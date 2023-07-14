Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
3.3%
1 yr return
2.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.5%
Net Assets
$1.86 B
Holdings in Top 10
5.1%
Expense Ratio 0.58%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 49.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|NPHIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.3%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|15.82%
|1 Yr
|2.6%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|22.87%
|3 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|43.07%
|5 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|54.55%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|NPHIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.6%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|69.69%
|2021
|0.1%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|47.50%
|2020
|0.7%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|20.47%
|2019
|1.6%
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|73.91%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|48.21%
|NPHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NPHIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.86 B
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|20.92%
|Number of Holdings
|1186
|2
|2736
|4.32%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|44.4 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|57.06%
|Weighting of Top 10
|5.05%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|97.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NPHIX % Rank
|Bonds
|98.08%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|12.48%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.00%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|54.18%
|Stocks
|0.40%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|45.48%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.40%
|0.00%
|14.10%
|28.10%
|Cash
|0.11%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|88.04%
|Other
|0.01%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|28.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NPHIX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|59.16%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|59.60%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.71%
|52.98%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|61.59%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|54.08%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|59.38%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|21.63%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.99%
|52.54%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|55.63%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|64.24%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|10.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NPHIX % Rank
|US
|0.27%
|-0.60%
|47.59%
|44.81%
|Non US
|0.13%
|-0.01%
|5.26%
|21.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NPHIX % Rank
|Corporate
|99.85%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|1.01%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.11%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|94.08%
|Securitized
|0.04%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|41.41%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|49.64%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|39.11%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|56.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NPHIX % Rank
|US
|86.68%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|12.25%
|Non US
|11.40%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|65.13%
|NPHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.58%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|86.20%
|Management Fee
|0.58%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|60.29%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|NPHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|NPHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|7.14%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NPHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|49.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|27.36%
|NPHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NPHIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.97%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|27.65%
|NPHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|NPHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NPHIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|5.04%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|19.68%
|NPHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2021
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2021
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2021
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2021
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2021
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.052
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.045
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 27, 2012
9.43
9.4%
Steve Kotsen, CFA, is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager with NCRAM. He has been the portfolio manager for NCRAM’s High Yield Total Return Strategy since 2000, including numerous separate accounts and commingled vehicles. He joined NCRAM in December 1998 and initially worked as a credit analyst primarily responsible for the Gaming, Lodging, Leisure, Metals and Mining, Chemicals, Homebuilding, Building Products, Printing, Publishing, and Shipping industries. Previously, he was a portfolio manager and credit analyst at Lazard Frères Asset Management. Mr. Kotsen received his M.B.A. in Finance from Columbia Business School in 1995, and his B.A. in International Relations from Princeton University in 1991. Mr. Kotsen is a CFA® charterholder, a member of the CFA Institute, and a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 27, 2012
9.43
9.4%
David Crall, CFA, is the President, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chief Investment Officer (CIO), and a Managing Director with NCRAM. He is also a member of NCRAM’s Board of Directors. Mr. Crall became President and CEO of NCRAM in June 2019, and in this capacity he is responsible for the firm’s overall management and business strategy. In addition, as CIO since January 2010, he leads the investment activities and investment team of NCRAM. He is the Chair of NCRAM’s Investment, New Product, Risk Monitoring, and ESG Committees. Previously, he was a portfolio manager and co-head of the high yield bond team at NCRAM, encompassing primarily high yield bonds but also public-side management of loans and distressed investments, since 2000. Prior to that, he was a portfolio manager of various high yield accounts at NCRAM since 1997, and an analyst in the high yield group at NCRAM for various industries since 1992. Mr. Crall received his B.A. from Yale University in 1992. He is a CFA® charterholder, a member of the CFA institute, and a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2019
2.83
2.8%
Amy Yu Chang, CFA, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of NCRAM.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2019
2.83
2.8%
Mr. Leung, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager, joined Nomura Corporate Research and Asset Management Inc. in 2003 and has been a portfolio manager for NCRAM’s high yield total return portfolios since 2019. He is a CFA charterholder. Mr. Leung received his B.A. in Economics from Yale University in May 2003.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.1
|8.17
