Trending ETFs

NABAX (Mutual Fund)

NABAX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

1.3%

1 yr return

-0.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.9%

Net Assets

$75 M

Holdings in Top 10

67.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.32%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 296.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

NABAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.60%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Neuberger Berman Absolute Return Multi-Manager Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Neuberger Berman
  • Inception Date
    May 15, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey Majit

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its goal by allocating its assets to multiple subadvisers that employ a variety of investment strategies. The Portfolio Managers are responsible for selecting each subadviser and for determining the amount of Fund assets to allocate to each subadviser. The Portfolio Managers allocate Fund assets among a variety of investment strategies to subadvisers whose strategy the Portfolio Managers believe, when combined to form a single portfolio, can provide attractive risk-adjusted returns over the long term. The Portfolio Managers retain investment discretion to invest Fund assets directly using other portfolio managers of the Manager and may do so for certain investment strategies.
The Portfolio Managers allocate Fund assets among subadvisers in an effort to provide for overall investment diversification with the aim of decreasing the Fund’s sensitivity to market fluctuations. The Portfolio Managers review a range of qualitative and quantitative factors when determining the allocations to subadvisers, including each subadviser’s investment style and historical performance, and the holdings in the subadviser’s allocated assets.
The investment strategies that the subadvisers will utilize involve the following types of investments: (i) equity securities of companies of any market capitalization throughout the world (including emerging markets), which may include common and preferred stocks, convertible securities, rights and warrants to purchase common stock, depositary receipts, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and other real estate companies (i.e., direct investments in companies) and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”); (ii) debt securities of governments and companies throughout the world (including emerging markets), which may include debt securities of governments as well as their agencies and/or instrumentalities, below investment grade debt securities (commonly known as “junk bonds”), mortgage-backed securities and other asset-backed securities, hybrid securities (including convertible bonds) and loans (including bridge loans, loan participations and collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”)); and (iii) foreign currencies.
The Fund also may use derivatives and primarily may use four categories of derivatives: (i) futures contracts based on securities, indices and other assets, such as currencies and commodities; (ii) swaps, such as credit default swaps, total return swaps and/or interest rate swaps (including constant maturity swaps); (iii) call and put options on securities and indices, including writing (selling) calls or writing (selling) puts on securities and indices; and (iv) forward contracts on securities, indices and other assets, such as currencies and commodities. Any of these derivatives may be used in an effort to: enhance returns; manage or adjust the risk profile of the Fund or the risk of individual positions; replace more traditional direct investments; obtain or reduce exposure to certain markets; establish net short or long positions for markets, currencies or securities; adjust the duration of the Fund’s fixed income securities; or alter the Fund’s exposure to markets, currencies, interest rates, sectors and issuers. A subadviser may choose not to hedge its positions.
The Portfolio Managers intend to allocate the Fund’s assets among the following strategies:
Equity Long/Short. This strategy takes long and short positions in equity securities issued by companies across all market capitalizations, in both the U.S. and non-U.S. markets based on whether the subadviser believes the securities are likely to increase or decrease in value, respectively. Short positions involve selling a security the Fund does not own in anticipation that the security’s price will decline. The equity securities in which this strategy may invest include common stock, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, warrants, depositary receipts, REITs and ETFs. The Manager and some subadvisers may focus on certain sectors of the market. A long/short equity strategy managed by the Manager focuses on securities of companies in the financials sector. Other subadvisers may invest across any sectors they find attractive. Additionally, one subadviser’s strategy invests globally with a focus on equity securities of European companies. The subadvisers also may invest in a broad range of investments, including, but not limited to, debt securities, such as U.S. and non-U.S. corporate debt securities, mortgage-backed securities, loans and loan participations.
