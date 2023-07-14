The Fund seeks to achieve its goal primarily by taking long and short positions in the global securities markets. The Fund uses long or short positions in common and preferred equity securities, exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), fixed income securities and restricted securities. The Fund also uses derivatives, including long and short positions from futures contracts on individual securities and indices, swaps, including total return and credit default swaps, on individual securities and indices, foreign currency forward contracts and call and put options on individual securities and indices. Short positions involve selling a security the Fund does not own or buying a derivative on a security in anticipation that the security’s price will decline. To complete the transaction, the Fund must borrow the security to make delivery to the buyer and later purchase the security and restore it to the lender. The Fund may invest in securities of, and derivative contracts on, U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Futures, swaps, forwards or options may be used in an attempt to increase returns and/or reduce risks. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are generally those of companies with market capitalizations of at least $250 million, measured at the time the Fund first invests in them. The Fund may continue to hold or add to a position in a stock even if the company’s market value has fallen below $250 million. The Fund’s typical investment exposure ranges from net long exposure of 150% of net asset value (“NAV”) to net short exposure of 20% of NAV. For example, if the Fund’s long portfolio provides long investment exposure of 70% of its NAV and its short portfolio provides short investment exposure of 40% of its NAV, the Fund would have a net long exposure of 30% of NAV. With a few exceptions, the Fund may sell short any instrument in which it can invest long.

With respect to any portion of the Fund’s portfolio invested in long equity positions, the Portfolio Managers generally intend to invest in companies which they believe are undervalued and possess one or more of the following characteristics: (i) companies with strong competitive positions in industries with attractive growth prospects; (ii) companies with the ability to generate sustainable cash flows which are growing at a modest rate over the long-term; (iii) companies whose market price is below the Portfolio Managers’ estimate of the company’s intrinsic value; and (iv) companies with the potential for a catalyst, such as a merger, liquidation, spin off, or management change. The Portfolio Managers’ estimate of a company’s intrinsic value represents their view of the company’s true, long-term economic value (the value of both its tangible and intangible assets), which may be currently distorted by market inefficiencies. In establishing long equity positions, the Fund may utilize stock index futures and total return swaps and options on individual securities and indices.

The Fund may invest in restricted securities, including private placements, which are securities that are subject to legal restrictions on their sale and may not be sold to the public unless registered under the applicable securities law or an applicable exemption. The Fund may also invest in private companies, including companies that have not yet issued securities publicly in an initial public offering.

With respect to any portion of the Fund’s portfolio invested in short equity or fixed income positions, the Portfolio Managers employ short positions in an attempt to increase returns and/or to reduce risk. The Portfolio Managers’ use of short positions to increase returns and/or reduce certain risks may include, among others: (i) short sales of ETFs representing macro-economically challenged markets, industries or geographies; (ii) short sales of equity or fixed income securities of companies that the Portfolio Managers expect to decline in price, lose economic value or generally underperform; or (iii) short positions designed to offset cyclical, currency, or country-specific risks. The Fund may employ derivatives in establishing short positions, including, but not limited to, short positions in stock and fixed income index futures, total return and/or credit default swaps establishing short positions on individual securities and indices, and options on individual securities and indices.

These practices may create leverage and increase both investment opportunity and investment risk.

The Portfolio Managers’ investment process involves identifying companies for further analysis based on a variety of factors, including quantitative screens. Once a company is identified, in-depth research about the company is conducted, which may include building financial models, conducting interviews with management or reviewing publicly available information, such as management’s compensation incentives. The Portfolio Managers combine this research with various valuation methodologies in selecting long and short positions for the Fund.

The Portfolio Managers may make a decision to sell a security, or with respect to a short position, a decision to exit a short position, based on changes at either a macro-economic or general market level or at a specific issuer when other opportunities appear more attractive in the Portfolio Managers’ opinion, when a company appears unable to execute a business plan, or when a company has poor capital allocation, poor earnings quality, or increased risks to the company’s cash flows. This may include changes in global politics and economics, regulation or legislation by a country, or industry structure.

The Fund also typically invests in long positions in fixed income securities, which may include securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies and instrumentalities, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The Fund’s investments in fixed income securities may include below investment grade securities (commonly known as “junk bonds”).

In selecting long positions in fixed income securities issued by companies, the Portfolio Managers generally look for securities issued by companies that they believe have strong management and compelling valuation. In doing so, the Portfolio Managers analyze such factors as: ability to generate free cash flow; a demonstrated commitment to use that cash flow to pay down existing debt; and an improving credit profile. As such, the Portfolio Managers focus on securities issued by companies that they believe have demonstrated improvements in their leverage and asset coverage ratios, are not unreasonably constrained by their existing financing arrangements and have debt with manageable payment schedules.

The Portfolio Managers systematically evaluate material Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations as a factor in their investment analysis. The Portfolio Managers believe that ESG factors are best analyzed within the framework of a company’s fundamentals (e.g., the relevant market, industry, geography, etc.) and, like other more traditional subjects of investment analysis, have the potential to affect financial risk and investment returns. ESG considerations that the Portfolio Managers may consider include, but are not limited to: greenhouse gas emissions, data privacy and security, labor management, workforce diversity and inclusion, and business ethics, executive compensation and board composition. The Portfolio Managers conduct ongoing proprietary ESG research and proactively engage on ESG issues, supplemented by third-party ESG information. The consideration of ESG factors as part of the portfolio managers’ investment process does not mean that the Fund pursues a specific “impact” or “sustainable” investment strategy.

The Portfolio Managers allocate investments to sectors without reference to any benchmark; rather, sector allocations are based on the Portfolio Managers’ assessment of which sectors offer the most attractive risk-adjusted returns. Although the Fund does not seek to be market neutral, depending on market conditions, the Fund’s long investment exposure may equal the Fund’s short investment exposure.

In an effort to achieve its goal, the Fund may engage in active and frequent trading.