Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
13.5%
1 yr return
17.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
Net Assets
$554 M
Holdings in Top 10
30.3%
Expense Ratio 1.17%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 26.26%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$750
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in common stocks or securities convertible into common stocks of foreign companies and depositary receipts evidencing ownership in such securities. At least 75% of the fund's net assets will be invested in countries represented in the Morgan Stanley Capital International Europe, Australasia and Far East (MSCI EAFE®) Index. The fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in stocks of companies located in countries (other than the United States) not represented in the MSCI EAFE Index, including up to 20% in emerging market countries.
The core of the investment philosophy of the fund's sub-adviser, Newton Investment Management Limited (NIM), an affiliate of BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc., is the belief that no company, market or economy can be considered in isolation; each must be understood within a global context. NIM believes that a global comparison of companies is the most effective method of stock analysis, and NIM's global analysts research investment opportunities by global sector rather than by region. The process begins by identifying a core list of investment themes that NIM believes will positively or negatively affect certain sectors or industries and cause stocks within these sectors or industries to outperform or underperform others. NIM then identifies specific companies using these investment themes to help it focus on areas where thematic and strategic research indicates superior returns are likely to be achieved.
Sell decisions for individual stocks will typically be a result of one or more of the following:
●a change in investment theme or strategy
●profit-taking
●a significant change in the prospects of a company
●price movement and market activity have created an extreme valuation
●the valuation of a company has become expensive against its peers
The fund may, but is not required to, use derivatives, such as futures, options and forward contracts, as a substitute for investing directly in an underlying asset or currency, to increase returns, to manage currency risk, or as part of a hedging strategy.
|Period
|NIEAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.5%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|44.35%
|1 Yr
|17.1%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|53.66%
|3 Yr
|2.8%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|67.21%
|5 Yr
|0.8%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|49.28%
|10 Yr
|1.3%*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|56.72%
* Annualized
|NIEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NIEAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|554 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|54.06%
|Number of Holdings
|73
|1
|10801
|72.36%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|169 M
|0
|34.5 B
|48.38%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.25%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|29.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NIEAX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.32%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|46.48%
|Cash
|1.68%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|51.20%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|37.94%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|59.52%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|32.30%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|39.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NIEAX % Rank
|Healthcare
|17.13%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|6.91%
|Industrials
|16.24%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|27.19%
|Financial Services
|15.75%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|73.67%
|Technology
|14.92%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|20.72%
|Basic Materials
|10.36%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|13.53%
|Consumer Defense
|9.03%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|55.54%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.57%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|89.64%
|Communication Services
|5.99%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|49.21%
|Energy
|4.02%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|71.80%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|88.92%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|82.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NIEAX % Rank
|Non US
|96.03%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|44.01%
|US
|2.29%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|40.62%
|NIEAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.17%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|37.14%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|65.16%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|NIEAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|14.29%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|NIEAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NIEAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|26.26%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|34.89%
|NIEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NIEAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.55%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|69.47%
|NIEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|NIEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NIEAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.93%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|77.09%
|NIEAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2021
|$0.802
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2020
|$0.315
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.500
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.364
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.243
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.182
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2015
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2014
|$0.384
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2013
|$0.307
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2012
|$0.207
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2009
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2009
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2008
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2012
9.67
9.7%
Paul is one of Newton’s most experienced equity investors, managing a selection of global and regional equity mandates. In addition to portfolio management responsibilities, Paul helps shape Newton’s global thematic process as a co-chair of the ‘healthy demand’ group, which establishes the thematic backdrop to set the scene for potential investment opportunities across healthcare and related areas. He has been a member of the team responsible for managing global equity portfolios since June 2001. Prior to joining Newton in 1998, Paul worked in capital markets for Morgan Stanley.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