Global Macro Investing. This strategy involves a top-down global approach to investing. Global macro strategies typically involve taking long and short positions across various U.S. and foreign markets, sectors and companies in an effort to benefit from those investments which the subadviser believes have the highest probability for success (long positions) and those that it believes have the highest probability for decline (short positions). The subadviser that manages this strategy will invest primarily in currencies and debt securities issued by governments as well as their agencies and/or instrumentalities and will do so primarily through the use of futures and forward contracts. The subadviser seeks to identify such opportunities by primarily applying quantitative investment analysis based on fundamental macroeconomic theory to consider and analyze the economic and political environments in markets, countries and/or regions around the world. These factors may include interest rate levels, monetary and fiscal policy, currency exchange rates, unemployment levels, gross domestic product (GDP) and geopolitical events and their effect on the economy of the country, region or the world. In addition to the quantitative investment analysis, the subadviser may also seek to identify investment opportunities by considering qualitative factors.
Event-Driven. These are a broad category of investment strategies based on announced or anticipated events or a series of events and on investing in the securities of companies that could be affected by the occurrence of such events. The types of Event Driven Strategies that the Fund will utilize are:
Merger (Risk) Arbitrage. This strategy consists primarily of making investments that the subadviser expects will benefit from the successful completion of a merger or acquisition. The subadviser typically buys the stock of a target company after a merger is announced at a price slightly below the takeover price offered. A profit is made if and when the merger is completed at the offered price or higher. In addition, in stock swap mergers, the subadviser may sell or take a short
position in the stock of the acquiring company either to reduce risk or on the theory that if and when the merger is completed, any difference between the price of the target company’s stock and the value of the acquiring company’s stock being exchanged for the target company’s stock will be eliminated. If the subadviser believes an announced or widely anticipated merger is unlikely to be completed, it may take the opposite position. The subadviser may invest in both announced transactions and in anticipation of transactions.
Global Equity Restructurings Long/Short. This strategy involves examining companies for the prospect of a variety of potential restructurings. The subadviser primarily takes either a long or a short position in equity securities of companies that are undergoing or have recently completed a restructuring. Typical restructurings may include: selling significant assets or portions of a business, entering new businesses, changes in management, significant changes in corporate policy and/or cost structure, such as altering compensation schemes, emergence from bankruptcy, companies undergoing significant changes due to regulatory changes and other corporate reorganizations, including mergers and acquisitions. Restructurings also may include: holding company arbitrage (i.e., attempting to take advantage of apparent disparities between the prices of a holding company’s stock and the prices of any listed companies it may hold), spin-offs, stub trades, recapitalizations and share buybacks. The subadviser may not focus on all types of restructurings and may focus only on certain types of restructurings. In addition, the event driven portion of the subadviser’s strategy invests globally with a focus on securities of European companies.
