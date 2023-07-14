The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of non-U.S. companies. The Fund may invest in non-U.S. markets throughout the world, including emerging markets. Ordinarily, the Fund will invest in the securities of at least five countries outside the U.S. There are no geographic limits on the Fund’s non-U.S. investments. Although the Fund invests primarily in common stocks of non-U.S. companies it may also invest in the securities of U.S. companies. The Fund may invest in the securities of small-, mid- and large-capitalization companies.

The Fund’s subadviser, Harris Associates L.P. (“Harris Associates”), uses a value investment philosophy in selecting equity securities, such as common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants, and securities convertible into common stocks and preferred stocks. This value investment philosophy is based upon the belief that, over time, a company’s stock price converges with Harris Associates’ estimate of its intrinsic value. By “intrinsic value,” Harris Associates means its estimate of the price a knowledgeable buyer would pay to acquire the entire business. Harris Associates believes that investing in securities priced significantly below what Harris Associates believes is a company’s intrinsic value presents the best opportunity to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.

Harris Associates uses this value investment philosophy to identify companies that have discounted stock prices compared to what Harris Associates believes are the companies’ intrinsic values. In assessing such companies, Harris Associates looks for the following characteristics, although not all of the companies selected will have these attributes: (1) free cash flows and intelligent investment of excess cash; (2) earnings that are growing and are reasonably predictable; and (3) high level of company management ownership.