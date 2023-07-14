Home
Trending ETFs

NLSCX (Mutual Fund)

NLSCX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Neuberger Berman Long Short Fund

NLSCX | Fund

$16.03

$5.18 B

0.09%

$0.02

2.71%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.3%

1 yr return

0.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.3%

Net Assets

$5.18 B

Holdings in Top 10

33.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.71%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 60.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NLSCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.20%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Neuberger Berman Long Short Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Neuberger Berman
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Charles Kantor

NLSCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NLSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.3% -14.1% 30.8% 36.31%
1 Yr 0.3% -16.2% 40.2% 62.01%
3 Yr 1.8%* -21.9% 28.6% 46.34%
5 Yr 1.3%* -14.3% 15.6% 42.38%
10 Yr 2.3%* -8.3% 5.6% 28.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NLSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.3% -54.0% 17.4% 63.22%
2021 3.2% -22.5% 24.1% 47.62%
2020 3.7% -19.4% 24.1% 27.78%
2019 3.1% -5.5% 12.9% 23.53%
2018 -2.8% -14.0% 2.4% 81.08%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NLSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.3% -33.0% 30.8% 34.08%
1 Yr 0.3% -52.8% 40.2% 59.78%
3 Yr 1.8%* -21.5% 28.6% 46.91%
5 Yr 1.3%* -14.1% 16.7% 43.54%
10 Yr 2.4%* -7.9% 6.4% 50.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NLSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.3% -54.0% 17.4% 63.22%
2021 3.2% -22.5% 24.1% 47.62%
2020 3.7% -19.4% 24.1% 27.78%
2019 3.1% -5.5% 12.9% 23.53%
2018 -2.8% -14.0% 2.4% 82.43%

NAV & Total Return History

NLSCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NLSCX Category Low Category High NLSCX % Rank
Net Assets 5.18 B 818 K 5.18 B 1.12%
Number of Holdings 200 3 2670 32.16%
Net Assets in Top 10 676 M -175 M 1.1 B 6.43%
Weighting of Top 10 33.30% 1.5% 100.0% 58.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Future on S&P 500 PR Sep21 15.77%
  2. Future on S&P 500 PR Sep21 15.77%
  3. Future on S&P 500 PR Sep21 15.77%
  4. Future on S&P 500 PR Sep21 15.77%
  5. Future on S&P 500 PR Sep21 15.77%
  6. Future on S&P 500 PR Sep21 15.77%
  7. Future on S&P 500 PR Sep21 15.77%
  8. Future on S&P 500 PR Sep21 15.77%
  9. Future on S&P 500 PR Sep21 15.77%
  10. Future on S&P 500 PR Sep21 15.77%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NLSCX % Rank
Stocks 		55.83% -2.90% 119.13% 51.74%
Cash 		40.66% -67.46% 106.99% 46.20%
Other 		3.02% -35.22% 39.56% 13.45%
Preferred Stocks 		1.16% 0.00% 7.08% 3.51%
Convertible Bonds 		-0.02% -0.02% 4.48% 99.41%
Bonds 		-0.66% -48.31% 85.44% 97.09%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NLSCX % Rank
Technology 		26.83% 0.00% 43.24% 8.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.67% 0.00% 88.83% 6.67%
Financial Services 		13.96% 0.00% 83.83% 52.00%
Industrials 		9.12% 0.00% 31.93% 58.67%
Communication Services 		6.94% 0.00% 32.32% 51.33%
Healthcare 		6.56% 0.00% 100.00% 88.67%
Consumer Defense 		6.03% 0.00% 33.38% 53.33%
Utilities 		5.30% 0.00% 21.71% 12.67%
Energy 		4.74% 0.00% 32.57% 42.67%
Basic Materials 		2.94% 0.00% 28.58% 50.00%
Real Estate 		0.91% 0.00% 10.93% 56.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NLSCX % Rank
US 		53.09% -24.26% 116.70% 50.88%
Non US 		2.74% -43.01% 95.82% 50.29%

NLSCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NLSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.71% 0.44% 13.51% 25.71%
Management Fee 1.35% 0.00% 2.50% 68.33%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 80.41%
Administrative Fee 0.26% 0.03% 1.54% 89.13%

Sales Fees

NLSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 10.53%

Trading Fees

NLSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NLSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 60.00% 0.00% 479.00% 34.75%

NLSCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NLSCX Category Low Category High NLSCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.09% 0.00% 9.34% 31.11%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NLSCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NLSCX Category Low Category High NLSCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.20% -3.33% 2.16% 66.29%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NLSCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NLSCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Charles Kantor

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 29, 2011

10.43

10.4%

Charles C. Kantor, is a Managing Director of Neuberger Berman and Senior Portfolio Manager for the Neuberger Berman Long Short Strategy. He joined the firm in 2000. Prior to joining the firm, Charles was a managing director of Stern Stewart’s Financial Institutions division. There he assisted clients with implementing EVA-based financial management systems. Charles is co-author of “EVA for Banks: Value Creation, Risk Management, and Profitability Measurement,” Journal of Applied Corporate Finance, Spring 1996, and a participant in “Roundtable on Corporate Disclosure,” Journal of Applied Corporate Finance, Fall 2004. In addition, Charles is a regular commentator on CNBC, as well as a contributor to Barron’s. He earned a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and Economics from the University of Cape Town, South Africa and an MBA (with honors) from Harvard University Graduate School of Business.

Marc Regenbaum

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Marc Regenbaum is a Managing Director of NBIA. Mr. Regenbaum joined the Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC in 2007 and has been an Associate Portfolio Manager of the Portfolio since May 2017. Prior to being named Associate Portfolio Manager, Mr. Regenbaum was a Senior Research Analyst for the Long Short and U.S. Equity Team.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.97 7.93

