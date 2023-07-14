To pursue its goals, the Fund invests mainly in common stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

The Portfolio Managers employ a research driven approach to stock selection, with a long term perspective that combines both quantitative analysis and qualitative judgment. They look for what they believe to be attractive businesses led by strong management teams with a track record of success at compelling valuations. The Portfolio Managers generally intend to invest in companies which they believe are undervalued. Their investment process involves applying a valuation framework that seeks to identify investments that exhibit a demonstrated ability to produce profits that exceed the cost of capital. This measurement is known as Economic Value Added. Additionally, they may employ other traditional valuation methods that are linked to an individual company’s earnings, cash flows, or underlying asset values.

The Portfolio Managers systematically and explicitly include material Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) risks and opportunities in investment analysis and investment decisions for all securities to help identify high quality securities. The Portfolio Managers conduct ongoing proprietary ESG research, including proactive engagement on ESG issues. The Portfolio Managers assess all securities in relation to their exposure to and the management of material ESG risks.

Although the Fund invests primarily in domestic stocks, it may also invest in stocks of foreign companies.

The Fund may invest in restricted securities, including private placements, which are securities that are subject to legal restrictions on their sale and may not be sold to the public unless registered under the applicable securities law or pursuant to an applicable

exemption. The Fund may also invest in private companies, including companies that have not yet issued securities publicly in an initial public offering.

The Fund may also use options, including, but not limited to, buying and selling (writing) put and call options on individual stocks, to attempt to enhance returns. The Fund will only sell (write) call options on individual stocks if it simultaneously holds an equivalent position in the stock underlying the option (“covered call option”).

The Fund seeks to reduce risk by investing across many companies, sectors and industries. At times, the Portfolio Managers may emphasize certain sectors or industries that they believe may benefit from market or economic trends.

The Portfolio Managers follow a disciplined selling strategy that utilizes a process analyzing macroeconomic and/or security-specific circumstances, and may sell a stock when it reaches a target price, if a company’s business fails to perform as expected, or when other opportunities appear more attractive.