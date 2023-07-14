Home
Trending ETFs

NDVBX (Mutual Fund)

NDVBX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

4.4%

1 yr return

1.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

Net Assets

$4.06 B

Holdings in Top 10

14.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.94%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 4.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 44.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NDVBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.49%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    MFS New Discovery Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    MFS
  • Inception Date
    May 26, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    B
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kevin Schmitz

Fund Description

MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund's investment adviser) normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in equity securities. Equity securities include common stocks, equity interests in real estate investment trusts (REITs), and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.

MFS focuses on investing the fund's assets in the stocks of companies it believes are undervalued compared to their perceived worth (value companies).

While MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size, MFS primarily invests in securities of companies with small capitalizations.

MFS may invest the fund’s assets in foreign securities.

MFS normally invests the fund's assets across different industries and sectors, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund's assets in issuers in a single industry or sector.

MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.

NDVBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NDVBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.4% -10.6% 21.3% 74.19%
1 Yr 1.7% -16.4% 28.1% 71.83%
3 Yr 9.1%* -16.2% 112.7% 72.77%
5 Yr 0.6%* -24.6% 42.3% 29.61%
10 Yr 2.7%* -21.2% 23.2% 23.49%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NDVBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.9% -36.7% 212.9% 57.14%
2021 9.9% -38.4% 60.6% 48.53%
2020 0.0% -9.3% 66.8% 64.52%
2019 6.1% -5.9% 7.6% 7.47%
2018 -3.9% -12.3% -1.2% 17.16%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NDVBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.4% -12.9% 21.3% 70.75%
1 Yr 1.7% -16.4% 46.4% 67.81%
3 Yr 9.1%* -16.2% 112.7% 72.31%
5 Yr 1.8%* -19.1% 42.3% 26.59%
10 Yr 6.2%* -10.1% 23.2% 16.23%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NDVBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.9% -36.7% 212.9% 57.14%
2021 9.9% -38.4% 60.6% 48.53%
2020 0.0% -7.6% 66.8% 64.52%
2019 6.1% -5.9% 7.6% 7.47%
2018 -2.7% -12.3% -1.2% 17.16%

NAV & Total Return History

NDVBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NDVBX Category Low Category High NDVBX % Rank
Net Assets 4.06 B 1.55 M 47.3 B 14.38%
Number of Holdings 113 10 1551 45.34%
Net Assets in Top 10 583 M 812 K 2.82 B 16.27%
Weighting of Top 10 14.79% 4.8% 95.7% 67.11%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Black Hills Corp 1.68%
  2. LKQ Corp 1.67%
  3. Skechers USA Inc Class A 1.64%
  4. Encore Capital Group Inc 1.58%
  5. Univar Solutions Inc 1.55%
  6. Portland General Electric Co 1.54%
  7. SLM Corp 1.53%
  8. Verint Systems Inc 1.53%
  9. Corporate Office Properties Trust 1.52%
  10. Graphic Packaging Holding Co 1.52%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NDVBX % Rank
Stocks 		98.83% 14.38% 100.16% 39.48%
Cash 		1.17% -52.43% 47.85% 60.09%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 56.62%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 56.62%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 55.75%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 56.40%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NDVBX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.83% 0.00% 35.71% 73.96%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.58% 0.00% 51.62% 7.88%
Industrials 		14.60% 0.65% 48.61% 73.96%
Technology 		9.11% 0.00% 34.03% 46.83%
Energy 		8.01% 0.00% 29.42% 51.20%
Real Estate 		7.71% 0.00% 44.41% 47.70%
Healthcare 		6.67% 0.00% 25.76% 43.11%
Utilities 		5.33% 0.00% 13.86% 14.00%
Basic Materials 		4.52% 0.00% 67.30% 59.08%
Consumer Defense 		4.00% 0.00% 13.22% 46.17%
Communication Services 		0.64% 0.00% 24.90% 85.34%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NDVBX % Rank
US 		92.70% 11.42% 100.16% 71.37%
Non US 		6.13% 0.00% 78.53% 21.48%

NDVBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NDVBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.94% 0.05% 37.36% 18.34%
Management Fee 0.83% 0.00% 1.50% 61.94%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 92.22%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

NDVBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 4.00% 1.00% 4.00% 2.04%

Trading Fees

NDVBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NDVBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 44.00% 7.00% 252.00% 38.52%

NDVBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NDVBX Category Low Category High NDVBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.42% 0.00% 7.65% 67.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NDVBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NDVBX Category Low Category High NDVBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.49% -1.43% 4.13% 92.11%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NDVBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NDVBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kevin Schmitz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 26, 2011

11.02

11.0%

Kevin J. Schmitz is an investment officer and equity portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). He manages the firm's small and mid-cap value portfolios. Kevin assumed his current duties in 2011. He joined MFS in 2002 as an equity research analyst covering financial stocks. In 2009 he took on portfolio comanagement duties in addition to his analyst role. Prior to joining the firm, he was a financial analyst and vice president of business development for Fidelity Investments. Kevin earned a bachelor's of Business Administration degree from of the University of Michigan.

Richard Offen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Richard L. Offen - Investment Officer - Equity Portfolio Manager - As an Equity Portfolio Manager, responsible for final buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. - Joined MFS in 2011 - Previous experience includes 1 year as an Associate - Investment Banking at Stifel, Nicolaus and Co, Inc.; 3 years as an Associate/Analyst - Investment Banking at FBR Capital Markets. - Experience includes participation in the MFS MBA Internship program in 2010. - University of Virginia, Master of Business Administration - Davidson College, Bachelor of Arts

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.2 3.58

