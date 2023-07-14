Under normal conditions, the Growth Fund invests at least 65% of its total assets in the equity securities (principally, common stock) of domestic issuers listed on a nationally recognized securities exchange. The Growth Fund may, but is not required to, invest in the securities of companies of any market capitalization and from a variety of industries included in the technology, healthcare, energy and industrials, specialty retailing, media/leisure/cable/entertainment and business and consumer services sectors. These are some of the sectors within the economy which the Adviser believes will have significant long-term growth rates and often include the stocks of rapidly growing companies with a variety of market capitalizations. Although the Growth Fund’s investments have typically been most heavily weighted in the information technology and healthcare sectors, the allocation of the Growth Fund’s assets among the various sectors may change at any time. The Growth Fund may engage in short sales. The Growth Fund may make a profit or loss depending upon whether the market price of the security sold short decreases or increases between the date of the short sale and the date on which the Growth Fund replaces the borrowed security.It is the policy of the Growth Fund generally to not engage in trading for short-term gains, and the Adviser employs other measures to maximize tax efficiency to the extent consistent with the Growth Fund’s investment strategies, including using: (a) the specific identification method to calculate the tax basis for shares of Growth Fund portfolio holdings to seek to minimize taxable gains or offset other gains; and (b) net short-term capital gains to offset Growth Fund expenses which would otherwise be non-deductible by the Growth Fund. In addition, during certain periods market forces may cause the Adviser, seeking to act in the best interests of the Growth Fund, to manage the Growth Fund in a manner that may not maximize tax efficiency, such as if the Growth Fund experiences extreme inflows and outflows from an unusually high volume of purchase and redemption activity, resulting in high portfolio turnover. The Adviser strives to balance tax efficiency with the overall best interests of the Growth Fund.