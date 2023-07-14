Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
17.5%
1 yr return
17.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.2%
Net Assets
$654 M
Holdings in Top 10
46.4%
Expense Ratio 1.11%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 123.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|NFAAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.5%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|49.78%
|1 Yr
|17.3%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|48.98%
|3 Yr
|-3.7%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|28.47%
|5 Yr
|-3.2%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|35.97%
|10 Yr
|-4.1%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|19.29%
* Annualized
|Period
|NFAAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.9%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|31.32%
|2021
|-0.1%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|84.45%
|2020
|5.6%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|63.66%
|2019
|3.3%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|97.07%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|98.41%
|Period
|NFAAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.5%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|50.56%
|1 Yr
|17.3%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|71.70%
|3 Yr
|-3.7%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|45.01%
|5 Yr
|-3.2%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|48.86%
|10 Yr
|3.5%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|23.75%
* Annualized
|Period
|NFAAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.9%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|31.32%
|2021
|-0.1%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|84.83%
|2020
|5.6%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|75.10%
|2019
|3.3%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|67.50%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|22.65%
|NFAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NFAAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|654 M
|199 K
|133 B
|39.91%
|Number of Holdings
|50
|1
|9075
|64.54%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|304 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|31.61%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.42%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|26.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NFAAX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.15%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|74.56%
|Cash
|2.39%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|64.54%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.46%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|5.18%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|3.52%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|67.29%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|68.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NFAAX % Rank
|Technology
|23.97%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|16.19%
|Consumer Cyclical
|19.28%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|3.08%
|Financial Services
|15.26%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|97.14%
|Industrials
|13.33%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|83.48%
|Communication Services
|10.85%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|8.81%
|Consumer Defense
|5.97%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|51.10%
|Healthcare
|5.93%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|97.69%
|Basic Materials
|5.40%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|18.39%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|92.84%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|12.67%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|89.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NFAAX % Rank
|US
|60.61%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|37.11%
|Non US
|36.54%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|66.85%
|NFAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.11%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|56.44%
|Management Fee
|0.78%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|68.60%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|41.91%
|Administrative Fee
|0.26%
|0.01%
|0.76%
|94.46%
|NFAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|2.50%
|5.75%
|21.60%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|NFAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NFAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|123.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|95.53%
|NFAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NFAAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|66.74%
|NFAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|NFAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NFAAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.19%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|77.50%
|NFAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2019
|$3.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.302
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2014
|$0.279
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2013
|$0.368
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2012
|$0.267
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2011
|$0.223
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 27, 2011
10.85
10.9%
Timothy Creedon, CFA, Managing Director, joined the firm in 2005 and is Director of Research for the Global Equity Research Department and a Portfolio Manager on the Neuberger Berman Focus Fund and the Neuberger Berman Research Opportunity Portfolio. Prior to his appointment as Director of Research, Tim served as an equity analyst covering Consumer Staples companies for the department. Previously, he spent three years working as a sell-side research associate at Lehman Brothers, also covering consumer stocks, and two years working in the Private Equity group at Lehman Brothers, where he was responsible for analyzing and executing investments in early stage telecom/media companies. Tim began his career at Merrill Lynch, where he spent two years working in Investment Banking, covering the telecommunications industry. He is a CFA charterholder and graduated magna cum laude from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service with a concentration in International Economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 24, 2019
2.68
2.7%
2019 – Present Neuberger Berman 2014 – 2018 Valarc Holdings, Managing Partner, Global Equities 2007 — 2014 Eminence Capital, Portfolio Manager, International Equities 2004 — 2007 Basso Capital, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager 2002 – 2004 Advent International, Senior Associate, Private Equity 2000 - 2002 Lehman Brothers, Analyst, Private Equity Knox College, BA (Mathematics and Economics) 21 Years of Industry Experience
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
