Charles C. Kantor, is a Managing Director of Neuberger Berman and Senior Portfolio Manager for the Neuberger Berman Long Short Strategy. He joined the firm in 2000. Prior to joining the firm, Charles was a managing director of Stern Stewart’s Financial Institutions division. There he assisted clients with implementing EVA-based financial management systems. Charles is co-author of “EVA for Banks: Value Creation, Risk Management, and Profitability Measurement,” Journal of Applied Corporate Finance, Spring 1996, and a participant in “Roundtable on Corporate Disclosure,” Journal of Applied Corporate Finance, Fall 2004. In addition, Charles is a regular commentator on CNBC, as well as a contributor to Barron’s. He earned a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and Economics from the University of Cape Town, South Africa and an MBA (with honors) from Harvard University Graduate School of Business.