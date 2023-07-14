Home
Vitals

YTD Return

16.2%

1 yr return

15.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

Net Assets

$1.25 B

Holdings in Top 10

71.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.54%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

MUIGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.78%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nationwide BNY Mellon Dynamic U.S. Core Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nationwide
  • Inception Date
    Feb 14, 1961
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Stavena

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to provide investors with long-term growth of capital by outperforming the S&P 500® Index over a full market cycle while maintaining a similar level of market risk as the index. To achieve this goal, the Fund’s subadviser seeks to identify and construct the most optimal portfolio that targets an equity-like level of volatility by allocating assets among equity securities, money market instruments, futures contracts the value of which are derived from the performance of equity indexes and U.S. Treasury bonds, and options on equity index and bond futures contracts. Futures and options are derivatives and may expose the Fund to leverage. Investors in the Fund should have a long-term perspective and be able to tolerate potentially sharp declines in value.Equity securities that the Fund buys primarily are common stocks of companies that are included in the S&P 500 Index. Money market instruments serve primarily as cover for the Fund’s derivatives positions, although the subadviser also at times may allocate assets to money market instruments in order to hedge against equity market risk. Money market instruments are high-quality short-term debt securities issued by governments and corporations. The Fund obtains exposure to U.S. Treasury bonds by purchasing futures contracts on U.S. Treasury bonds included in the Bloomberg U.S. Long Treasury Index. The Fund also may purchase options on U.S. Treasury bond futures contracts. The Fund may use Treasury bond futures and options to hedge against equity market risks. It is possible, however, that the Fund could lose money on both its equity investments and its bond exposures at the same time. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of U.S. issuers or derivatives the value of which are linked to securities of U.S. issuers.In determining what the subadviser believes to be the optimal allocation among equities, U.S. Treasury bonds and money market instruments, the subadviser uses estimates of future returns and volatility. When the subadviser believes that equity markets appear favorable, it uses leverage generated by futures and options to increase the Fund’s equity exposure. When equity markets appear to be unfavorable, the subadviser reduces the Fund’s equity exposure through the use of equity index futures and related options. It also may allocate assets to U.S. Treasury bond futures and related options and/or money market instruments. By combining equity securities, futures on stock indexes and U.S. Treasury bonds, call options and money market instruments in varying amounts, the subadviser may adjust the Fund’s overall equity exposure within a range of 50%–150% of the Fund’s net assets. The subadviser regularly reviews the Fund's investments and will consider selling an investment when the subadviser believes such investment is no longer attractive as a result of price appreciation or a change in risk profile, or because other available investments are considered to be more attractive.The Fund is designed for investors seeking growth of capital by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities, and derivatives with investment characteristics similar to equity and debt securities, in order to achieve enhanced equity returns while maintaining a level of volatility risk that is similar to the S&P 500 Index
Read More

MUIGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MUIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.2% -14.3% 35.6% 49.21%
1 Yr 15.0% -55.6% 38.6% 31.10%
3 Yr 7.1%* -28.0% 93.5% 38.97%
5 Yr -0.9%* -30.5% 97.0% 78.63%
10 Yr 1.8%* -18.8% 37.4% 62.64%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MUIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.7% -64.5% 28.9% 63.66%
2021 9.9% -20.5% 152.6% 32.33%
2020 5.0% -13.9% 183.6% 31.56%
2019 6.2% -8.3% 8.9% 28.57%
2018 -7.7% -13.5% 12.6% 97.44%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MUIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.2% -20.5% 35.6% 44.19%
1 Yr 15.0% -55.6% 40.3% 24.70%
3 Yr 7.1%* -28.0% 93.5% 38.54%
5 Yr 7.0%* -29.9% 97.0% 25.43%
10 Yr 11.2%* -13.5% 37.4% 6.48%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MUIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.7% -64.5% 28.9% 63.73%
2021 9.9% -20.5% 152.6% 32.79%
2020 5.0% -13.9% 183.6% 31.96%
2019 6.2% -8.3% 8.9% 29.16%
2018 -0.3% -10.9% 12.6% 2.30%

