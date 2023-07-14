Home
Trending ETFs

Neuberger Berman Long Short Fund

mutual fund
NLSIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.82 +0.04 +0.24%
primary theme
Long-Short Equity
share class
Inst (NLSIX) Primary C (NLSCX) A (NLSAX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Neuberger Berman Long Short Fund

NLSIX | Fund

$16.82

$5.18 B

1.02%

$0.17

1.59%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.0%

1 yr return

0.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.3%

Net Assets

$5.18 B

Holdings in Top 10

33.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.59%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 60.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NLSIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Neuberger Berman Long Short Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Neuberger Berman
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Charles Kantor

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its goal primarily by taking long and short positions in the global securities markets. The Fund uses long or short positions in common and preferred equity securities, exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), fixed income securities and restricted securities. The Fund also uses derivatives, including long and short positions from futures contracts on individual securities and indices, swaps, including total return and credit default swaps, on individual securities and indices, foreign currency forward contracts and call and put options on individual securities and indices. Short positions involve selling a security the Fund does not own or buying a derivative on a security in anticipation that the security’s price will decline. To complete the transaction, the Fund must borrow the security to make delivery to the buyer and later purchase the security and restore it to the lender. The Fund may invest in securities of, and derivative contracts on, U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Futures, swaps, forwards or options may be used in an attempt to increase returns and/or reduce risks. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are generally those of companies with market capitalizations of at least $250 million, measured at the time the Fund first invests in them. The Fund may continue to hold or add to a position in a stock even if the company’s market value has fallen below $250 million. The Fund’s typical investment exposure ranges from net long exposure of 150% of net asset value (“NAV”) to net short exposure of 20% of NAV. For example, if the Fund’s long portfolio provides long investment exposure of 70% of its NAV and its short portfolio provides short investment exposure of 40% of its NAV, the Fund would have a net long exposure of 30% of NAV. With a few exceptions, the Fund may sell short any instrument in which it can invest long.
With respect to any portion of the Fund’s portfolio invested in long equity positions, the Portfolio Managers generally intend to invest in companies which they believe are undervalued and possess one or more of the following characteristics: (i) companies with strong competitive positions in industries with attractive growth prospects; (ii) companies with the ability to generate sustainable cash flows which are growing at a modest rate over the long-term; (iii) companies whose market price is below the Portfolio Managers’ estimate of the company’s intrinsic value; and (iv) companies with the potential for a catalyst, such as a merger, liquidation, spin off, or management change. The Portfolio Managers’ estimate of a company’s intrinsic value represents their view of the company’s true, long-term economic value (the value of both its tangible and intangible assets), which may be currently distorted by market inefficiencies. In establishing long equity positions, the Fund may utilize stock index futures and total return swaps and options on individual securities and indices.
The Fund may invest in restricted securities, including private placements, which are securities that are subject to legal restrictions on their sale and may not be sold to the public unless registered under the applicable securities law or an applicable exemption. The Fund may also invest in private companies, including companies that have not yet issued securities publicly in an initial public offering.
With respect to any portion of the Fund’s portfolio invested in short equity or fixed income positions, the Portfolio Managers employ short positions in an attempt to increase returns and/or to reduce risk. The Portfolio Managers’ use of short positions to increase returns and/or reduce certain risks may include, among others: (i) short sales of ETFs representing macro-economically challenged markets, industries or geographies; (ii) short sales of equity or fixed income securities of companies that the Portfolio Managers expect to decline in price, lose economic value or generally underperform; or (iii) short positions designed to offset cyclical, currency, or country-specific risks. The Fund may employ derivatives in establishing short positions, including, but not limited to, short positions in stock and fixed income index futures, total return and/or credit default swaps establishing short positions on individual securities and indices, and options on individual securities and indices.
These practices may create leverage and increase both investment opportunity and investment risk.
The Portfolio Managers’ investment process involves identifying companies for further analysis based on a variety of factors, including quantitative screens. Once a company is identified, in-depth research about the company is conducted, which may include building financial models, conducting interviews with management or reviewing publicly available information, such as management’s compensation incentives. The Portfolio Managers combine this research with various valuation methodologies in selecting long and short positions for the Fund.
The Portfolio Managers may make a decision to sell a security, or with respect to a short position, a decision to exit a short position, based on changes at either a macro-economic or general market level or at a specific issuer when other opportunities appear more attractive in the Portfolio Managers’ opinion, when a company appears unable to execute a business plan, or when a company has poor capital allocation, poor earnings quality, or increased risks to the company’s cash flows. This may include changes in global politics and economics, regulation or legislation by a country, or industry structure.
The Fund also typically invests in long positions in fixed income securities, which may include securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies and instrumentalities, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The Fund’s investments in fixed income securities may include below investment grade securities (commonly known as “junk bonds”).
In selecting long positions in fixed income securities issued by companies, the Portfolio Managers generally look for securities issued by companies that they believe have strong management and compelling valuation. In doing so, the Portfolio Managers analyze such factors as: ability to generate free cash flow; a demonstrated commitment to use that cash flow to pay down existing debt; and an improving credit profile. As such, the Portfolio Managers focus on securities issued by companies that they believe have demonstrated improvements in their leverage and asset coverage ratios, are not unreasonably constrained by their existing financing arrangements and have debt with manageable payment schedules.
The Portfolio Managers systematically evaluate material Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations as a factor in their investment analysis. The Portfolio Managers believe that ESG factors are best analyzed within the framework of a company’s fundamentals (e.g., the relevant market, industry, geography, etc.) and, like other more traditional subjects of investment analysis, have the potential to affect financial risk and investment returns. ESG considerations that the Portfolio Managers may consider include, but are not limited to: greenhouse gas emissions, data privacy and security, labor management, workforce diversity and inclusion, and business ethics, executive compensation and board composition. The Portfolio Managers conduct ongoing proprietary ESG research and proactively engage on ESG issues, supplemented by third-party ESG information. The consideration of ESG factors as part of the portfolio managers’ investment process does not mean that the Fund pursues a specific “impact” or “sustainable” investment strategy.
The Portfolio Managers allocate investments to sectors without reference to any benchmark; rather, sector allocations are based on the Portfolio Managers’ assessment of which sectors offer the most attractive risk-adjusted returns. Although the Fund does not seek to be market neutral, depending on market conditions, the Fund’s long investment exposure may equal the Fund’s short investment exposure.
In an effort to achieve its goal, the Fund may engage in active and frequent trading.
Read More

NLSIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NLSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.0% -14.1% 30.8% 31.84%
1 Yr 0.7% -16.2% 40.2% 59.78%
3 Yr 2.7%* -21.9% 28.6% 36.59%
5 Yr 2.3%* -14.3% 15.6% 21.85%
10 Yr 3.4%* -8.3% 5.6% 14.67%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NLSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.0% -54.0% 17.4% 60.92%
2021 3.8% -22.5% 24.1% 38.69%
2020 4.1% -19.4% 24.1% 25.93%
2019 3.4% -5.5% 12.9% 15.69%
2018 -2.6% -14.0% 2.4% 74.32%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NLSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.0% -33.0% 30.8% 29.61%
1 Yr 0.7% -52.8% 40.2% 57.54%
3 Yr 2.7%* -21.5% 28.6% 37.65%
5 Yr 2.3%* -14.1% 16.7% 25.17%
10 Yr 3.5%* -7.9% 6.4% 17.19%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NLSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.0% -54.0% 17.4% 60.92%
2021 3.8% -22.5% 24.1% 38.69%
2020 4.1% -19.4% 24.1% 25.93%
2019 3.4% -5.5% 12.9% 15.69%
2018 -2.6% -14.0% 2.4% 76.35%

NAV & Total Return History

NLSIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NLSIX Category Low Category High NLSIX % Rank
Net Assets 5.18 B 818 K 5.18 B 0.56%
Number of Holdings 200 3 2670 31.58%
Net Assets in Top 10 676 M -175 M 1.1 B 5.85%
Weighting of Top 10 33.30% 1.5% 100.0% 57.93%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Future on S&P 500 PR Sep21 15.77%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NLSIX % Rank
Stocks 		55.83% -2.90% 119.13% 51.16%
Cash 		40.66% -67.46% 106.99% 45.61%
Other 		3.02% -35.22% 39.56% 12.87%
Preferred Stocks 		1.16% 0.00% 7.08% 2.92%
Convertible Bonds 		-0.02% -0.02% 4.48% 98.82%
Bonds 		-0.66% -48.31% 85.44% 96.51%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NLSIX % Rank
Technology 		26.83% 0.00% 43.24% 7.33%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.67% 0.00% 88.83% 6.00%
Financial Services 		13.96% 0.00% 83.83% 51.33%
Industrials 		9.12% 0.00% 31.93% 58.00%
Communication Services 		6.94% 0.00% 32.32% 50.67%
Healthcare 		6.56% 0.00% 100.00% 88.00%
Consumer Defense 		6.03% 0.00% 33.38% 52.67%
Utilities 		5.30% 0.00% 21.71% 12.00%
Energy 		4.74% 0.00% 32.57% 42.00%
Basic Materials 		2.94% 0.00% 28.58% 49.33%
Real Estate 		0.91% 0.00% 10.93% 55.33%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NLSIX % Rank
US 		53.09% -24.26% 116.70% 50.29%
Non US 		2.74% -43.01% 95.82% 49.71%

NLSIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NLSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.59% 0.44% 13.51% 76.57%
Management Fee 1.24% 0.00% 2.50% 48.89%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.03% 1.54% 54.35%

Sales Fees

NLSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NLSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NLSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 60.00% 0.00% 479.00% 34.04%

NLSIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NLSIX Category Low Category High NLSIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.02% 0.00% 9.34% 30.56%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NLSIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NLSIX Category Low Category High NLSIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.10% -3.33% 2.16% 26.40%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NLSIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NLSIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Charles Kantor

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2011

10.43

10.4%

Charles C. Kantor, is a Managing Director of Neuberger Berman and Senior Portfolio Manager for the Neuberger Berman Long Short Strategy. He joined the firm in 2000. Prior to joining the firm, Charles was a managing director of Stern Stewart’s Financial Institutions division. There he assisted clients with implementing EVA-based financial management systems. Charles is co-author of “EVA for Banks: Value Creation, Risk Management, and Profitability Measurement,” Journal of Applied Corporate Finance, Spring 1996, and a participant in “Roundtable on Corporate Disclosure,” Journal of Applied Corporate Finance, Fall 2004. In addition, Charles is a regular commentator on CNBC, as well as a contributor to Barron’s. He earned a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and Economics from the University of Cape Town, South Africa and an MBA (with honors) from Harvard University Graduate School of Business.

Marc Regenbaum

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Marc Regenbaum is a Managing Director of NBIA. Mr. Regenbaum joined the Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC in 2007 and has been an Associate Portfolio Manager of the Portfolio since May 2017. Prior to being named Associate Portfolio Manager, Mr. Regenbaum was a Senior Research Analyst for the Long Short and U.S. Equity Team.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.97 7.93

