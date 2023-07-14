Home
Trending ETFs

NELIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.67%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nuveen Equity Long/Short Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nuveen
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott Tonneson

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its investment objective by establishing long and short positions in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. Substantially all of the equity securities in which the Fund takes long and short positions will be included in the Fund’s benchmark index, the Russell 1000 Index, at the time the position is taken. As a result, the Fund will invest significantly in large-capitalization companies.
When the Fund takes a long position in a security, it purchases the security outright. When the Fund takes a short position, it sells a security that the Fund does not own at the current market price and delivers to the buyer a security that the Fund has borrowed. The Fund is obligated to return the security to the lender, which is accomplished by a later purchase of the security by the Fund. Until the borrowed security is replaced, the Fund is required to pay to the lender amounts equal to any dividends or interest that accrue during the period of the loan. In addition, to borrow the security, the Fund may be required to pay a premium to the lender. The Fund will sell a security short if it expects that it will be able to make this later purchase at a lower price than the price at which it sold the security short. The use of both long and short positions allows the sub-adviser to invest based on both its positive and negative views on individual stocks. The Fund may use all or a portion of the proceeds of its short sales to purchase additional long positions. The Fund intends to generally maintain a net long exposure to the equity market (long market value minus short market value) that is greater than the 0% exposure which a “market neutral” fund is designed to provide, but less than 100% exposure provided by a fund that invests only in long positions. This net long exposure is expected to be at least 40% under normal market conditions. The goal is to allow the Fund to benefit from a rising market, although to a lesser extent than a “long-only” fund, while still affording some protection from a falling market because of the Fund’s short positions, which are designed to perform inversely to the market.
The Fund’s sub-adviser will select securities using an investment process that combines quantitative techniques, fundamental analysis and risk management, with the sub-adviser taking long positions in companies that it has identified as attractive and short positions in companies that it expects to underperform. Securities generally are added to the portfolio as long or short positions based both on security rankings provided by multi-factor quantitative models and on fundamental analysis of the securities. However, the sub-adviser will utilize risk management techniques to establish constraints on the amounts invested in individual securities and sectors. As a result, the sub-adviser may take a long position in a security which receives a low ranking from the quantitative models, in order to maintain a required minimum position in that security. The Fund’s sub-adviser will generally sell a security if its model ranking declines or fundamental research reveals a deterioration of the company’s fundamentals.
The Fund may enter into stock index futures contracts to manage cash flows into and out of the Fund.
Read More

NELIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NELIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.2% -14.1% 30.8% 5.59%
1 Yr 8.3% -16.2% 40.2% 22.35%
3 Yr 7.6%* -21.9% 28.6% 17.68%
5 Yr 2.9%* -14.3% 15.6% 15.23%
10 Yr 5.6%* -8.3% 5.6% 1.33%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NELIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.4% -54.0% 17.4% 86.78%
2021 13.9% -22.5% 24.1% 6.55%
2020 -0.3% -19.4% 24.1% 71.60%
2019 1.6% -5.5% 12.9% 66.01%
2018 -0.7% -14.0% 2.4% 25.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NELIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.2% -33.0% 30.8% 4.47%
1 Yr 8.3% -52.8% 40.2% 21.79%
3 Yr 7.6%* -21.5% 28.6% 19.14%
5 Yr 3.1%* -14.1% 16.7% 15.65%
10 Yr 6.4%* -7.9% 6.4% 1.56%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NELIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.4% -54.0% 17.4% 86.78%
2021 13.9% -22.5% 24.1% 6.55%
2020 -0.3% -19.4% 24.1% 71.60%
2019 1.6% -5.5% 12.9% 66.01%
2018 -0.5% -14.0% 2.4% 27.70%

NAV & Total Return History

NELIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NELIX Category Low Category High NELIX % Rank
Net Assets 119 M 818 K 5.18 B 43.02%
Number of Holdings 208 3 2670 30.41%
Net Assets in Top 10 31.9 M -175 M 1.1 B 45.03%
Weighting of Top 10 24.79% 1.5% 100.0% 78.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 4.54%
  2. Microsoft Corp 4.37%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.24%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 2.89%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co 1.86%
  6. Tesla Inc 1.82%
  7. Johnson & Johnson 1.77%
  8. UnitedHealth Group Inc 1.75%
  9. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 1.71%
  10. Procter & Gamble Co 1.64%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NELIX % Rank
Stocks 		71.81% -2.90% 119.13% 33.72%
Cash 		28.20% -67.46% 106.99% 56.73%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.08% 69.01%
Other 		0.00% -35.22% 39.56% 75.44%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.02% 4.48% 67.65%
Bonds 		0.00% -48.31% 85.44% 69.19%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NELIX % Rank
Technology 		24.19% 0.00% 43.24% 16.67%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.39% 0.00% 88.83% 9.33%
Healthcare 		15.35% 0.00% 100.00% 42.00%
Financial Services 		9.05% 0.00% 83.83% 75.33%
Consumer Defense 		7.51% 0.00% 33.38% 29.33%
Communication Services 		7.45% 0.00% 32.32% 44.00%
Industrials 		7.43% 0.00% 31.93% 70.67%
Utilities 		4.94% 0.00% 21.71% 17.33%
Basic Materials 		3.25% 0.00% 28.58% 47.33%
Real Estate 		2.93% 0.00% 10.93% 26.67%
Energy 		2.52% 0.00% 32.57% 62.67%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NELIX % Rank
US 		69.99% -24.26% 116.70% 28.65%
Non US 		1.82% -43.01% 95.82% 60.82%

NELIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NELIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.40% 0.44% 13.51% 37.71%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 2.50% 60.56%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 14.43%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 1.54% N/A

Sales Fees

NELIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NELIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% 34.38%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NELIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 200.00% 0.00% 479.00% 75.89%

NELIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NELIX Category Low Category High NELIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 9.34% 78.89%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NELIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NELIX Category Low Category High NELIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.67% -3.33% 2.16% 45.51%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NELIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NELIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Tonneson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 13, 2013

9.3

9.3%

Scott is the co-manager of the Mid Cap Core Strategy and related institutional portfolios. He joined the Mid Cap Core management team in 2012. Scott began working in the financial services industry in 1994 and joined the firm in 2007. Prior to his current portfolio management role, he was a senior equity research analyst responsible for building quantitative models to deliver relevant data to the equity portfolio teams. Previously, he worked at Ameriprise Financial as a quantitative equity analyst, business analyst, and account analyst. Scott received a B.A. in accounting from the University of St. Thomas and an M.B.A. from the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the Chicago Quantitative Alliance.

David Chalupnik

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 03, 2021

1.24

1.2%

David oversees all portfolio management activities for Nuveen’s actively managed U.S. equities strategies. He is the lead portfolio manager for several core and value-focused equities strategies and related institutional portfolios. David also manages several Santa Barbara Asset Management Dividend Growth strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2002, David served as chief investment officer for Duff & Phelps Investment Management Company. David was also head of the equity investment division of Allstate Insurance Company. He began working in the investment industry in 1984. David graduated with a B.S. in Commerce and an M.B.A. from DePaul University. He holds the CFA® designation and is a member of the CFA® Institute.

Claire Ross

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2021

1.0

1.0%

Claire L. Ross is a Managing Director and Co-Head of Active Equity Research at Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. Ms. Ross joined TIAA and Nuveen in 2014 and was appointed Associate Director of Equity Research in 2019. Prior to joining TIAA, Ms. Ross worked at Surveyor Capital, a division of Citadel. Ms. Ross started her career as a research analyst at Goldman Sachs.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.97 7.93