NAV & Total Return History

MUIGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MUIGX Category Low Category High MUIGX % Rank
Net Assets 1.25 B 177 K 1.21 T 46.48%
Number of Holdings 515 2 4154 9.83%
Net Assets in Top 10 901 M 288 K 270 B 35.86%
Weighting of Top 10 71.91% 1.8% 106.2% 2.14%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 17.75%
  2. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 17.75%
  3. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 17.75%
  4. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 17.75%
  5. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 17.75%
  6. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 17.75%
  7. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 17.75%
  8. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 17.75%
  9. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 17.75%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 17.75%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MUIGX % Rank
Stocks 		129.19% 0.00% 130.24% 0.23%
Bonds 		15.13% -0.04% 95.81% 1.88%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 16.05%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 16.65%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 10.89%
Cash 		-44.33% -102.29% 100.00% 98.50%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MUIGX % Rank
Technology 		24.43% 0.00% 48.94% 48.93%
Healthcare 		14.47% 0.00% 60.70% 46.35%
Financial Services 		13.41% 0.00% 55.59% 50.30%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.74% 0.00% 30.33% 47.72%
Communication Services 		8.80% 0.00% 27.94% 40.64%
Industrials 		8.20% 0.00% 29.90% 72.07%
Consumer Defense 		6.90% 0.00% 47.71% 47.34%
Energy 		4.82% 0.00% 41.64% 29.83%
Utilities 		2.99% 0.00% 20.91% 26.41%
Real Estate 		2.77% 0.00% 31.91% 48.25%
Basic Materials 		2.47% 0.00% 25.70% 53.35%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MUIGX % Rank
US 		127.77% 0.00% 127.77% 0.15%
Non US 		1.42% 0.00% 32.38% 55.06%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MUIGX % Rank
Government 		70.31% 0.00% 100.00% 0.63%
Cash & Equivalents 		29.69% -6.23% 100.00% 95.74%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 48.40% 10.60%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 52.16% 9.30%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 19.31%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 2.10% 8.59%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MUIGX % Rank
US 		15.13% -0.06% 81.35% 1.88%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 43.82% 9.45%

MUIGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MUIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.54% 0.01% 49.27% 72.11%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 2.00% 39.85%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% 84.00%

Sales Fees

MUIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MUIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MUIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 8.05%

MUIGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MUIGX Category Low Category High MUIGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.46% 0.00% 24.20% 17.23%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MUIGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MUIGX Category Low Category High MUIGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.78% -54.00% 6.06% 43.98%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MUIGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MUIGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Stavena

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 16, 2018

3.88

3.9%

James is a member of Newton’s asset allocation portfolio management team. Since joining in 1998, James has been the lead portfolio manager for the Dynamic US Equity (DUSE) strategy. In his current role, James also manages a team of portfolio managers responsible for the implementation of global multi-asset, custom rules-based, and options-based strategies. James is a key contributor to the development, refinement and risk management of all asset allocation investment strategies and signals. Drawing from his extensive experience, he focuses on the use of derivatives in quantitative investment strategies, as well as 1940 Act and UCITS III implementations of multi-asset strategies. James joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, was a portfolio manager and senior portfolio manager at Mellon Investments Corporation and Mellon Capital (both BNY Mellon group companies). Earlier in his career, James was a currency options trader with both Credit Suisse First Boston and HSBC in New York and London, respectively. James has an MBA from Rice University.

Vassilis Dagioglu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 16, 2018

3.88

3.9%

Vassilis is the head of portfolio management for multi-asset solutions. In his current role, he oversees the portfolio management team responsible for global multi-asset strategies including Dynamic Total Return, Dynamic Equity, Dynamic Growth, Active Commodities and SmartPath Target Date Funds. Vassilis and his team leverage their long experience in designing and implementing systematic multi-asset products and tailored solutions to help clients achieve a variety of investment objectives. Vassilis joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Vassilis was the head of portfolio management for multi-asset solutions, a senior portfolio manager and portfolio manager at Mellon Investments Corporation and Mellon Capital (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Vassilis designed and implemented financial information systems and consulted on enterprise-information application development at IBM Global Services and Sybase. Vassilis has a BS in Computer Science from the University of Athens and an MBA in Finance from the University of California at Berkeley.

Torrey Zaches

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 07, 2020

2.07

2.1%

Torrey is a member of Newton’s asset allocation portfolio management team. In his current role, Torrey is responsible for overseeing a team of portfolio managers covering multi-asset strategies, with a focus on global total return and tail-risk hedging portfolios. Torrey is responsible for the implementation of these strategies, including strategy refinements, risk management and portfolio management efficiencies. Torrey joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Torrey was a portfolio manager and senior portfolio manager at Mellon Investments Corporation and Mellon Capitol (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Torrey worked at Mercer Global Advisors providing global asset allocation investment solutions to small businesses and high net worth clients. Torrey has a BA in Economics from the University of California at Santa Barbara and an MBA from the University of Southern California. He received his CFA designation in 1997 and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Dimitri Curtil

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 07, 2020

2.07

2.1%

Dimitri is Newton’s global head of multi-asset solutions. In addition to overseeing the team of portfolio managers and researchers responsible for the firm’s systematic multi-asset strategies, Dimitri also leads the development and enhancement of the research underpinning the firm’s multi-asset strategies. Dimitri’s specific areas of research include absolute return and total return strategies as well as risk parity, alternative risk premia and tail-risk hedging solutions. Dimitri joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Dimitri was chief investment officer and head of multi-asset strategies, head of asset allocation research, a senior research analyst and research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and Mellon Capital (both BNY Mellon group companies). Prior to joining BNY Mellon, he worked as a computational systems engineer at Lawrence Berkeley National Lab. Dimitri has an MS in Computer Science from Imperial College in London and an MSc in Mechanical Engineering from Zurich Federal Institute of Technology.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