Managed Futures. This strategy employs a range of quantitative algorithms that seek to identify long and short investment opportunities based on directional trends in the global financial markets, as well as alternative risk premia. Alternative risk premia are strategies that seek to extract returns systematically from risk factors that have historically delivered returns independent of market movements. Managed futures is one of the three types of investment strategies known as global macro strategies, along with discretionary macro and systematic macro. The subadviser that manages this strategy will employ a wide variety of instruments, including derivatives, to invest across multiple asset classes. Specifically, the subadviser will primarily invest in futures and forward contracts on securities, indices and other assets, such as currencies and commodities. Additionally, the subadviser may invest directly in equity securities of companies across all market capitalizations, ETFs and debt securities issued by governments and corporations. In addition to futures and forwards, the subadviser may also use the following derivative instruments: (i) swaps, including total return swaps on securities, indices and other assets, including commodities, and interest rate swaps; and (ii) options on securities and indices.
The managed futures investment strategy seeks to gain exposure to the commodity markets primarily by investing in futures contracts on individual commodities and other commodity-linked derivative instruments. Although the Fund may make these investments in commodity-linked derivative instruments directly, the Fund expects to gain exposure to these investments primarily by investing in a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund formed in the Cayman Islands (“Subsidiary”). The Subsidiary is managed by the Manager and the subadviser and has the same investment goal as the Fund. The Subsidiary may invest without limitation in commodity-linked derivative instruments. The Subsidiary also may invest in equity and fixed income securities, ETFs, cash or cash equivalent instruments, or money market mutual funds, some of which may serve as collateral for the Subsidiary’s derivative instruments. The Fund will not invest more than 25% of the value of its total assets in the Subsidiary at the end of any quarter of its taxable year.
The Portfolio Managers also may allocate the Fund’s assets to certain additional strategies in the future. For more information about these potential additional strategies, please see the section entitled “Information About Additional Potential Principal Investment Strategies.” There is no assurance that any or all of these additional strategies will be used in the future.
Based on the Portfolio Managers’ ongoing evaluation of the subadvisers, they may adjust allocations among subadvisers or make recommendations to the Fund’s Board of Trustees with respect to the hiring, termination or replacement of subadvisers. In recommending new subadvisers to the Fund’s Board of Trustees, the Portfolio Managers consider numerous factors, including, but not limited to, current and anticipated market behavior, the subadviser’s investment style, the reputation of the subadviser, the depth and experience of its investment team, the demonstrated ability of the subadviser to implement its investment strategy, the consistency of past returns, and the subadviser’s policies and procedures to monitor and take into account risk.
The Portfolio Managers retain investment discretion to invest Fund assets directly and may do so for speculative or defensive purposes or in the event a subadviser is terminated and a new subadviser has not yet been hired. When the Portfolio Managers are making direct investments for the Fund they will invest primarily in ETFs and affiliated and unaffiliated registered investment companies but may also invest in individual equity and debt securities. The Portfolio Managers may also use put options including purchasing puts on security indices and put spreads on indices (i.e., buying and selling an equal number of puts on the same index with differing strike prices or expiration dates) and futures contracts based on indices for speculative or defensive
purposes. Doing so could help the Fund avoid losses, but may mean lost opportunities. The Portfolio Managers also may utilize other portfolio managers of the Manager to invest Fund assets.
In an effort to achieve its goal, several of the strategies utilized by the Fund will likely engage in active and frequent trading.
NABAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NABAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -73.0% 19.4% 31.90%
1 Yr -0.3% -9.1% 86.9% 45.45%
3 Yr 2.8%* -9.5% 16.2% 61.45%
5 Yr 0.9%* -4.9% 14.4% 48.88%
10 Yr 0.6%* -0.9% 7.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NABAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 1.9% -22.7% 305.1% 45.56%
2021 0.9% -9.8% 27.3% 64.92%
2020 0.8% -20.8% 10.9% 24.44%
2019 0.7% -12.4% 29.4% 44.55%
2018 -0.9% -10.5% 15.8% 36.65%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NABAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -73.0% 19.4% 32.26%
1 Yr -0.3% -13.4% 86.9% 69.09%
3 Yr 2.8%* -9.5% 16.2% 74.30%
5 Yr 0.9%* -5.3% 14.4% 67.71%
10 Yr 1.0%* -0.9% 7.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NABAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 1.9% -22.7% 305.1% 45.56%
2021 0.9% -9.8% 27.3% 66.13%
2020 0.8% -20.8% 10.9% 36.89%
2019 0.7% -8.4% 29.4% 60.89%
2018 -0.9% -10.2% 18.0% 48.69%

