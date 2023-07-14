Home
BNY Mellon International Equity Fund

mutual fund
NIEAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.35 -0.05 -0.22%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (SNIEX) Primary C (NIECX) A (NIEAX) Inst (NIEYX)
Vitals

YTD Return

13.5%

1 yr return

17.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.8%

Net Assets

$554 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.17%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 26.26%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$750

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NIEAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.93%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dreyfus
  • Inception Date
    Mar 31, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Markham

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in common stocks or securities convertible into common stocks of foreign companies and depositary receipts evidencing ownership in such securities. At least 75% of the fund's net assets will be invested in countries represented in the Morgan Stanley Capital International Europe, Australasia and Far East (MSCI EAFE®) Index. The fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in stocks of companies located in countries (other than the United States) not represented in the MSCI EAFE Index, including up to 20% in emerging market countries.

The core of the investment philosophy of the fund's sub-adviser, Newton Investment Management Limited (NIM), an affiliate of BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc., is the belief that no company, market or economy can be considered in isolation; each must be understood within a global context. NIM believes that a global comparison of companies is the most effective method of stock analysis, and NIM's global analysts research investment opportunities by global sector rather than by region. The process begins by identifying a core list of investment themes that NIM believes will positively or negatively affect certain sectors or industries and cause stocks within these sectors or industries to outperform or underperform others. NIM then identifies specific companies using these investment themes to help it focus on areas where thematic and strategic research indicates superior returns are likely to be achieved.

Sell decisions for individual stocks will typically be a result of one or more of the following:

a change in investment theme or strategy

profit-taking

a significant change in the prospects of a company

price movement and market activity have created an extreme valuation

the valuation of a company has become expensive against its peers

The fund may, but is not required to, use derivatives, such as futures, options and forward contracts, as a substitute for investing directly in an underlying asset or currency, to increase returns, to manage currency risk, or as part of a hedging strategy.

Read More

NIEAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NIEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% 2.1% 19.2% 44.35%
1 Yr 17.1% -20.6% 27.8% 53.66%
3 Yr 2.8%* -14.8% 25.3% 67.21%
5 Yr 0.8%* -9.9% 60.8% 49.28%
10 Yr 1.3%* -6.0% 9.9% 56.72%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NIEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.7% -43.6% 71.3% 86.39%
2021 2.0% -15.4% 9.4% 56.60%
2020 3.9% -10.4% 121.9% 28.05%
2019 4.1% -0.5% 8.5% 76.24%
2018 -4.1% -13.0% 0.0% 60.10%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NIEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -16.4% 19.2% 44.21%
1 Yr 17.1% -27.2% 27.8% 50.00%
3 Yr 2.8%* -14.8% 25.3% 66.67%
5 Yr 0.8%* -9.9% 60.8% 61.00%
10 Yr 2.1%* -2.7% 10.2% 65.14%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NIEAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.7% -43.6% 71.3% 86.39%
2021 2.0% -15.4% 9.4% 56.60%
2020 3.9% -10.4% 121.9% 28.05%
2019 4.1% -0.5% 8.5% 76.24%
2018 -4.1% -13.0% 0.0% 71.08%

NAV & Total Return History

NIEAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NIEAX Category Low Category High NIEAX % Rank
Net Assets 554 M 1.02 M 369 B 54.06%
Number of Holdings 73 1 10801 72.36%
Net Assets in Top 10 169 M 0 34.5 B 48.38%
Weighting of Top 10 30.25% 1.9% 101.9% 29.91%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ASML Holding NV 4.37%
  2. ASML Holding NV 4.37%
  3. ASML Holding NV 4.37%
  4. ASML Holding NV 4.37%
  5. ASML Holding NV 4.37%
  6. ASML Holding NV 4.37%
  7. ASML Holding NV 4.37%
  8. ASML Holding NV 4.37%
  9. ASML Holding NV 4.37%
  10. ASML Holding NV 4.37%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NIEAX % Rank
Stocks 		98.32% 0.00% 122.60% 46.48%
Cash 		1.68% -65.15% 100.00% 51.20%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 37.94%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 59.52%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 32.30%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 39.15%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NIEAX % Rank
Healthcare 		17.13% 0.00% 21.01% 6.91%
Industrials 		16.24% 5.17% 99.49% 27.19%
Financial Services 		15.75% 0.00% 47.75% 73.67%
Technology 		14.92% 0.00% 36.32% 20.72%
Basic Materials 		10.36% 0.00% 23.86% 13.53%
Consumer Defense 		9.03% 0.00% 32.29% 55.54%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.57% 0.00% 36.36% 89.64%
Communication Services 		5.99% 0.00% 21.69% 49.21%
Energy 		4.02% 0.00% 16.89% 71.80%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.68% 88.92%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.59% 82.88%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NIEAX % Rank
Non US 		96.03% 0.00% 125.24% 44.01%
US 		2.29% -7.78% 68.98% 40.62%

NIEAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NIEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.17% 0.02% 26.51% 37.14%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.60% 65.16%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

NIEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 3.50% 5.75% 14.29%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NIEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NIEAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 26.26% 2.00% 247.00% 34.89%

NIEAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NIEAX Category Low Category High NIEAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.55% 0.00% 13.15% 69.47%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NIEAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NIEAX Category Low Category High NIEAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.93% -0.93% 6.38% 77.09%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NIEAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NIEAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Markham

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2012

9.67

9.7%

Paul is one of Newton’s most experienced equity investors, managing a selection of global and regional equity mandates. In addition to portfolio management responsibilities, Paul helps shape Newton’s global thematic process as a co-chair of the ‘healthy demand’ group, which establishes the thematic backdrop to set the scene for potential investment opportunities across healthcare and related areas. He has been a member of the team responsible for managing global equity portfolios since June 2001. Prior to joining Newton in 1998, Paul worked in capital markets for Morgan Stanley.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

