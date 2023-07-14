Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.2%
1 yr return
14.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.9%
Net Assets
$1.25 B
Holdings in Top 10
71.9%
Expense Ratio 0.66%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$50,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|NGISX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.2%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|48.61%
|1 Yr
|14.9%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|31.25%
|3 Yr
|7.2%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|38.34%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|77.97%
|10 Yr
|1.8%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|61.98%
* Annualized
|Period
|NGISX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.8%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|64.26%
|2021
|10.0%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|31.63%
|2020
|5.0%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|31.07%
|2019
|6.1%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|29.75%
|2018
|-7.6%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|97.35%
|Period
|NGISX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.2%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|43.67%
|1 Yr
|14.9%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|24.85%
|3 Yr
|7.2%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|37.98%
|5 Yr
|7.0%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|25.26%
|10 Yr
|11.1%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|6.85%
* Annualized
|Period
|NGISX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.8%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|64.34%
|2021
|10.0%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|32.09%
|2020
|5.0%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|31.48%
|2019
|6.1%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|30.35%
|2018
|-0.3%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|2.39%
|NGISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NGISX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.25 B
|177 K
|1.21 T
|46.41%
|Number of Holdings
|515
|2
|4154
|9.75%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|901 M
|288 K
|270 B
|35.78%
|Weighting of Top 10
|71.91%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|2.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NGISX % Rank
|Stocks
|129.19%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|0.15%
|Bonds
|15.13%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|1.80%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|15.83%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|16.28%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|10.66%
|Cash
|-44.33%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|98.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NGISX % Rank
|Technology
|24.43%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|48.86%
|Healthcare
|14.47%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|46.27%
|Financial Services
|13.41%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|50.23%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.74%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|47.64%
|Communication Services
|8.80%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|40.56%
|Industrials
|8.20%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|71.99%
|Consumer Defense
|6.90%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|47.26%
|Energy
|4.82%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|29.76%
|Utilities
|2.99%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|26.33%
|Real Estate
|2.77%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|48.17%
|Basic Materials
|2.47%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|53.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NGISX % Rank
|US
|127.77%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|0.08%
|Non US
|1.42%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|54.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NGISX % Rank
|Government
|70.31%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|0.55%
|Cash & Equivalents
|29.69%
|-6.23%
|100.00%
|95.67%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.40%
|10.22%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.16%
|8.90%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|19.07%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.10%
|8.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NGISX % Rank
|US
|15.13%
|-0.06%
|81.35%
|1.80%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.82%
|9.08%
|NGISX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.66%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|61.07%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|39.77%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.12%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|65.21%
|NGISX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|NGISX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NGISX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|8.13%
|NGISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NGISX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.26%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|19.31%
|NGISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|NGISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NGISX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.67%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|50.57%
|NGISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 08, 2022
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 08, 2021
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 09, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 09, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 11, 2019
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 11, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 12, 2017
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2016
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 13, 2016
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2013
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2013
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 16, 2018
3.88
3.9%
James is a member of Newton’s asset allocation portfolio management team. Since joining in 1998, James has been the lead portfolio manager for the Dynamic US Equity (DUSE) strategy. In his current role, James also manages a team of portfolio managers responsible for the implementation of global multi-asset, custom rules-based, and options-based strategies. James is a key contributor to the development, refinement and risk management of all asset allocation investment strategies and signals. Drawing from his extensive experience, he focuses on the use of derivatives in quantitative investment strategies, as well as 1940 Act and UCITS III implementations of multi-asset strategies. James joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, was a portfolio manager and senior portfolio manager at Mellon Investments Corporation and Mellon Capital (both BNY Mellon group companies). Earlier in his career, James was a currency options trader with both Credit Suisse First Boston and HSBC in New York and London, respectively. James has an MBA from Rice University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 16, 2018
3.88
3.9%
Vassilis is the head of portfolio management for multi-asset solutions. In his current role, he oversees the portfolio management team responsible for global multi-asset strategies including Dynamic Total Return, Dynamic Equity, Dynamic Growth, Active Commodities and SmartPath Target Date Funds. Vassilis and his team leverage their long experience in designing and implementing systematic multi-asset products and tailored solutions to help clients achieve a variety of investment objectives. Vassilis joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Vassilis was the head of portfolio management for multi-asset solutions, a senior portfolio manager and portfolio manager at Mellon Investments Corporation and Mellon Capital (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Vassilis designed and implemented financial information systems and consulted on enterprise-information application development at IBM Global Services and Sybase. Vassilis has a BS in Computer Science from the University of Athens and an MBA in Finance from the University of California at Berkeley.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 07, 2020
2.07
2.1%
Dimitri is Newton’s global head of multi-asset solutions. In addition to overseeing the team of portfolio managers and researchers responsible for the firm’s systematic multi-asset strategies, Dimitri also leads the development and enhancement of the research underpinning the firm’s multi-asset strategies. Dimitri’s specific areas of research include absolute return and total return strategies as well as risk parity, alternative risk premia and tail-risk hedging solutions. Dimitri joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Dimitri was chief investment officer and head of multi-asset strategies, head of asset allocation research, a senior research analyst and research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and Mellon Capital (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, he worked as a computational systems engineer at Lawrence Berkeley National Lab. Dimitri has an MS in Computer Science from Imperial College in London and an MSc in Mechanical Engineering from Zurich Federal Institute of Technology.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 07, 2020
2.07
2.1%
Torrey is a member of Newton’s asset allocation portfolio management team. In his current role, Torrey is responsible for overseeing a team of portfolio managers covering multi-asset strategies, with a focus on global total return and tail-risk hedging portfolios. Torrey is responsible for the implementation of these strategies, including strategy refinements, risk management and portfolio management efficiencies. Torrey joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Torrey was a portfolio manager and senior portfolio manager at Mellon Investments Corporation and Mellon Capitol (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Torrey worked at Mercer Global Advisors providing global asset allocation investment solutions to small businesses and high net worth clients. Torrey has a BA in Economics from the University of California at Santa Barbara and an MBA from the University of Southern California. He received his CFA designation in 1997 and is a member of the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
