Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
8.0%
1 yr return
0.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.3%
Net Assets
$5.18 B
Holdings in Top 10
33.3%
Expense Ratio 1.59%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 60.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|NLSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.0%
|-14.1%
|30.8%
|31.84%
|1 Yr
|0.7%
|-16.2%
|40.2%
|59.78%
|3 Yr
|2.7%*
|-21.9%
|28.6%
|36.59%
|5 Yr
|2.3%*
|-14.3%
|15.6%
|21.85%
|10 Yr
|3.4%*
|-8.3%
|5.6%
|14.67%
* Annualized
|NLSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NLSIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.18 B
|818 K
|5.18 B
|0.56%
|Number of Holdings
|200
|3
|2670
|31.58%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|676 M
|-175 M
|1.1 B
|5.85%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.30%
|1.5%
|100.0%
|57.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NLSIX % Rank
|Stocks
|55.83%
|-2.90%
|119.13%
|51.16%
|Cash
|40.66%
|-67.46%
|106.99%
|45.61%
|Other
|3.02%
|-35.22%
|39.56%
|12.87%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.16%
|0.00%
|7.08%
|2.92%
|Convertible Bonds
|-0.02%
|-0.02%
|4.48%
|98.82%
|Bonds
|-0.66%
|-48.31%
|85.44%
|96.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NLSIX % Rank
|Technology
|26.83%
|0.00%
|43.24%
|7.33%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.67%
|0.00%
|88.83%
|6.00%
|Financial Services
|13.96%
|0.00%
|83.83%
|51.33%
|Industrials
|9.12%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|58.00%
|Communication Services
|6.94%
|0.00%
|32.32%
|50.67%
|Healthcare
|6.56%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|88.00%
|Consumer Defense
|6.03%
|0.00%
|33.38%
|52.67%
|Utilities
|5.30%
|0.00%
|21.71%
|12.00%
|Energy
|4.74%
|0.00%
|32.57%
|42.00%
|Basic Materials
|2.94%
|0.00%
|28.58%
|49.33%
|Real Estate
|0.91%
|0.00%
|10.93%
|55.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NLSIX % Rank
|US
|53.09%
|-24.26%
|116.70%
|50.29%
|Non US
|2.74%
|-43.01%
|95.82%
|49.71%
|NLSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.59%
|0.44%
|13.51%
|76.57%
|Management Fee
|1.24%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|48.89%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.03%
|1.54%
|54.35%
|NLSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|NLSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NLSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|60.00%
|0.00%
|479.00%
|34.04%
|NLSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NLSIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.02%
|0.00%
|9.34%
|30.56%
|NLSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|NLSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NLSIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.10%
|-3.33%
|2.16%
|26.40%
|NLSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.353
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2015
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2014
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2011
10.43
10.4%
Charles C. Kantor, is a Managing Director of Neuberger Berman and Senior Portfolio Manager for the Neuberger Berman Long Short Strategy. He joined the firm in 2000. Prior to joining the firm, Charles was a managing director of Stern Stewart’s Financial Institutions division. There he assisted clients with implementing EVA-based financial management systems. Charles is co-author of “EVA for Banks: Value Creation, Risk Management, and Profitability Measurement,” Journal of Applied Corporate Finance, Spring 1996, and a participant in “Roundtable on Corporate Disclosure,” Journal of Applied Corporate Finance, Fall 2004. In addition, Charles is a regular commentator on CNBC, as well as a contributor to Barron’s. He earned a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and Economics from the University of Cape Town, South Africa and an MBA (with honors) from Harvard University Graduate School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2017
5.25
5.3%
Marc Regenbaum is a Managing Director of NBIA. Mr. Regenbaum joined the Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC in 2007 and has been an Associate Portfolio Manager of the Portfolio since May 2017. Prior to being named Associate Portfolio Manager, Mr. Regenbaum was a Senior Research Analyst for the Long Short and U.S. Equity Team.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|23.55
|5.97
|7.93
