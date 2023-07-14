Home
Trending ETFs

AHIEX (Mutual Fund)

AHIEX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Century High Income Fund

AHIEX | Fund

$8.33

$1.86 B

6.97%

$0.58

0.58%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.3%

1 yr return

2.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

Net Assets

$1.86 B

Holdings in Top 10

5.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.58%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 49.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Century High Income Fund

AHIEX | Fund

$8.33

$1.86 B

6.97%

$0.58

0.58%

AHIEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 5.04%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 7.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Century High Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    Oct 02, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    18581
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Crall

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests primarily in high-yield corporate bonds and other debt instruments with an emphasis on those that are rated below investment-grade. A high-yield security, or junk bond, is one that has been rated below the four highest categories used by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization, or, if unrated, determined by the investment advisor to be of similar quality.
Types of high-yield securities the fund may invest in include: bank loans in the form of assignments or participations; payment-in-kind securities; deferred payment securities; and fixed, variable, and floating rate obligations. The fund may invest in new issuances of high yield securities, distressed securities, and restricted or illiquid securities, including Rule 144A securities.
Bank loans include senior secured and unsecured floating rate loans of corporations, partnerships, or other entities. Typically these loans hold a senior position in the borrower’s capital structure, they have interest rates that reset frequently, and they may be secured by the borrower’s assets or they may be unsecured. The fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in bank loan investments.
Deferred payment securities are zero-coupon securities that convert on a specified date to interest bearing debt securities. On this date, the stated coupon rate becomes effective and interest is paid at regular intervals.
The fund may invest in fixed-income instruments of foreign issuers, including emerging market issuers. Generally, the fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated securities, however, the fund may invest in securities denominated in foreign currencies.
The fund has no average maturity limitations, but it typically invests in intermediate-term and long-term debt securities. The fund may also invest in short-term money market instruments and U.S. government securities.
To determine whether to buy or sell a security, the portfolio managers consider, among other things, various fund requirements and standards, along with economic conditions, alternative investments and interest rates.
Read More

AHIEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AHIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.3% -7.2% 10.3% 19.30%
1 Yr 2.6% -9.7% 19.3% 23.39%
3 Yr -2.3%* -11.4% 72.9% 45.15%
5 Yr -2.5%* -14.2% 37.6% 55.68%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AHIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.6% -33.4% 3.6% 70.37%
2021 0.1% -4.3% 5.4% 47.62%
2020 0.7% -8.4% 70.9% 20.70%
2019 1.6% -1.1% 5.1% 72.59%
2018 -1.6% -4.0% 0.1% 37.54%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AHIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.3% -14.3% 7.5% 17.54%
1 Yr 2.6% -18.1% 22.2% 17.96%
3 Yr -2.3%* -11.4% 72.9% 44.79%
5 Yr -2.5%* -14.2% 37.6% 57.17%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AHIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.6% -33.4% 3.6% 70.37%
2021 0.1% -4.3% 5.4% 47.47%
2020 0.7% -8.4% 70.9% 20.70%
2019 1.6% -1.0% 5.1% 74.55%
2018 -1.6% -4.0% 0.2% 48.62%

