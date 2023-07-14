To pursue its goal, the Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of mid-capitalization companies, which it defines as those with a total market capitalization within the market capitalization range of the Russell Midcap® Value Index at the time of purchase.

The Fund’s strategy consists of using a bottom-up, fundamental research driven approach to identify stocks of companies that are trading below the Portfolio Managers’ estimate of their intrinsic value and that they believe have the potential for appreciation over time. The Portfolio Managers’ estimate of a company’s intrinsic value represents their view of the company’s true, long-term economic worth, the market’s view of which may be currently distorted by market inefficiencies. The intrinsic value estimate represents what the Portfolio Managers believe a company could be worth if it is acquired, if its profitability returns to its long-term average level, or if its valuation moves in line with those companies that the Portfolio Managers see as its publicly traded peers.

The Portfolio Managers believe that while markets are often efficient, valuations of certain types of companies are often distorted by market inefficiencies, which can lead to attractive investment opportunities. The Portfolio Managers attempt to exploit recurring market inefficiencies among the following types of companies as the Portfolio Managers believe these types of companies are often misunderstood and mispriced by investors.

■ Complex Companies: These companies typically have multiple lines of business that are in different industries or sectors and/or that have different growth rates and profitability characteristics. ■ Cyclical Companies: These companies typically have ebbs and flows in their business depending on demand patterns for their products, the length of product cycles, or other transient factors. ■ Companies in a Period of Interrupted Growth: Typically, these are companies in attractive, high growth markets that have suffered what the Portfolio Managers believe is a temporary setback and/or are in transition to a more mature, lower growth business model that focuses more on current earnings than on rapid growth.

In seeking to identify potential investment opportunities, the Portfolio Managers perform an initial screening to identify those companies that have stock prices that are trailing the performance of the overall market and that they believe are attractive relative to current cash flows. Next, the Portfolio Managers establish an estimate of a company’s intrinsic value. The Portfolio Managers will invest in a company based on its discount to their estimate of intrinsic value and their belief in its potential for appreciation over time. In addition, the Portfolio Managers may invest in anticipation of a catalyst that can be expected to close the value/price gap, such as a merger, restructuring, liquidation, spin-off, major management change, share repurchase, or capital reallocation. The Portfolio Managers will typically visit a company and interview its management team to help understand management’s incentives (such as equity ownership in the company and compensation plans), the merits of its strategic plan, and other factors that have the potential to increase the value of the company’s stock.

The Portfolio Managers establish an intrinsic value for a company’s stock when it is purchased and then continues to evaluate the company’s stock price versus their estimate of its intrinsic value to determine whether to maintain, add to, reduce or eliminate the position. The Portfolio Managers typically reduce or eliminate a position in a company’s stock if the stock’s price appreciates and the company’s discount to their estimate of its intrinsic value narrows. The Portfolio Managers’ decision to reduce or eliminate a position in a particular stock may also be driven by their belief that another company’s stock has a wider discount to their estimate of its intrinsic value. Changes in a company’s management or corporate strategy, or the failure of a company to perform as expected, may also cause the Portfolio Managers to reduce or eliminate a position in that company’s stock.

Although the Fund invests primarily in domestic stocks, it may also invest in stocks of foreign companies. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

The Fund may invest in restricted securities, including private placements, which are securities that are subject to legal restrictions on their sale and may not be sold to the public unless registered under the applicable securities law or pursuant to an applicable exemption.

The Fund seeks to reduce risk by diversifying among many companies, sectors and industries. At times, the Portfolio Managers may emphasize certain sectors or industries that they believe may benefit from market or economic trends.

The Fund will not change its strategy of normally investing at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of mid-capitalization companies, without providing shareholders at least 60 days’ notice. This test is applied at the time the Fund invests; later percentage changes caused by a change in Fund assets, market values or company circumstances will not require the Fund to dispose of a holding.