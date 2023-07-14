Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
21.6%
1 yr return
29.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
11.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
Net Assets
$450 M
Holdings in Top 10
29.7%
Expense Ratio 1.09%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 37.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|NOIYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|21.6%
|-0.2%
|22.0%
|1.79%
|1 Yr
|29.2%
|-23.7%
|32.5%
|3.26%
|3 Yr
|11.7%*
|-4.8%
|20.2%
|6.94%
|5 Yr
|0.8%*
|-11.2%
|9.5%
|45.95%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.5%
|9.8%
|18.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|NOIYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.4%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|92.45%
|2021
|3.5%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|65.14%
|2020
|1.3%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|18.53%
|2019
|4.8%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|9.21%
|2018
|-6.3%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|96.21%
|Period
|NOIYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|21.6%
|-9.7%
|22.0%
|1.79%
|1 Yr
|29.2%
|-23.7%
|56.0%
|3.55%
|3 Yr
|11.7%*
|-4.8%
|22.0%
|5.35%
|5 Yr
|0.8%*
|-11.2%
|12.3%
|51.20%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.5%
|13.1%
|17.20%
* Annualized
|Period
|NOIYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.4%
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|92.45%
|2021
|3.5%
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|65.14%
|2020
|1.3%
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|18.85%
|2019
|4.8%
|1.1%
|7.1%
|9.54%
|2018
|-6.3%
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|96.55%
|NOIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NOIYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|450 M
|2.2 M
|44.7 B
|54.87%
|Number of Holdings
|76
|2
|3900
|62.65%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|132 M
|530 K
|13.7 B
|50.88%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.69%
|7.3%
|99.9%
|31.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NOIYX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.51%
|75.03%
|100.46%
|57.06%
|Cash
|2.49%
|-31.92%
|11.89%
|39.12%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.34%
|37.65%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.35%
|6.11%
|54.41%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|33.82%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.71%
|36.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NOIYX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|24.69%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|4.45%
|Financial Services
|21.54%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|40.65%
|Industrials
|11.66%
|1.03%
|36.79%
|71.81%
|Healthcare
|11.18%
|0.00%
|23.28%
|42.43%
|Communication Services
|10.86%
|0.00%
|23.78%
|13.06%
|Technology
|7.67%
|0.00%
|24.16%
|37.39%
|Basic Materials
|6.90%
|0.00%
|30.76%
|64.99%
|Consumer Defense
|5.50%
|0.00%
|31.84%
|73.29%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|95.25%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.64%
|85.46%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.59%
|95.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NOIYX % Rank
|Non US
|96.66%
|71.47%
|100.46%
|39.12%
|US
|0.85%
|0.00%
|15.02%
|63.82%
|NOIYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.09%
|0.01%
|21.16%
|45.67%
|Management Fee
|0.78%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|75.44%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|6.71%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.47%
|N/A
|NOIYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|NOIYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NOIYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|37.00%
|2.00%
|158.16%
|38.83%
|NOIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NOIYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.68%
|0.00%
|8.48%
|74.93%
|NOIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|NOIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NOIYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.96%
|0.18%
|7.85%
|66.57%
|NOIYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.262
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 09, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2019
|$0.460
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2018
|$0.346
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.208
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 15, 2010
11.47
11.5%
David Herro is the Chief Investment Officer – International Equities at Harris Associates L.P. and serves as a Deputy Chairman and a Portfolio Manager of a number of Oakmark funds. Mr. Herro has been managing international portfolios since 1986, previously managing international portfolios for The State of Wisconsin Investment Board and The Principal Financial Group. Mr. Herro, who joined Harris Associates in 1992, holds a BS in business and economics from the University of Wisconsin – Platteville (1983) and an MA in economics from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee (1985).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2016
5.5
5.5%
Michael Manelli joined Harris Associates in 2005 and has been in the investment industry since 2001. He is a Portfolio Manager and a Senior Investment Analyst on the International Research Team at Harris Associates. Previously, he worked as a research associate/analyst at Morgan Stanley. Mr. Manelli holds a BBA from the University of Iowa and is a CFA® charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.2
|29.68
|7.6
|0.54
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...