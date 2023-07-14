The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of companies organized in the United States that Nuance Investments, LLC (the “Adviser”) believes are high quality, though temporarily out of favor. The Fund typically invests in a portfolio of 15 to 35 companies of various market capitalizations and is considered an all-cap strategy. Although the Fund will invest primarily in U.S. companies, the Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets in non-U.S. companies that are classified as “developed” by MSCI Inc. (“MSCI”). Nuance utilizes MSCI to classify its international holdings. The country classification of a company is generally determined by the company’s country of incorporation and the primary listing of its securities. MSCI will classify a company in the country of incorporation if its securities have a primary listing in that country. In such cases where a company’s securities have a primary listing outside of the country of incorporation, an additional analysis is performed to determine the company’s country classification. In addition to the company’s country of incorporation and the location of the primary listing, MSCI considers secondary listings, if any, geographic distribution of shareholder base, location of headquarters, geographic distribution of operations, company history, and the country in which investors consider the company to be most appropriately classified. As of the date of this prospectus, the following countries were classified as “developed” by MSCI: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States.

The Adviser selects securities for the Fund’s investment portfolio by using an extensive quantitative screening and fundamental research process that aims to identify leading businesses selling at a discount to fair value with the potential to generate above-average rates of returns over time. The Adviser seeks to identify companies across a range of industries and market sectors that have leading and sustainable market share positions, above-average financial strength, and are trading at a discount to the Adviser’s internal view of intrinsic value. The Adviser may sell an investment when it achieves or surpasses the Adviser’s proprietary view of intrinsic value or when a security’s competitive position or financial situation erodes beyond the Adviser’s expectations. The Fund’s annual portfolio turnover rate may be 100% or greater. From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in securities of companies in the same economic sector, including the financial sector.

The Fund is “non-diversified,” meaning that a relatively high percentage of its assets may be invested in a limited number of issuers of securities.