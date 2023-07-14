Home
Trending ETFs

NCVLX (Mutual Fund)

NCVLX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Nuance Concentrated Value Fund

NCVLX | Fund

$12.41

$417 M

4.12%

$0.51

1.04%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.0%

1 yr return

-3.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.9%

Net Assets

$417 M

Holdings in Top 10

69.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.04%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 87.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

NCVLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.46%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nuance Concentrated Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nuance Investments
  • Inception Date
    May 31, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    29167571
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott Moore

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of companies organized in the United States that Nuance Investments, LLC (the “Adviser”) believes are high quality, though temporarily out of favor. The Fund typically invests in a portfolio of 15 to 35 companies of various market capitalizations and is considered an all-cap strategy. Although the Fund will invest primarily in U.S. companies, the Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in non-U.S. companies that are classified as “developed” by MSCI Inc. (“MSCI”). Nuance utilizes MSCI to classify its international holdings. The country classification of a company is generally determined by the company’s country of incorporation and the primary listing of its securities. MSCI will classify a company in the country of incorporation if its securities have a primary listing in that country. In such cases where a company’s securities have a primary listing outside of the country of incorporation, an additional analysis is performed to determine the company’s country classification. In addition to the company’s country of incorporation and the location of the primary listing, MSCI considers secondary listings, if any, geographic distribution of shareholder base, location of headquarters, geographic distribution of operations, company history, and the country in which investors consider the company to be most appropriately classified. As of the date of this prospectus, the following countries were classified as “developed” by MSCI: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States.
The Adviser selects securities for the Fund’s investment portfolio by using an extensive quantitative screening and fundamental research process that aims to identify leading businesses selling at a discount to fair value with the potential to generate above-average rates of returns over time. The Adviser seeks to identify companies across a range of industries and market sectors that have leading and sustainable market share positions, above-average financial strength, and are trading at a discount to the Adviser’s internal view of intrinsic value. The Adviser may sell an investment when it achieves or surpasses the Adviser’s proprietary view of intrinsic value or when a security’s competitive position or financial situation erodes beyond the Adviser’s expectations. The Fund’s annual portfolio turnover rate may be 100% or greater. From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in securities of companies in the same economic sector, including the financial sector.
The Fund is “non-diversified,” meaning that a relatively high percentage of its assets may be invested in a limited number of issuers of securities.
Read More

NCVLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NCVLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.0% -10.8% 26.2% 46.74%
1 Yr -3.7% -29.4% 26.4% 89.32%
3 Yr -2.3%* -14.4% 93.1% 98.41%
5 Yr -2.9%* -15.0% 42.1% 84.62%
10 Yr -0.3%* -8.0% 20.5% 72.12%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NCVLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.5% -41.6% 42.6% 69.21%
2021 -3.4% -23.5% 23.2% 99.21%
2020 0.8% -8.6% 93.7% 42.74%
2019 4.3% -2.6% 7.8% 74.44%
2018 -3.5% -8.8% 3.8% 21.65%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NCVLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.0% -19.1% 22.1% 43.86%
1 Yr -3.7% -29.4% 36.6% 89.09%
3 Yr -2.3%* -14.4% 93.1% 98.40%
5 Yr -2.9%* -13.5% 42.1% 86.48%
10 Yr 2.8%* -3.7% 21.6% 70.97%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NCVLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.5% -41.6% 42.6% 69.21%
2021 -3.4% -23.5% 23.2% 99.21%
2020 0.8% -8.6% 93.7% 42.74%
2019 4.3% -2.6% 7.8% 74.44%
2018 -3.4% -7.6% 3.8% 50.43%

