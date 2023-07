The Portfolio Managers seek to identify investment opportunities in emerging market countries by comparing their analysis of each country’s macroeconomic data and qualitative fundamentals (such as political stability) against market expectations for that country measured by credit spreads, local interest rate levels and exchange rate valuations. The Portfolio Managers invest in individual issuers based on their relative financial performance and other issuer-specific factors as well as the Portfolio Managers’ evaluation of inefficiencies in the markets where the issuer is located that the Portfolio Managers believe result in low and attractive valuations. The Fund’s Portfolio Managers systematically evaluate material ESG considerations as a factor in their investment analysis. The Portfolio Managers believe that ESG factors, like other more traditional subjects of investment analysis, have the potential to affect financial risk (e.g., an issuer’s overall credit profile) and investment returns. The Portfolio Managers conduct ongoing proprietary ESG research and proactively engage on ESG issues, supplemented by third-party ESG information, and use this as an input to the team’s internal credit ratings, which may be notched up or down depending on the ESG profile of an issuer. ESG considerations that the Portfolio Managers may consider include, but are not limited to: greenhouse gas emissions, data privacy and security, labor management, workforce diversity and inclusion, and business ethics, executive compensation and board composition. The consideration of ESG factors as part of the portfolio managers’ investment process does not mean that the Fund pursues a specific “impact” or “sustainable” investment strategy.

In an effort to manage risk, the Portfolio Managers periodically review the allocation of the Fund’s investments among the different asset classes, countries or regions. They may determine to reallocate the Fund’s investments based on a top-down analysis of the global market environment, the economic environment of emerging markets, and their evaluation of the attractiveness of an asset class. This evaluation concerns both the emerging markets debt asset class as a whole, as well as the relative attractiveness of the sub-asset classes of emerging markets sovereign credit, corporate credit, currency exchange and local rates. The Portfolio Managers also monitor the Fund’s performance relative to the indices listed above and the total exposure to individual countries, issuers, and currencies.

The Fund may invest in debt instruments of all types. These may include, without limitation, bonds, debentures, notes, convertible securities, loans and related assignments and participations, restricted securities, and money market instruments, including money market funds denominated in U.S. dollars or other currencies. The Fund may invest in other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), if the investment companies invest principally in the types of investments in which the Fund may invest directly.

The Fund may utilize derivatives of all types, without limitation, including futures and forward contracts (including contracts related to currencies), swap agreements (including total return, interest rate, and credit default swaps), options, and other related or synthetic instruments with respect to individual bonds and other instruments, indices and baskets of securities, interest rates and currencies, and structured notes as part of its principal investment strategies. The Fund may use derivatives for hedging or efficient portfolio management purposes, as well as to increase the Fund’s investment exposure beyond that which it could achieve by investing directly in more conventional securities, a practice that may introduce leverage into the Fund. The Portfolio Managers may choose not to hedge the Fund's positions. The Fund may also invest directly in foreign currencies for hedging or other investment purposes.

In an effort to achieve its goal, the Fund may engage in active and frequent trading.

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in debt and other instruments of issuers that are tied economically to emerging market countries and other investments that provide investment exposure to such debt instruments. The Fund will not alter this policy without providing shareholders at least 60 days’ notice. This test is applied at the time the Fund invests; later percentage changes caused by a change in Fund assets, market values or company circumstances will not require the Fund to dispose of a holding.