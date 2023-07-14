Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
4.6%
1 yr return
9.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.0%
Net Assets
$139 M
Holdings in Top 10
25.8%
Expense Ratio 2.12%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 59.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|■
|Economic conditions;
|■
|Region, country and sector fundamentals;
|■
|Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors; and
|■
|Issuer specific financial performance and other issuer specific factors.
|YTD
|4.6%
|-6.1%
|13.6%
|37.72%
|1 Yr
|9.6%
|-7.5%
|19.8%
|37.72%
|3 Yr
|-5.9%*
|-17.0%
|16.1%
|57.69%
|5 Yr
|-4.0%*
|-18.6%
|8.6%
|60.48%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.7%
|6.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-17.5%
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|44.72%
|2021
|-4.9%
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|70.16%
|2020
|0.1%
|-6.9%
|25.9%
|61.44%
|2019
|2.1%
|-19.2%
|4.3%
|49.83%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-7.2%
|5.2%
|64.66%
|YTD
|4.6%
|-19.8%
|11.3%
|35.63%
|1 Yr
|9.6%
|-21.4%
|19.8%
|34.73%
|3 Yr
|-5.9%*
|-17.0%
|16.0%
|57.56%
|5 Yr
|-4.0%*
|-18.6%
|8.5%
|60.55%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-17.5%
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|45.03%
|2021
|-4.9%
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|70.16%
|2020
|0.1%
|-6.9%
|25.9%
|61.44%
|2019
|2.1%
|-19.2%
|4.3%
|53.49%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-7.2%
|5.2%
|75.97%
|NERCX
|Net Assets
|139 M
|49.1 K
|15.3 B
|56.29%
|Number of Holdings
|583
|4
|2121
|12.80%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|18.7 M
|-134 M
|1.25 B
|64.94%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.76%
|2.2%
|95.0%
|37.46%
|Weighting
|Bonds
|91.58%
|-0.02%
|116.66%
|52.13%
|Cash
|8.14%
|-16.66%
|101.67%
|40.55%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.28%
|0.00%
|8.47%
|44.51%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.47%
|2.07%
|57.93%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.29%
|Other
|0.00%
|-3.28%
|3.53%
|43.29%
|Expense Ratio
|2.12%
|0.17%
|43.25%
|13.75%
|Management Fee
|0.82%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|80.84%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|85.23%
|Administrative Fee
|0.27%
|0.02%
|0.65%
|82.61%
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|46.51%
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.75%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|59.00%
|0.00%
|218.00%
|60.55%
|Dividend Yield
|4.54%
|0.00%
|27.78%
|77.84%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Net Income Ratio
|2.95%
|-2.28%
|9.04%
|90.71%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.053
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2016
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.063
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.064
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2015
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 30, 2014
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.059
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
Sep 27, 2013
8.68
8.7%
Rob Drijkoningen is a Managing Director of Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. Rob joined Neuberger Berman in 2013 and is a portfolio manager and co-head of the firm’s Emerging Markets Debt team. Rob joined Neuberger Berman after working at ING Investment Management for almost 18 years, most recently as the global Co-Head of the Emerging Markets Debt team responsible for managing over $24.2 billion in assets under management in Emerging Markets Debt (as of September 30, 2019) and 32 investment professionals. . He earned his Macro-Economics degree from Erasmus University in Rotterdam and has authored numerous articles on emerging markets debt subjects. Rob is DSI qualified.
Sep 27, 2013
8.68
8.7%
Gorky Urquieta, Managing Director, joined Neuberger Berman in 2013. Mr. Urquieta is a Portfolio Manager and Co-Head of the Emerging Markets Debt team. He joined Neuberger Berman from ING Investment Management where he was most recently global co-head of Emerging Markets Debt (EMD), responsible for global emerging markets debt external and local currency strategies. Mr. Urquieta joined ING Investment Management in 1997 until 2013. He obtained a BA in Business Administration from the Bolivian Catholic University in La Paz, Bolivia, and a master's degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin.
Sep 27, 2013
8.68
8.7%
Nish Popat is a Managing Director of Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. Nish joined the Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC in 2013 and is a Portfolio Manager for the Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC's Emerging Markets Debt team. Nish joined Neuberger Berman after working at ING Investment Management, where he was most recently a senior portfolio manager on the Emerging Markets Corporate Debt team. He joined ING Investment Management in 2008.
Sep 27, 2013
8.68
8.7%
Vera Kartseva, CFA, is a Vice President of Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. Vera joined the firm in 2013 and is a portfolio manager and strategist focusing on tactical asset allocation for the firm’s Emerging Markets Debt team. Vera Kartseva joined the firm from ING Investment Management where she held a similar role, and was also managing an Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities fund, a blended strategy of hard and local currency debt. Prior to that, Vera was a Quantitative Analyst on the Multi-Asset Group of ING Investment Management.
Sep 27, 2013
8.68
8.7%
Jennifer Gorgoll, CFA, Managing Director, joined Neuberger Berman in 2013. Ms. Gorgoll is a Co-Lead Portfolio Manager on the Emerging Markets Corporate Debt team responsible for global portfolios investing in high grade and high yield emerging market corporate debt across the regions. She joined Neuberger Berman after working at ING Investment Management, where she was most recently the head and a senior portfolio manager of the Emerging Markets Corporate Debt team. Ms. Gorgoll started at ING Investment Management in 2002 and is Head of the emerging markets corporate fixed-income team where she is responsible for investing in high grade and high-yield emerging market corporate bonds. Prior to that, Ms. Gorgoll was with Prudential Capital Group where she specialized in private placements for companies based in the U.S., as well as Financial Institutions Group at Salomon Brothers Inc. and at Patricof & Co. Capital Corp., a boutique investment bank. Ms. Gorgoll received an M.B.A. with Honors from Columbia Business School with a concentration in Finance and a B.S. in Finance and Insurance from The Honors College at the University of South Carolina.
Sep 27, 2013
8.68
8.7%
Raoul Luttik is a Managing Director of Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. He joined the firm in 2013 and is a portfolio manager for the Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC’s Emerging Markets Debt team, responsible for managing Emerging Markets Debt Local Currency strategies. Raoul joined Neuberger Berman after working at ING Investment Management, where he was a Lead Portfolio Manager within their Emerging Markets team (local currency). He started at ING Investment Management in 1998. Raoul acquired a degree in Economics from Rijksuniversiteit Groningen in 1993. In 1997 Raoul became RBA registered (Register of Investment Analysts) a registration affiliated with the European Federation of Financial Analysts Societies. Raoul is also DSI qualified.
Sep 27, 2013
8.68
8.7%
Bart van der Made, CFA, Managing Director, joined Neuberger Berman in 2013. Mr. van der Made is a lead Portfolio Manager on the Emerging Markets Debt team, responsible for managing EMD Hard Currency portfolios. Prior to joining Neuberger Berman, Mr. van der Made held various roles at ING Investment Management, most recently since 2009, as lead Portfolio Manager of emerging markets debt (hard currency). From 2005 onwards, Mr. van der Made was a Senior Portfolio Manager and before that was the EMD Economist — the role in which he joined in 2000. Mr. van der Made earned a master's degree in Econometrics from Erasmus University in Rotterdam, and has been awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|0.08
|23.87
|6.36
|6.11
