Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.9%
1 yr return
2.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.4%
Net Assets
$4.06 B
Holdings in Top 10
14.8%
Expense Ratio 0.94%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 44.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund's investment adviser) normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in equity securities. Equity securities include common stocks, equity interests in real estate investment trusts (REITs), and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.
MFS focuses on investing the fund's assets in the stocks of companies it believes are undervalued compared to their perceived worth (value companies).
While MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size, MFS primarily invests in securities of companies with small capitalizations.
MFS may invest the fund’s assets in foreign securities.
MFS normally invests the fund's assets across different industries and sectors, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund's assets in issuers in a single industry or sector.
MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.
|Period
|NDVUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.9%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|68.17%
|1 Yr
|2.2%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|69.25%
|3 Yr
|10.1%*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|64.07%
|5 Yr
|1.4%*
|-24.6%
|42.3%
|18.69%
|10 Yr
|3.4%*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|18.10%
* Annualized
|Period
|NDVUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.5%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|52.09%
|2021
|10.4%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|45.15%
|2020
|0.4%
|-9.3%
|66.8%
|58.29%
|2019
|6.2%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|5.78%
|2018
|-3.7%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|12.69%
|NDVUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NDVUX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.06 B
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|14.81%
|Number of Holdings
|113
|10
|1551
|45.77%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|583 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|16.70%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.79%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|67.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NDVUX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.83%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|39.91%
|Cash
|1.17%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|60.52%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|57.05%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|57.05%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|56.18%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|56.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NDVUX % Rank
|Financial Services
|20.83%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|74.40%
|Consumer Cyclical
|18.58%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|8.32%
|Industrials
|14.60%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|74.40%
|Technology
|9.11%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|47.26%
|Energy
|8.01%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|51.64%
|Real Estate
|7.71%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|48.14%
|Healthcare
|6.67%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|43.54%
|Utilities
|5.33%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|14.44%
|Basic Materials
|4.52%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|59.52%
|Consumer Defense
|4.00%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|46.61%
|Communication Services
|0.64%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|85.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NDVUX % Rank
|US
|92.70%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|71.80%
|Non US
|6.13%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|21.91%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.580
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2015
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2014
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2013
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2012
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2011
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 26, 2011
11.02
11.0%
Kevin J. Schmitz is an investment officer and equity portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management® (MFS®). He manages the firm's small and mid-cap value portfolios. Kevin assumed his current duties in 2011. He joined MFS in 2002 as an equity research analyst covering financial stocks. In 2009 he took on portfolio comanagement duties in addition to his analyst role. Prior to joining the firm, he was a financial analyst and vice president of business development for Fidelity Investments. Kevin earned a bachelor's of Business Administration degree from of the University of Michigan.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Richard L. Offen - Investment Officer - Equity Portfolio Manager - As an Equity Portfolio Manager, responsible for final buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction and risk and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. - Joined MFS in 2011 - Previous experience includes 1 year as an Associate - Investment Banking at Stifel, Nicolaus and Co, Inc.; 3 years as an Associate/Analyst - Investment Banking at FBR Capital Markets. - Experience includes participation in the MFS MBA Internship program in 2010. - University of Virginia, Master of Business Administration - Davidson College, Bachelor of Arts
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.2
|3.58
