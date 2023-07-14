Home
Vitals

YTD Return

17.5%

1 yr return

17.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.2%

Net Assets

$654 M

Holdings in Top 10

46.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.11%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 123.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NFAAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.19%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Neuberger Berman Focus Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Neuberger Berman
  • Inception Date
    Jun 21, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Timothy Creedon

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the Fund invests in a concentrated portfolio, consisting mainly of common stocks of companies of any size that are selected using a fundamental, research driven approach.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund typically holds a limited number of stocks of U.S. and non-U.S. companies, including companies in emerging markets. Because of this, the Fund may at times be substantially over- and under-weighted in certain economic sectors.
The Portfolio Managers, with the assistance of Neuberger Berman research analysts, look for what they believe to be undervalued companies. Factors in identifying these firms may include depressed valuations, a history of above-average returns, an established market niche, and a belief that the company has sound future business prospects. This approach is designed to let the Fund benefit from potential increases in stock prices, while endeavoring to limit the risks typically associated with investing in a smaller number of stocks.
The Fund may invest in restricted securities, including private placements, which are securities that are subject to legal restrictions on their sale and may not be sold to the public unless registered under the applicable securities law or pursuant to an applicable exemption.
The Fund may also use options, including, but not limited to, buying and selling (writing) put and call options on individual stocks, to attempt to enhance returns. The Fund will only sell (write) call options on individual stocks if it simultaneously holds an equivalent position in the stock underlying the option (“covered call option”).
The Fund may invest in depositary receipts.
In an effort to achieve its goal, the Fund may engage in active and frequent trading.
The Portfolio Managers systematically and explicitly include material Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) risks and opportunities in investment analysis and investment decisions for all securities to help identify high quality securities. The Portfolio Managers conduct ongoing proprietary ESG research, including proactive engagement on ESG issues. The Portfolio Managers assess all securities in relation to their exposure to and the management of material ESG risks.
The Portfolio Managers follow a disciplined selling strategy and may sell a stock when it reaches a target valuation, if a company’s business fails to perform as expected, or when other opportunities appear more attractive.
NFAAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NFAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.5% -35.6% 29.2% 49.78%
1 Yr 17.3% 17.3% 252.4% 48.98%
3 Yr -3.7%* -3.5% 34.6% 28.47%
5 Yr -3.2%* 0.1% 32.7% 35.97%
10 Yr -4.1%* -6.9% 18.3% 19.29%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NFAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.9% -24.3% 957.1% 31.32%
2021 -0.1% -38.3% 47.1% 84.45%
2020 5.6% -54.2% 0.6% 63.66%
2019 3.3% -76.0% 54.1% 97.07%
2018 -3.5% -26.1% 47.8% 98.41%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NFAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.5% -35.6% 29.2% 50.56%
1 Yr 17.3% 11.4% 252.4% 71.70%
3 Yr -3.7%* -3.5% 34.6% 45.01%
5 Yr -3.2%* 0.1% 32.7% 48.86%
10 Yr 3.5%* -6.9% 18.3% 23.75%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NFAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.9% -24.3% 957.1% 31.32%
2021 -0.1% -33.1% 47.1% 84.83%
2020 5.6% -44.4% 1.8% 75.10%
2019 3.3% -6.5% 54.1% 67.50%
2018 -3.5% -14.4% 47.8% 22.65%

NAV & Total Return History

NFAAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NFAAX Category Low Category High NFAAX % Rank
Net Assets 654 M 199 K 133 B 39.91%
Number of Holdings 50 1 9075 64.54%
Net Assets in Top 10 304 M -18 M 37.6 B 31.61%
Weighting of Top 10 46.42% 9.1% 100.0% 26.43%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 6.39%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NFAAX % Rank
Stocks 		97.15% 61.84% 125.47% 74.56%
Cash 		2.39% -174.70% 23.12% 64.54%
Preferred Stocks 		0.46% -0.01% 5.28% 5.18%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 3.52%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 67.29%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 68.50%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NFAAX % Rank
Technology 		23.97% 0.00% 49.87% 16.19%
Consumer Cyclical 		19.28% 0.00% 40.94% 3.08%
Financial Services 		15.26% 0.00% 38.42% 97.14%
Industrials 		13.33% 0.00% 44.06% 83.48%
Communication Services 		10.85% 0.00% 57.66% 8.81%
Consumer Defense 		5.97% 0.00% 73.28% 51.10%
Healthcare 		5.93% 0.00% 35.42% 97.69%
Basic Materials 		5.40% 0.00% 38.60% 18.39%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 92.84%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 12.67%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 89.87%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NFAAX % Rank
US 		60.61% 0.13% 103.82% 37.11%
Non US 		36.54% 0.58% 99.46% 66.85%

NFAAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NFAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.11% 0.01% 44.27% 56.44%
Management Fee 0.78% 0.00% 1.82% 68.60%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 41.91%
Administrative Fee 0.26% 0.01% 0.76% 94.46%

Sales Fees

NFAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 2.50% 5.75% 21.60%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NFAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NFAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 123.00% 0.00% 395.00% 95.53%

NFAAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NFAAX Category Low Category High NFAAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 66.74%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NFAAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NFAAX Category Low Category High NFAAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.19% -4.27% 12.65% 77.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NFAAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

NFAAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Timothy Creedon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 27, 2011

10.85

10.9%

Timothy Creedon, CFA, Managing Director, joined the firm in 2005 and is Director of Research for the Global Equity Research Department and a Portfolio Manager on the Neuberger Berman Focus Fund and the Neuberger Berman Research Opportunity Portfolio. Prior to his appointment as Director of Research, Tim served as an equity analyst covering Consumer Staples companies for the department. Previously, he spent three years working as a sell-side research associate at Lehman Brothers, also covering consumer stocks, and two years working in the Private Equity group at Lehman Brothers, where he was responsible for analyzing and executing investments in early stage telecom/media companies. Tim began his career at Merrill Lynch, where he spent two years working in Investment Banking, covering the telecommunications industry. He is a CFA charterholder and graduated magna cum laude from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service with a concentration in International Economics.

Hariharan Ramanan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 24, 2019

2.68

2.7%

2019 – Present Neuberger Berman 2014 – 2018 Valarc Holdings, Managing Partner, Global Equities 2007 — 2014 Eminence Capital, Portfolio Manager, International Equities 2004 — 2007 Basso Capital, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager 2002 – 2004 Advent International, Senior Associate, Private Equity 2000 - 2002 Lehman Brothers, Analyst, Private Equity Knox College, BA (Mathematics and Economics) 21 Years of Industry Experience

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

×