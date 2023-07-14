Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
15.1%
1 yr return
7.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.5%
Net Assets
$119 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.8%
Expense Ratio 2.63%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 200.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$3,000
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|NELAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.1%
|-14.1%
|30.8%
|6.15%
|1 Yr
|7.7%
|-16.2%
|40.2%
|22.91%
|3 Yr
|7.3%*
|-21.9%
|28.6%
|20.12%
|5 Yr
|2.5%*
|-14.3%
|15.6%
|19.87%
|10 Yr
|5.3%*
|-8.3%
|5.6%
|2.67%
* Annualized
|Period
|NELAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.8%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|88.51%
|2021
|13.7%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|7.14%
|2020
|-0.3%
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|75.31%
|2019
|1.5%
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|67.97%
|2018
|-0.8%
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|27.70%
|NELAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NELAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|119 M
|818 K
|5.18 B
|42.46%
|Number of Holdings
|208
|3
|2670
|29.82%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|31.9 M
|-175 M
|1.1 B
|44.44%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.79%
|1.5%
|100.0%
|77.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NELAX % Rank
|Stocks
|71.81%
|-2.90%
|119.13%
|33.14%
|Cash
|28.20%
|-67.46%
|106.99%
|56.14%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.08%
|11.11%
|Other
|0.00%
|-35.22%
|39.56%
|38.60%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|4.48%
|8.82%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-48.31%
|85.44%
|26.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NELAX % Rank
|Technology
|24.19%
|0.00%
|43.24%
|16.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.39%
|0.00%
|88.83%
|8.67%
|Healthcare
|15.35%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|41.33%
|Financial Services
|9.05%
|0.00%
|83.83%
|74.67%
|Consumer Defense
|7.51%
|0.00%
|33.38%
|28.67%
|Communication Services
|7.45%
|0.00%
|32.32%
|43.33%
|Industrials
|7.43%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|70.00%
|Utilities
|4.94%
|0.00%
|21.71%
|16.67%
|Basic Materials
|3.25%
|0.00%
|28.58%
|46.67%
|Real Estate
|2.93%
|0.00%
|10.93%
|26.00%
|Energy
|2.52%
|0.00%
|32.57%
|62.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NELAX % Rank
|US
|69.99%
|-24.26%
|116.70%
|28.07%
|Non US
|1.82%
|-43.01%
|95.82%
|59.65%
|NELAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.63%
|0.44%
|13.51%
|28.57%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|50.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|26.80%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|1.54%
|N/A
|NELAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|2.50%
|5.75%
|3.70%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|NELAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|3.13%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NELAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|200.00%
|0.00%
|479.00%
|73.76%
|NELAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NELAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.34%
|31.67%
|NELAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|NELAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NELAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.91%
|-3.33%
|2.16%
|54.49%
|NELAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 13, 2013
9.3
9.3%
Scott is the co-manager of the Mid Cap Core Strategy and related institutional portfolios. He joined the Mid Cap Core management team in 2012. Scott began working in the financial services industry in 1994 and joined the firm in 2007. Prior to his current portfolio management role, he was a senior equity research analyst responsible for building quantitative models to deliver relevant data to the equity portfolio teams. Previously, he worked at Ameriprise Financial as a quantitative equity analyst, business analyst, and account analyst. Scott received a B.A. in accounting from the University of St. Thomas and an M.B.A. from the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the Chicago Quantitative Alliance.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 03, 2021
1.24
1.2%
David oversees all portfolio management activities for Nuveen’s actively managed U.S. equities strategies. He is the lead portfolio manager for several core and value-focused equities strategies and related institutional portfolios. David also manages several Santa Barbara Asset Management Dividend Growth strategies. Prior to joining the firm in 2002, David served as chief investment officer for Duff & Phelps Investment Management Company. David was also head of the equity investment division of Allstate Insurance Company. He began working in the investment industry in 1984. David graduated with a B.S. in Commerce and an M.B.A. from DePaul University. He holds the CFA® designation and is a member of the CFA® Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2021
1.0
1.0%
Claire L. Ross is a Managing Director and Co-Head of Active Equity Research at Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. Ms. Ross joined TIAA and Nuveen in 2014 and was appointed Associate Director of Equity Research in 2019. Prior to joining TIAA, Ms. Ross worked at Surveyor Capital, a division of Citadel. Ms. Ross started her career as a research analyst at Goldman Sachs.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|23.55
|5.97
|7.93
