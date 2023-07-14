To pursue its goal, the Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in debt and other instruments of issuers that are tied economically to emerging market countries and other investments that provide investment exposure to such debt instruments. These include debt instruments of issuers that are based in emerging markets or that receive the majority of revenue from emerging markets, in debt or derivative instruments where the underlying risk or ultimate risk is on such an emerging market issuer, or in debt or derivative instruments where the currency of risk is an emerging market currency. In determining where an issuer of a security is based, the Portfolio Managers may consider such factors as where the company is legally organized, maintains its principal corporate offices and/or conducts its principal operations. The Fund considers emerging market countries to be countries included in the JPMorgan Emerging Markets Bond Index - Global Diversified, the JPMorgan Corporate Emerging Markets Bond Index - Diversified, the JPMorgan Emerging Local Markets Index or the JPMorgan Government Bond Index - Emerging Markets Global Diversified, as well as those countries which are not defined as High Income Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) member countries by the World Bank.

The Fund may invest in sovereign, supranational, quasi-sovereign (i.e., securities of issuers that are directly or indirectly wholly-owned by the government or that are explicitly guaranteed by the government) and corporate issuers. These investments may be of any maturity, duration and credit rating (including, without limit, investments in below investment grade securities commonly known as “junk bonds”) and may be denominated in any currency including the local currency of the issuer. The Fund may invest in or continue to hold securities that the Portfolio Managers believe have ratings or other factors that imply an imminent risk of default or that are in default or have defaulted with respect to the payment of interest or repayment of principal, depending on the Portfolio Managers’ evaluation of the investment opportunity. The Fund is non-diversified and thus may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a single issuer than a diversified fund. The Fund also may invest a large percentage of its net assets in issuers in a single country or geographic region.

The Portfolio Managers implement a systematic and disciplined framework for analyzing sovereign and corporate debt securities denominated in either local currency or globally traded currencies of industrialized countries. The investment decisions made by the Portfolio Managers rely on fundamental analysis and total return expectations in an effort to identify undervalued and overvalued securities and exploit investment opportunities.

The Portfolio Managers seek to anticipate yield, spread and currency movements in response to changes in:

■ Economic conditions; ■ Region, country and sector fundamentals; ■ Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors; and ■ Issuer specific financial performance and other issuer specific factors.