To pursue its goal, the Fund invests in a concentrated portfolio, consisting mainly of common stocks of companies of any size that are selected using a fundamental, research driven approach.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund typically holds a limited number of stocks of U.S. and non-U.S. companies, including companies in emerging markets. Because of this, the Fund may at times be substantially over- and under-weighted in certain economic sectors.

The Portfolio Managers, with the assistance of Neuberger Berman research analysts, look for what they believe to be undervalued companies. Factors in identifying these firms may include depressed valuations, a history of above-average returns, an established market niche, and a belief that the company has sound future business prospects. This approach is designed to let the Fund benefit from potential increases in stock prices, while endeavoring to limit the risks typically associated with investing in a smaller number of stocks.

The Fund may invest in restricted securities, including private placements, which are securities that are subject to legal restrictions on their sale and may not be sold to the public unless registered under the applicable securities law or pursuant to an applicable exemption.

The Fund may also use options, including, but not limited to, buying and selling (writing) put and call options on individual stocks, to attempt to enhance returns. The Fund will only sell (write) call options on individual stocks if it simultaneously holds an equivalent position in the stock underlying the option (“covered call option”).

The Fund may invest in depositary receipts.

In an effort to achieve its goal, the Fund may engage in active and frequent trading.

The Portfolio Managers systematically and explicitly include material Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) risks and opportunities in investment analysis and investment decisions for all securities to help identify high quality securities. The Portfolio Managers conduct ongoing proprietary ESG research, including proactive engagement on ESG issues. The Portfolio Managers assess all securities in relation to their exposure to and the management of material ESG risks.

The Portfolio Managers follow a disciplined selling strategy and may sell a stock when it reaches a target valuation, if a company’s business fails to perform as expected, or when other opportunities appear more attractive.