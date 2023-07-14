To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in common stocks or securities convertible into common stocks of foreign companies and depositary receipts evidencing ownership in such securities. At least 75% of the fund's net assets will be invested in countries represented in the Morgan Stanley Capital International Europe, Australasia and Far East (MSCI EAFE®) Index. The fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in stocks of companies located in countries (other than the United States) not represented in the MSCI EAFE Index, including up to 20% in emerging market countries.

The core of the investment philosophy of the fund's sub-adviser, Newton Investment Management Limited (NIM), an affiliate of BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc., is the belief that no company, market or economy can be considered in isolation; each must be understood within a global context. NIM believes that a global comparison of companies is the most effective method of stock analysis, and NIM's global analysts research investment opportunities by global sector rather than by region. The process begins by identifying a core list of investment themes that NIM believes will positively or negatively affect certain sectors or industries and cause stocks within these sectors or industries to outperform or underperform others. NIM then identifies specific companies using these investment themes to help it focus on areas where thematic and strategic research indicates superior returns are likely to be achieved.

Sell decisions for individual stocks will typically be a result of one or more of the following:

●a change in investment theme or strategy

●profit-taking

●a significant change in the prospects of a company

●price movement and market activity have created an extreme valuation

●the valuation of a company has become expensive against its peers

The fund may, but is not required to, use derivatives, such as futures, options and forward contracts, as a substitute for investing directly in an underlying asset or currency, to increase returns, to manage currency risk, or as part of a hedging strategy.