NAV & Total Return History

NABAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NABAX Category Low Category High NABAX % Rank
Net Assets 75 M 1.5 M 5.01 B 61.99%
Number of Holdings 363 4 4478 36.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 40.3 M -398 M 2.55 B 57.95%
Weighting of Top 10 67.62% 13.1% 100.0% 48.17%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Morgan Stanley InstlLqdty TrsSecs Instl 29.63%
  2. Bh Dg Cayman Blocker 28.06%
  3. Bh Dg Cayman Blocker 28.06%
  4. Bh Dg Cayman Blocker 28.06%
  5. Bh Dg Cayman Blocker 28.06%
  6. Bh Dg Cayman Blocker 28.06%
  7. Bh Dg Cayman Blocker 28.06%
  8. Bh Dg Cayman Blocker 28.06%
  9. Bh Dg Cayman Blocker 28.06%
  10. Bh Dg Cayman Blocker 28.06%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NABAX % Rank
Stocks 		42.57% -3.75% 97.95% 36.75%
Cash 		28.99% -6278.21% 410.43% 44.17%
Other 		28.04% -21.53% 148.54% 24.73%
Preferred Stocks 		0.46% -0.12% 46.97% 25.09%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 87.92% 89.40%
Bonds 		-0.06% -326.45% 6347.80% 51.24%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NABAX % Rank
Technology 		23.19% 0.00% 39.58% 23.62%
Financial Services 		15.22% 0.00% 59.28% 22.05%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.21% 0.00% 29.09% 3.94%
Healthcare 		13.59% 0.00% 45.63% 18.50%
Communication Services 		13.04% 0.00% 21.78% 69.69%
Industrials 		7.76% 0.00% 21.45% 37.01%
Consumer Defense 		6.03% 0.00% 13.62% 84.65%
Basic Materials 		2.80% 0.00% 27.46% 72.44%
Utilities 		2.00% 0.00% 9.23% 75.20%
Energy 		1.54% 0.00% 100.00% 80.31%
Real Estate 		0.63% 0.00% 51.26% 94.88%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NABAX % Rank
US 		29.05% -8.85% 91.88% 30.04%
Non US 		13.52% -19.62% 42.11% 45.23%

NABAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NABAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.32% 0.29% 31.15% 16.19%
Management Fee 1.96% 0.00% 2.50% 97.53%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 57.43%
Administrative Fee 0.26% 0.01% 0.30% 95.89%

Sales Fees

NABAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 2.50% 5.75% 30.77%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NABAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NABAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 296.00% 0.00% 491.00% 79.03%

NABAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NABAX Category Low Category High NABAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.44% 0.00% 4.56% 75.97%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NABAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NABAX Category Low Category High NABAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.60% -2.51% 6.83% 76.62%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NABAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

NABAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey Majit

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 15, 2012

10.05

10.1%

Jeff Majit, CFA, Managing Director, is Co-head of the NB Alternative Investment Management team and a member of its Investment Committee. Prior, Jeff was in the global power and project finance group within the investment banking division of Lehman Brothers, where he worked on M&A advisories as well as capital markets financings. Jeff graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Amherst College, earning a BA with concentrations in economics and Asian languages and civilizations. Jeff has been awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

David Kupperman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 15, 2012

10.05

10.1%

David Kupperman, PhD, Managing Director, is Co-head of the NB Alternative Investment Management team and a member of the team’s Investment Committee. Prior to joining the firm in 2011, David was a partner and member of the investment committee at another asset management firm, Alternative Investment Management, LLC., that focused on alternative investing and managing fund-of-hedge funds. Before that, he was a managing director and member of the executive committee at Paloma Partners Management Company, a multi-strategy hedge fund focused on relative value trading strategies. Previously, David was a principal at The Carlyle Group, one of the world’s largest alternative investment managers. Prior to joining Carlyle, he was a vice president in both the private equity and portfolio strategy groups at Goldman, Sachs & Co. In his portfolio strategy role, he authored papers on asset allocation and helped develop Goldman’s quantitative asset allocation framework for high-net-worth investors. David holds an MA and a PhD in physics from Johns Hopkins University and a BA and an ME from Cornell University.

Fred Ingham

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Fred Ingham, ACA, CFA, Managing Director, is a member of the Investment Committee and also serves as the Head of International Hedge Fund Investments on the NB Alternative Investment Management team. Prior to joining the firm, Fred spent three and a half years at Coronation International Ltd, where he was a portfolio manager and senior sector analyst. Responsibilities covered portfolio construction, manager selection, due diligence and risk management. Prior to Coronation, he spent three and a half years at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the corporate tax division, advising global financial institutions on international structuring and M&A. Previously, Fred worked as a research intern with the COBA Group, a strategy consultancy based in London. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant in the United Kingdom (ACA) and holds an MA from Oxford University. Fred has been awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 17.37 4.48 1.67

