%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|66.13%
|2020
|0.9%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|21.33%
|2019
|0.7%
|-12.4%
|29.4%
|33.66%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-10.5%
|15.8%
|31.41%
|Period
|NRABX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.5%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|31.18%
|1 Yr
|-0.2%
|-13.4%
|86.9%
|39.64%
|3 Yr
|2.9%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|48.19%
|5 Yr
|1.1%*
|-5.3%
|14.4%
|36.77%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|NRABX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|2.1%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|45.19%
|2021
|1.0%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|67.34%
|2020
|0.9%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|29.78%
|2019
|0.7%
|-8.4%
|29.4%
|53.96%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-10.2%
|18.0%
|42.41%
|NRABX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NRABX % Rank
|Net Assets
|75 M
|1.5 M
|5.01 B
|62.73%
|Number of Holdings
|363
|4
|4478
|37.46%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|40.3 M
|-398 M
|2.55 B
|58.66%
|Weighting of Top 10
|67.62%
|13.1%
|100.0%
|49.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NRABX % Rank
|Stocks
|42.57%
|-3.75%
|97.95%
|37.46%
|Cash
|28.99%
|-6278.21%
|410.43%
|44.88%
|Other
|28.04%
|-21.53%
|148.54%
|25.44%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.46%
|-0.12%
|46.97%
|25.80%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|87.92%
|96.11%
|Bonds
|-0.06%
|-326.45%
|6347.80%
|51.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NRABX % Rank
|Technology
|23.19%
|0.00%
|39.58%
|24.41%
|Financial Services
|15.22%
|0.00%
|59.28%
|22.83%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.21%
|0.00%
|29.09%
|4.72%
|Healthcare
|13.59%
|0.00%
|45.63%
|19.29%
|Communication Services
|13.04%
|0.00%
|21.78%
|70.47%
|Industrials
|7.76%
|0.00%
|21.45%
|37.80%
|Consumer Defense
|6.03%
|0.00%
|13.62%
|85.43%
|Basic Materials
|2.80%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|73.23%
|Utilities
|2.00%
|0.00%
|9.23%
|75.98%
|Energy
|1.54%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|81.10%
|Real Estate
|0.63%
|0.00%
|51.26%
|95.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NRABX % Rank
|US
|29.05%
|-8.85%
|91.88%
|30.74%
|Non US
|13.52%
|-19.62%
|42.11%
|45.94%
|NRABX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.87%
|0.29%
|31.15%
|24.82%
|Management Fee
|1.75%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|90.46%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.30%
|9.59%
|NRABX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|NRABX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NRABX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|296.00%
|0.00%
|491.00%
|79.84%
|NRABX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NRABX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.82%
|0.00%
|4.56%
|91.17%
|NRABX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|NRABX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NRABX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.27%
|-2.51%
|6.83%
|65.83%
|NRABX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.326
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.201
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.395
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2019
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2015
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 15, 2012
10.05
10.1%
Jeff Majit, CFA, Managing Director, is Co-head of the NB Alternative Investment Management team and a member of its Investment Committee. Prior, Jeff was in the global power and project finance group within the investment banking division of Lehman Brothers, where he worked on M&A advisories as well as capital markets financings. Jeff graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Amherst College, earning a BA with concentrations in economics and Asian languages and civilizations. Jeff has been awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 15, 2012
10.05
10.1%
David Kupperman, PhD, Managing Director, is Co-head of the NB Alternative Investment Management team and a member of the team’s Investment Committee. Prior to joining the firm in 2011, David was a partner and member of the investment committee at another asset management firm, Alternative Investment Management, LLC., that focused on alternative investing and managing fund-of-hedge funds. Before that, he was a managing director and member of the executive committee at Paloma Partners Management Company, a multi-strategy hedge fund focused on relative value trading strategies. Previously, David was a principal at The Carlyle Group, one of the world’s largest alternative investment managers. Prior to joining Carlyle, he was a vice president in both the private equity and portfolio strategy groups at Goldman, Sachs & Co. In his portfolio strategy role, he authored papers on asset allocation and helped develop Goldman’s quantitative asset allocation framework for high-net-worth investors. David holds an MA and a PhD in physics from Johns Hopkins University and a BA and an ME from Cornell University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2017
5.25
5.3%
Fred Ingham, ACA, CFA, Managing Director, is a member of the Investment Committee and also serves as the Head of International Hedge Fund Investments on the NB Alternative Investment Management team. Prior to joining the firm, Fred spent three and a half years at Coronation International Ltd, where he was a portfolio manager and senior sector analyst. Responsibilities covered portfolio construction, manager selection, due diligence and risk management. Prior to Coronation, he spent three and a half years at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the corporate tax division, advising global financial institutions on international structuring and M&A. Previously, Fred worked as a research intern with the COBA Group, a strategy consultancy based in London. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant in the United Kingdom (ACA) and holds an MA from Oxford University. Fred has been awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|17.37
|4.48
|1.67
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...