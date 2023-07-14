Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
26.8%
1 yr return
22.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.5%
Net Assets
$141 M
Holdings in Top 10
47.9%
Expense Ratio 1.50%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 15.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$100,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|NEEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|26.8%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|4.42%
|1 Yr
|22.3%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|9.19%
|3 Yr
|6.6%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|12.38%
|5 Yr
|4.5%*
|-28.3%
|82.5%
|21.09%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.3%
|13.6%
|37.32%
* Annualized
|Period
|NEEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-34.4%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|70.82%
|2021
|9.7%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|4.95%
|2020
|10.2%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|30.93%
|2019
|6.4%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|36.84%
|2018
|-5.0%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|79.02%
|Period
|NEEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|26.8%
|-53.4%
|55.3%
|3.89%
|1 Yr
|22.3%
|-60.3%
|860.3%
|8.66%
|3 Yr
|6.6%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|12.62%
|5 Yr
|4.5%*
|-27.6%
|82.5%
|24.11%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.1%
|15.4%
|36.31%
* Annualized
|Period
|NEEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-34.4%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|70.82%
|2021
|9.7%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|4.95%
|2020
|10.2%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|30.93%
|2019
|6.4%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|36.84%
|2018
|-5.0%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|87.58%
|NEEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NEEIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|141 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|81.51%
|Number of Holdings
|78
|20
|3702
|47.01%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|81.5 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|73.24%
|Weighting of Top 10
|47.92%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|13.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NEEIX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.60%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|55.63%
|Cash
|2.40%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|42.61%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|14.79%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|20.60%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|7.22%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|11.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NEEIX % Rank
|Technology
|62.17%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|0.18%
|Healthcare
|16.20%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|66.02%
|Industrials
|12.64%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|67.78%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.42%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|96.30%
|Communication Services
|3.56%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|33.80%
|Energy
|0.64%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|57.39%
|Real Estate
|0.38%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|81.16%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|30.81%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|96.65%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|81.87%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|76.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NEEIX % Rank
|US
|92.92%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|61.97%
|Non US
|4.68%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|38.56%
|NEEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.50%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|21.82%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|97.35%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|NEEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|NEEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|8.62%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NEEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|15.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|15.10%
|NEEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NEEIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|15.67%
|NEEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|NEEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NEEIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.12%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|84.82%
|NEEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 08, 2019
|$4.749
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 22, 2009
13.36
13.4%
Mr. Retzler has been with Needham Asset Management, LLC since 2005. Mr. Retzler is a graduate of the Columbia Business School and was a Fulbright Scholar. He began his career in 1994 with Merrill Lynch Investment Banking. When he left Merrill Lynch in 2002. From 2002 until he joined Needham, he was in charge of Winterkorn, privately owned company.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2010
12.42
12.4%
Mr. John O. Barr is a graduate of Harvard Business School and Colgate University. From 1995 - 2000, Mr. Barr was a Managing Director and Senior Analyst at Needham & Company. He was an Institutional Investor All-Star and was ranked by Reuters as leader of one of the top software teams. He also served as Director of Research. From 2000 - 2002, he was a Managing Director and Senior Analyst at Robertson Stephens following semiconductor technology companies. From 2002 - 2008, Mr. Barr was a portfolio manager and analyst at Buckingham Capital Management. He focused on telecom, semiconductors and software. He also has experience with financials, energy, exploration and production and mining stocks. From 2008 - 2009, Mr. Barr was the Founding and Managing Member of Oliver Investment Management, LLC. He rejoined Needham & Company in August 2009 as a Managing Director and a portfolio manager of hedge funds. He engages in a variety of portfolio management-related activities, including stock selection, research, company visits and market analysis.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.27
|2.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...