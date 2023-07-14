Home
Natixis Funds Trust I Oakmark International Fund

mutual fund
NOIYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.14 -0.09 -0.59%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (NOIAX) Primary C (NOICX) Inst (NOIYX) N (NIONX)
Vitals

YTD Return

21.6%

1 yr return

29.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.8%

Net Assets

$450 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.09%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 37.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NOIYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 21.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.96%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Natixis Funds Trust I Oakmark International Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Natixis Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Herro

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of non-U.S. companies. The Fund may invest in non-U.S. markets throughout the world, including emerging markets. Ordinarily, the Fund will invest in the securities of at least five countries outside the U.S. There are no geographic limits on the Fund’s non-U.S. investments. Although the Fund invests primarily in common stocks of non-U.S. companies it may also invest in the securities of U.S. companies. The Fund may invest in the securities of small-, mid- and large-capitalization companies.
The Fund’s subadviser, Harris Associates L.P. (“Harris Associates”), uses a value investment philosophy in selecting equity securities, such as common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants, and securities convertible into common stocks and preferred stocks. This value investment philosophy is based upon the belief that, over time, a company’s stock price converges with Harris Associates’ estimate of its intrinsic value. By “intrinsic value,” Harris Associates means its estimate of the price a knowledgeable buyer would pay to acquire the entire business. Harris Associates believes that investing in securities priced significantly below what Harris Associates believes is a company’s intrinsic value presents the best opportunity to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.
Harris Associates uses this value investment philosophy to identify companies that have discounted stock prices compared to what Harris Associates believes are the companies’ intrinsic values. In assessing such companies, Harris Associates looks for the following characteristics, although not all of the companies selected will have these attributes: (1) free cash flows and intelligent investment of excess cash; (2) earnings that are growing and are reasonably predictable; and (3) high level of company management ownership.
Once Harris Associates identifies a stock that it believes is selling at a significant discount to Harris Associates’ estimated intrinsic value and that the issuer has one or more of the additional qualities mentioned above, Harris Associates generally will consider buying that security for the Fund. Harris Associates usually sells a security when the price approaches its estimated value or the issuer’s fundamentals change. Harris Associates monitors each holding and adjusts its price targets as warranted to reflect changes in the issuer’s fundamentals. The Fund’s portfolio typically holds 30 to 65 stocks.
Read More

NOIYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NOIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.6% -0.2% 22.0% 1.79%
1 Yr 29.2% -23.7% 32.5% 3.26%
3 Yr 11.7%* -4.8% 20.2% 6.94%
5 Yr 0.8%* -11.2% 9.5% 45.95%
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 9.8% 18.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NOIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.4% -27.8% 166.1% 92.45%
2021 3.5% -42.2% 28.2% 65.14%
2020 1.3% -7.3% 5.5% 18.53%
2019 4.8% 1.1% 7.1% 9.21%
2018 -6.3% -8.1% -1.1% 96.21%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NOIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.6% -9.7% 22.0% 1.79%
1 Yr 29.2% -23.7% 56.0% 3.55%
3 Yr 11.7%* -4.8% 22.0% 5.35%
5 Yr 0.8%* -11.2% 12.3% 51.20%
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 13.1% 17.20%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NOIYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.4% -27.8% 166.1% 92.45%
2021 3.5% -42.2% 28.2% 65.14%
2020 1.3% -7.3% 5.5% 18.85%
2019 4.8% 1.1% 7.1% 9.54%
2018 -6.3% -8.1% -1.1% 96.55%

NAV & Total Return History

NOIYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NOIYX Category Low Category High NOIYX % Rank
Net Assets 450 M 2.2 M 44.7 B 54.87%
Number of Holdings 76 2 3900 62.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 132 M 530 K 13.7 B 50.88%
Weighting of Top 10 29.69% 7.3% 99.9% 31.33%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NOIYX % Rank
Stocks 		97.51% 75.03% 100.46% 57.06%
Cash 		2.49% -31.92% 11.89% 39.12%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 37.65%
Other 		0.00% -2.35% 6.11% 54.41%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 33.82%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 36.47%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NOIYX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		24.69% 0.00% 27.46% 4.45%
Financial Services 		21.54% 0.00% 42.76% 40.65%
Industrials 		11.66% 1.03% 36.79% 71.81%
Healthcare 		11.18% 0.00% 23.28% 42.43%
Communication Services 		10.86% 0.00% 23.78% 13.06%
Technology 		7.67% 0.00% 24.16% 37.39%
Basic Materials 		6.90% 0.00% 30.76% 64.99%
Consumer Defense 		5.50% 0.00% 31.84% 73.29%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.46% 95.25%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.64% 85.46%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 26.59% 95.85%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NOIYX % Rank
Non US 		96.66% 71.47% 100.46% 39.12%
US 		0.85% 0.00% 15.02% 63.82%

NOIYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NOIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.09% 0.01% 21.16% 45.67%
Management Fee 0.78% 0.00% 1.25% 75.44%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 6.71%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.47% N/A

Sales Fees

NOIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

NOIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NOIYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 37.00% 2.00% 158.16% 38.83%

NOIYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NOIYX Category Low Category High NOIYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.68% 0.00% 8.48% 74.93%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NOIYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NOIYX Category Low Category High NOIYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.96% 0.18% 7.85% 66.57%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NOIYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NOIYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Herro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2010

11.47

11.5%

David Herro is the Chief Investment Officer – International Equities at Harris Associates L.P. and serves as a Deputy Chairman and a Portfolio Manager of a number of Oakmark funds. Mr. Herro has been managing international portfolios since 1986, previously managing international portfolios for The State of Wisconsin Investment Board and The Principal Financial Group. Mr. Herro, who joined Harris Associates in 1992, holds a BS in business and economics from the University of Wisconsin – Platteville (1983) and an MA in economics from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee (1985).

Michael Manelli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2016

5.5

5.5%

Michael Manelli joined Harris Associates in 2005 and has been in the investment industry since 2001. He is a Portfolio Manager and a Senior Investment Analyst on the International Research Team at Harris Associates. Previously, he worked as a research associate/analyst at Morgan Stanley. Mr. Manelli holds a BBA from the University of Iowa and is a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.6 0.54

