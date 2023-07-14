Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Neuberger Berman Guardian Fund

NGDCX | Fund

$22.91

$1.68 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.79%

Vitals

YTD Return

25.0%

1 yr return

11.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.0%

Net Assets

$1.68 B

Holdings in Top 10

40.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 28.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NGDCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 25.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.86%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Neuberger Berman Guardian Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Neuberger Berman
  • Inception Date
    May 27, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Charles Kantor

Fund Description

To pursue its goals, the Fund invests mainly in common stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
The Portfolio Managers employ a research driven approach to stock selection, with a long term perspective that combines both quantitative analysis and qualitative judgment. They look for what they believe to be attractive businesses led by strong management teams with a track record of success at compelling valuations. The Portfolio Managers generally intend to invest in companies which they believe are undervalued. Their investment process involves applying a valuation framework that seeks to identify investments that exhibit a demonstrated ability to produce profits that exceed the cost of capital. This measurement is known as Economic Value Added. Additionally, they may employ other traditional valuation methods that are linked to an individual company’s earnings, cash flows, or underlying asset values.
The Portfolio Managers systematically and explicitly include material Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) risks and opportunities in investment analysis and investment decisions for all securities to help identify high quality securities. The Portfolio Managers conduct ongoing proprietary ESG research, including proactive engagement on ESG issues. The Portfolio Managers assess all securities in relation to their exposure to and the management of material ESG risks.
Although the Fund invests primarily in domestic stocks, it may also invest in stocks of foreign companies.
The Fund may invest in restricted securities, including private placements, which are securities that are subject to legal restrictions on their sale and may not be sold to the public unless registered under the applicable securities law or pursuant to an applicable
exemption. The Fund may also invest in private companies, including companies that have not yet issued securities publicly in an initial public offering.
The Fund may also use options, including, but not limited to, buying and selling (writing) put and call options on individual stocks, to attempt to enhance returns. The Fund will only sell (write) call options on individual stocks if it simultaneously holds an equivalent position in the stock underlying the option (“covered call option”).
The Fund seeks to reduce risk by investing across many companies, sectors and industries. At times, the Portfolio Managers may emphasize certain sectors or industries that they believe may benefit from market or economic trends.
The Portfolio Managers follow a disciplined selling strategy that utilizes a process analyzing macroeconomic and/or security-specific circumstances, and may sell a stock when it reaches a target price, if a company’s business fails to perform as expected, or when other opportunities appear more attractive.
Read More

NGDCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NGDCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 25.0% -41.7% 64.0% 64.78%
1 Yr 11.3% -46.2% 77.9% 70.41%
3 Yr 3.6%* -42.0% 28.4% 28.61%
5 Yr 4.0%* -30.4% 23.4% 36.11%
10 Yr 0.6%* -16.9% 19.6% 74.76%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NGDCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.9% -85.9% 81.6% 27.61%
2021 6.4% -31.0% 26.7% 33.22%
2020 7.3% -13.0% 34.8% 59.26%
2019 6.3% -6.0% 10.6% 33.89%
2018 -3.5% -15.9% 2.0% 78.86%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NGDCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 25.0% -41.7% 64.0% 62.40%
1 Yr 11.3% -46.2% 77.9% 66.31%
3 Yr 3.6%* -42.0% 28.4% 28.46%
5 Yr 4.0%* -30.4% 23.4% 41.63%
10 Yr 7.4%* -16.9% 19.6% 47.87%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NGDCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.9% -85.9% 81.6% 27.61%
2021 6.4% -31.0% 26.7% 33.22%
2020 7.3% -13.0% 34.8% 59.26%
2019 6.3% -6.0% 10.6% 34.07%
2018 -3.5% -15.9% 3.1% 86.29%

NAV & Total Return History

NGDCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NGDCX Category Low Category High NGDCX % Rank
Net Assets 1.68 B 189 K 222 B 42.48%
Number of Holdings 66 2 3509 46.39%
Net Assets in Top 10 688 M -1.37 M 104 B 47.05%
Weighting of Top 10 40.83% 11.4% 116.5% 75.23%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 6.64%
  2. Apple Inc 6.06%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 5.27%
  10. Fanatics Holdings Inc Class A 5.02%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NGDCX % Rank
Stocks 		90.79% 50.26% 104.50% 97.30%
Other 		5.42% -2.66% 17.15% 0.74%
Cash 		2.63% -10.83% 49.73% 27.38%
Preferred Stocks 		1.17% 0.00% 4.41% 0.57%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 33.52%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 32.95%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NGDCX % Rank
Technology 		32.70% 0.00% 65.70% 63.61%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.12% 0.00% 62.57% 53.93%
Financial Services 		14.41% 0.00% 43.06% 14.92%
Communication Services 		10.22% 0.00% 66.40% 52.21%
Healthcare 		9.67% 0.00% 39.76% 80.16%
Industrials 		6.72% 0.00% 30.65% 44.51%
Consumer Defense 		5.28% 0.00% 25.50% 26.23%
Utilities 		1.78% 0.00% 16.07% 10.49%
Real Estate 		1.67% 0.00% 16.05% 36.97%
Energy 		1.44% 0.00% 41.09% 32.30%
Basic Materials 		0.98% 0.00% 18.91% 56.07%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NGDCX % Rank
US 		89.34% 34.69% 100.00% 78.03%
Non US 		1.45% 0.00% 54.22% 68.44%

NGDCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NGDCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.79% 0.01% 20.29% 10.18%
Management Fee 0.74% 0.00% 1.50% 77.38%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 85.05%
Administrative Fee 0.26% 0.00% 1.02% 93.81%

Sales Fees

NGDCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 29.41%

Trading Fees

NGDCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NGDCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.00% 0.00% 316.74% 42.08%

NGDCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NGDCX Category Low Category High NGDCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 42.25%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NGDCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NGDCX Category Low Category High NGDCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.86% -6.13% 1.75% 82.58%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NGDCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NGDCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Charles Kantor

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 15, 2015

6.63

6.6%

Charles C. Kantor, is a Managing Director of Neuberger Berman and Senior Portfolio Manager for the Neuberger Berman Long Short Strategy. He joined the firm in 2000. Prior to joining the firm, Charles was a managing director of Stern Stewart’s Financial Institutions division. There he assisted clients with implementing EVA-based financial management systems. Charles is co-author of “EVA for Banks: Value Creation, Risk Management, and Profitability Measurement,” Journal of Applied Corporate Finance, Spring 1996, and a participant in “Roundtable on Corporate Disclosure,” Journal of Applied Corporate Finance, Fall 2004. In addition, Charles is a regular commentator on CNBC, as well as a contributor to Barron’s. He earned a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and Economics from the University of Cape Town, South Africa and an MBA (with honors) from Harvard University Graduate School of Business.

Marc Regenbaum

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Marc Regenbaum is a Managing Director of NBIA. Mr. Regenbaum joined the Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC in 2007 and has been an Associate Portfolio Manager of the Portfolio since May 2017. Prior to being named Associate Portfolio Manager, Mr. Regenbaum was a Senior Research Analyst for the Long Short and U.S. Equity Team.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

