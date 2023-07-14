Home
NEEIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 26.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -1.12%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Needham Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Needham
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    1289054
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Chris Retzler

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, the Growth Fund invests at least 65% of its total assets in the equity securities (principally, common stock) of domestic issuers listed on a nationally recognized securities exchange. The Growth Fund may, but is not required to, invest in the securities of companies of any market capitalization and from a variety of industries included in the technology, healthcare, energy and industrials, specialty retailing, media/leisure/cable/entertainment and business and consumer services sectors. These are some of the sectors within the economy which the Adviser believes will have significant long-term growth rates and often include the stocks of rapidly growing companies with a variety of market capitalizations. Although the Growth Fund’s investments have typically been most heavily weighted in the information technology and healthcare sectors, the allocation of the Growth Fund’s assets among the various sectors may change at any time. The Growth Fund may engage in short sales. The Growth Fund may make a profit or loss depending upon whether the market price of the security sold short decreases or increases between the date of the short sale and the date on which the Growth Fund replaces the borrowed security.It is the policy of the Growth Fund generally to not engage in trading for short-term gains, and the Adviser employs other measures to maximize tax efficiency to the extent consistent with the Growth Fund’s investment strategies, including using: (a) the specific identification method to calculate the tax basis for shares of Growth Fund portfolio holdings to seek to minimize taxable gains or offset other gains; and (b) net short-term capital gains to offset Growth Fund expenses which would otherwise be non-deductible by the Growth Fund. In addition, during certain periods market forces may cause the Adviser, seeking to act in the best interests of the Growth Fund, to manage the Growth Fund in a manner that may not maximize tax efficiency, such as if the Growth Fund experiences extreme inflows and outflows from an unusually high volume of purchase and redemption activity, resulting in high portfolio turnover. The Adviser strives to balance tax efficiency with the overall best interests of the Growth Fund.
NEEIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NEEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 26.8% -26.9% 59.5% 4.42%
1 Yr 22.3% -43.3% 860.3% 9.19%
3 Yr 6.6%* -41.8% 41.4% 12.38%
5 Yr 4.5%* -28.3% 82.5% 21.09%
10 Yr N/A* -18.3% 13.6% 37.32%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NEEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.4% -85.6% 1542.7% 70.82%
2021 9.7% -52.0% 83.9% 4.95%
2020 10.2% -17.6% 195.3% 30.93%
2019 6.4% -16.0% 9.5% 36.84%
2018 -5.0% -13.6% 24.1% 79.02%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NEEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 26.8% -53.4% 55.3% 3.89%
1 Yr 22.3% -60.3% 860.3% 8.66%
3 Yr 6.6%* -41.8% 41.4% 12.62%
5 Yr 4.5%* -27.6% 82.5% 24.11%
10 Yr N/A* -17.1% 15.4% 36.31%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NEEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.4% -85.6% 1542.7% 70.82%
2021 9.7% -52.0% 83.9% 4.95%
2020 10.2% -17.6% 195.3% 30.93%
2019 6.4% -16.0% 9.5% 36.84%
2018 -5.0% -13.6% 24.1% 87.58%

NAV & Total Return History

NEEIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NEEIX Category Low Category High NEEIX % Rank
Net Assets 141 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 81.51%
Number of Holdings 78 20 3702 47.01%
Net Assets in Top 10 81.5 M 360 K 10.9 B 73.24%
Weighting of Top 10 47.92% 5.5% 92.1% 13.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Entegris Inc 7.80%
  2. Aspen Aerogels Inc 7.44%
  3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 6.95%
  4. PDF Solutions Inc 6.68%
  5. Comcast Corp Class A 4.42%
  6. Comcast Corp Class A 4.42%
  7. Comcast Corp Class A 4.42%
  8. Comcast Corp Class A 4.42%
  9. Comcast Corp Class A 4.42%
  10. Comcast Corp Class A 4.42%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NEEIX % Rank
Stocks 		97.60% 23.99% 100.52% 55.63%
Cash 		2.40% -0.52% 26.94% 42.61%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 14.79%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 20.60%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 7.22%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 11.62%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NEEIX % Rank
Technology 		62.17% 0.04% 62.17% 0.18%
Healthcare 		16.20% 0.00% 43.77% 66.02%
Industrials 		12.64% 0.00% 38.23% 67.78%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.42% 0.00% 57.41% 96.30%
Communication Services 		3.56% 0.00% 18.33% 33.80%
Energy 		0.64% 0.00% 62.10% 57.39%
Real Estate 		0.38% 0.00% 19.28% 81.16%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 30.81%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 43.01% 96.65%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 16.40% 81.87%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.25% 76.23%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NEEIX % Rank
US 		92.92% 23.38% 100.52% 61.97%
Non US 		4.68% 0.00% 35.22% 38.56%

NEEIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NEEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.50% 0.02% 19.28% 21.82%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 1.50% 97.35%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

NEEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NEEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 8.62%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NEEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 15.00% 0.00% 250.31% 15.10%

NEEIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NEEIX Category Low Category High NEEIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 15.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NEEIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NEEIX Category Low Category High NEEIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.12% -2.24% 2.75% 84.82%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NEEIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

NEEIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Chris Retzler

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 22, 2009

13.36

13.4%

Mr. Retzler has been with Needham Asset Management, LLC since 2005. Mr. Retzler is a graduate of the Columbia Business School and was a Fulbright Scholar. He began his career in 1994 with Merrill Lynch Investment Banking. When he left Merrill Lynch in 2002. From 2002 until he joined Needham, he was in charge of Winterkorn, privately owned company.

John Barr

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2010

12.42

12.4%

Mr. John O. Barr is a graduate of Harvard Business School and Colgate University. From 1995 - 2000, Mr. Barr was a Managing Director and Senior Analyst at Needham & Company. He was an Institutional Investor All-Star and was ranked by Reuters as leader of one of the top software teams. He also served as Director of Research. From 2000 - 2002, he was a Managing Director and Senior Analyst at Robertson Stephens following semiconductor technology companies. From 2002 - 2008, Mr. Barr was a portfolio manager and analyst at Buckingham Capital Management. He focused on telecom, semiconductors and software. He also has experience with financials, energy, exploration and production and mining stocks. From 2008 - 2009, Mr. Barr was the Founding and Managing Member of Oliver Investment Management, LLC. He rejoined Needham & Company in August 2009 as a Managing Director and a portfolio manager of hedge funds. He engages in a variety of portfolio management-related activities, including stock selection, research, company visits and market analysis.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