NAV & Total Return History

AHIEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AHIEX Category Low Category High AHIEX % Rank
Net Assets 1.86 B 1.47 M 26.2 B 21.52%
Number of Holdings 1186 2 2736 4.83%
Net Assets in Top 10 44.4 M -492 M 2.55 B 57.98%
Weighting of Top 10 5.05% 3.0% 100.0% 97.80%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Carnival Corporation 5.75% 1.37%
  2. Caesars Entertainment Inc New 8.12% 0.58%
  3. LTF Merger Sub Inc. 8.5% 0.50%
  4. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company 9.5% 0.47%
  5. Ford Motor Credit Company LLC 5.113% 0.47%
  6. Imola Merger Corp. 4.75% 0.46%
  7. TransDigm, Inc. 5.5% 0.45%
  8. 1011778 B.C. Unlimited Liability Company / New Red Finance, Inc. 5% 0.45%
  9. Panther BF Aggregator 2 LP / Panther Finance Company Inc 8.5% 0.42%
  10. Davita Inc 4.625% 0.42%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AHIEX % Rank
Bonds 		98.08% 0.00% 154.38% 12.83%
Convertible Bonds 		1.00% 0.00% 17.89% 54.61%
Stocks 		0.40% -0.60% 52.82% 45.77%
Preferred Stocks 		0.40% 0.00% 7.09% 28.26%
Cash 		0.11% -52.00% 100.00% 88.73%
Other 		0.01% -63.70% 32.06% 29.14%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AHIEX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 41.72%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 34.19% 41.94%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 86.71% 34.00%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 44.81%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 22.17% 34.88%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 41.28%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 21.19%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 99.99% 52.10%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 37.31%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 50.11%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 10.15%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AHIEX % Rank
US 		0.27% -0.60% 47.59% 44.80%
Non US 		0.13% -0.01% 5.26% 22.11%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AHIEX % Rank
Corporate 		99.85% 0.00% 129.69% 1.47%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.11% 0.00% 99.98% 94.57%
Securitized 		0.04% 0.00% 97.24% 41.35%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 58.65%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 50.44%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 63.64%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AHIEX % Rank
US 		86.68% 0.00% 150.64% 12.74%
Non US 		11.40% 0.00% 118.12% 65.89%

AHIEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AHIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.58% 0.03% 18.97% 86.58%
Management Fee 0.58% 0.00% 1.84% 60.67%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

AHIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AHIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AHIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 49.00% 1.00% 255.00% 27.97%

AHIEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AHIEX Category Low Category High AHIEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.97% 0.00% 37.15% 27.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AHIEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AHIEX Category Low Category High AHIEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 5.04% -2.39% 14.30% 19.10%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AHIEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AHIEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Crall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 27, 2012

9.43

9.4%

David Crall, CFA, is the President, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chief Investment Officer (CIO), and a Managing Director with NCRAM. He is also a member of NCRAM’s Board of Directors. Mr. Crall became President and CEO of NCRAM in June 2019, and in this capacity he is responsible for the firm’s overall management and business strategy. In addition, as CIO since January 2010, he leads the investment activities and investment team of NCRAM. He is the Chair of NCRAM’s Investment, New Product, Risk Monitoring, and ESG Committees. Previously, he was a portfolio manager and co-head of the high yield bond team at NCRAM, encompassing primarily high yield bonds but also public-side management of loans and distressed investments, since 2000. Prior to that, he was a portfolio manager of various high yield accounts at NCRAM since 1997, and an analyst in the high yield group at NCRAM for various industries since 1992. Mr. Crall received his B.A. from Yale University in 1992. He is a CFA® charterholder, a member of the CFA institute, and a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts.

Stephen Kotsen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 27, 2012

9.43

9.4%

Steve Kotsen, CFA, is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager with NCRAM. He has been the portfolio manager for NCRAM’s High Yield Total Return Strategy since 2000, including numerous separate accounts and commingled vehicles. He joined NCRAM in December 1998 and initially worked as a credit analyst primarily responsible for the Gaming, Lodging, Leisure, Metals and Mining, Chemicals, Homebuilding, Building Products, Printing, Publishing, and Shipping industries. Previously, he was a portfolio manager and credit analyst at Lazard Frères Asset Management. Mr. Kotsen received his M.B.A. in Finance from Columbia Business School in 1995, and his B.A. in International Relations from Princeton University in 1991. Mr. Kotsen is a CFA® charterholder, a member of the CFA Institute, and a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts.

Derek Leung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2019

2.83

2.8%

Mr. Leung, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager, joined Nomura Corporate Research and Asset Management Inc. in 2003 and has been a portfolio manager for NCRAM’s high yield total return portfolios since 2019. He is a CFA charterholder. Mr. Leung received his B.A. in Economics from Yale University in May 2003.

Amy Chang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2019

2.83

2.8%

Amy Yu Chang, CFA, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of NCRAM.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.13 8.17