NAV & Total Return History

NCVLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NCVLX Category Low Category High NCVLX % Rank
Net Assets 417 M 504 K 30.4 B 63.57%
Number of Holdings 24 9 2354 98.96%
Net Assets in Top 10 313 M 129 K 9.16 B 34.72%
Weighting of Top 10 69.49% 5.3% 99.9% 1.04%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Government Obligs X 14.30%
  2. Beiersdorf AG ADR 7.96%
  3. Kimberly-Clark Corp 7.60%
  4. United Utilities Group PLC ADR 7.11%
  5. Smith & Nephew PLC ADR 6.59%
  6. The Travelers Companies Inc 6.52%
  7. Chubb Ltd 6.51%
  8. Baxter International Inc 6.18%
  9. Equity Commonwealth 5.59%
  10. Henkel AG & Co KGaA ADR 5.48%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NCVLX % Rank
Stocks 		85.69% 85.69% 100.65% 100.00%
Cash 		14.30% -0.65% 14.30% 0.52%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 72.28%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 72.54%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 72.28%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 72.80%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NCVLX % Rank
Consumer Defense 		33.79% 0.00% 33.79% 0.52%
Healthcare 		32.47% 0.00% 32.47% 0.52%
Financial Services 		14.31% 0.00% 60.11% 87.31%
Utilities 		8.40% 0.00% 24.69% 23.32%
Real Estate 		6.53% 0.00% 40.74% 66.58%
Basic Materials 		2.89% 0.00% 23.88% 78.76%
Industrials 		1.61% 0.00% 29.02% 98.96%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 30.07% 99.74%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 29.17% 99.22%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 19.80% 97.15%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 29.62% 99.48%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NCVLX % Rank
US 		60.09% 55.79% 100.30% 98.96%
Non US 		25.60% 0.00% 36.04% 1.81%

NCVLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NCVLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.04% 0.01% 16.27% 48.28%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.20% 93.54%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 18.45%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% 58.84%

Sales Fees

NCVLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NCVLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NCVLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 87.00% 0.00% 227.00% 90.60%

NCVLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NCVLX Category Low Category High NCVLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.12% 0.00% 8.88% 32.99%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NCVLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NCVLX Category Low Category High NCVLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.46% -1.84% 4.73% 71.61%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NCVLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NCVLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Moore

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2011

11.01

11.0%

Scott Moore is the President and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Nuance and is a co-owner of the firm. He founded the firm in November, 2008 and is also the Lead Portfolio Manager for Nuance Concentrated Value and Nuance Mid Cap Value. Scott has more than 30 years of investment experience, more than 28 years of value investment analyst experience and more than 22 years of portfolio management experience using a classic value approach. For the decade before co-founding Nuance, Scott managed more than $10 billion in institutional, intermediary and mutual fund assets for American Century Investments (ACI). Prior to becoming a Portfolio Manager, he spent three years as an Investment Analyst at ACI, specializing in the telecommunications, utility and industrial sectors. He also worked as an Investment Analyst at Boatmen's Trust Company in St. Louis, Missouri, and at ACI as a Fixed Income Investment Analyst. Scott holds a Bachelor of Science (BS) in finance from Southern Illinois University, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) with an emphasis in finance from the University of Missouri. He is a CFA ® charterholder. CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

Chad Baumler

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2014

7.92

7.9%

Chad Baumler is the Vice President and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Nuance and is a co-owner of the firm. Chad is the Co-Portfolio Manager for Nuance Concentrated Value and Nuance Mid Cap Value, and he is the lead Portfolio Manager on the Nuance Concentrated Value Long Short. Chad also focuses his analytical skills on the energy, financial and real estate sectors. He has over 14 years of investment analyst experience and 9 years of portfolio management experience using a classic value approach.ﾠ Before joining Nuance, Chad was a Portfolio Manager for American Century Investments (ACI) where he co-managed the American Century Value fund and the American Century Market Neutral Value Fund. Prior to becoming a Portfolio Manager at ACI, he spent six years as an Investment Analyst specializing in the energy and finance sectors. Chad also has experience working in the commercial real estate industry at CB Richard Ellis, Inc. in Kansas City, Missouri.ﾠ Chad graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in finance. He has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) with a concentration in finance from the University of Texas, McCombs School of Business. He is a CFA ® charterholder and a member of the CFA institute.ﾠ CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

Darren Schryer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2020

2.33

2.3%

Darren is an Associate Portfolio Manager with Nuance. He also focuses his analytical skills on the healthcare, communication services, and information technology sectors. Before joining Nuance in 2016, Darren was a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for the MBA Investment Fund at the University of Texas, McCombs School of Business. Darren also spent three years as a Financial Advisor with Bluestone Financial Advisors in Bethesda, Maryland. Prior to working for Bluestone, he was as an Audit & Tax Associate for the Reznick Group. Darren holds Bachelor of Science (BS) degrees in both Finance and Accounting from the University of Maryland and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree with a concentration in Investment Management from the University of Texas, McCombs School of Business. CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.52 10.92

