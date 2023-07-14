Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.0%
1 yr return
-3.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.9%
Net Assets
$417 M
Holdings in Top 10
69.5%
Expense Ratio 1.04%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 87.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|NCVLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.0%
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|46.74%
|1 Yr
|-3.7%
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|89.32%
|3 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|98.41%
|5 Yr
|-2.9%*
|-15.0%
|42.1%
|84.62%
|10 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|72.12%
* Annualized
|NCVLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NCVLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|417 M
|504 K
|30.4 B
|63.57%
|Number of Holdings
|24
|9
|2354
|98.96%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|313 M
|129 K
|9.16 B
|34.72%
|Weighting of Top 10
|69.49%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|1.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NCVLX % Rank
|Stocks
|85.69%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|100.00%
|Cash
|14.30%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|0.52%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|72.28%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|72.54%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|72.28%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|72.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NCVLX % Rank
|Consumer Defense
|33.79%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|0.52%
|Healthcare
|32.47%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|0.52%
|Financial Services
|14.31%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|87.31%
|Utilities
|8.40%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|23.32%
|Real Estate
|6.53%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|66.58%
|Basic Materials
|2.89%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|78.76%
|Industrials
|1.61%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|98.96%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|99.74%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|99.22%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|97.15%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|99.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NCVLX % Rank
|US
|60.09%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|98.96%
|Non US
|25.60%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|1.81%
|NCVLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.04%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|48.28%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|93.54%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|18.45%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|58.84%
|NCVLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|NCVLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NCVLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|87.00%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|90.60%
|NCVLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NCVLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.12%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|32.99%
|NCVLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|NCVLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NCVLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.46%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|71.61%
|NCVLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2019
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2015
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2015
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2015
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2014
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.209
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2011
11.01
11.0%
Scott Moore is the President and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Nuance and is a co-owner of the firm. He founded the firm in November, 2008 and is also the Lead Portfolio Manager for Nuance Concentrated Value and Nuance Mid Cap Value. Scott has more than 30 years of investment experience, more than 28 years of value investment analyst experience and more than 22 years of portfolio management experience using a classic value approach. For the decade before co-founding Nuance, Scott managed more than $10 billion in institutional, intermediary and mutual fund assets for American Century Investments (ACI). Prior to becoming a Portfolio Manager, he spent three years as an Investment Analyst at ACI, specializing in the telecommunications, utility and industrial sectors. He also worked as an Investment Analyst at Boatmen's Trust Company in St. Louis, Missouri, and at ACI as a Fixed Income Investment Analyst. Scott holds a Bachelor of Science (BS) in finance from Southern Illinois University, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) with an emphasis in finance from the University of Missouri. He is a CFA ® charterholder. CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2014
7.92
7.9%
Chad Baumler is the Vice President and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Nuance and is a co-owner of the firm. Chad is the Co-Portfolio Manager for Nuance Concentrated Value and Nuance Mid Cap Value, and he is the lead Portfolio Manager on the Nuance Concentrated Value Long Short. Chad also focuses his analytical skills on the energy, financial and real estate sectors. He has over 14 years of investment analyst experience and 9 years of portfolio management experience using a classic value approach.ﾠ Before joining Nuance, Chad was a Portfolio Manager for American Century Investments (ACI) where he co-managed the American Century Value fund and the American Century Market Neutral Value Fund. Prior to becoming a Portfolio Manager at ACI, he spent six years as an Investment Analyst specializing in the energy and finance sectors. Chad also has experience working in the commercial real estate industry at CB Richard Ellis, Inc. in Kansas City, Missouri.ﾠ Chad graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in finance. He has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) with a concentration in finance from the University of Texas, McCombs School of Business. He is a CFA ® charterholder and a member of the CFA institute.ﾠ CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2020
2.33
2.3%
Darren is an Associate Portfolio Manager with Nuance. He also focuses his analytical skills on the healthcare, communication services, and information technology sectors. Before joining Nuance in 2016, Darren was a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for the MBA Investment Fund at the University of Texas, McCombs School of Business. Darren also spent three years as a Financial Advisor with Bluestone Financial Advisors in Bethesda, Maryland. Prior to working for Bluestone, he was as an Audit & Tax Associate for the Reznick Group. Darren holds Bachelor of Science (BS) degrees in both Finance and Accounting from the University of Maryland and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree with a concentration in Investment Management from the University of Texas, McCombs School of Business. CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.52
|10.92
