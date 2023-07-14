Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
5.7%
1 yr return
10.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
17.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
Net Assets
$58.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.0%
Expense Ratio 1.98%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 31.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|■
|Complex Companies: These companies typically have multiple lines of business that are in different industries or sectors and/or that have different growth rates and profitability characteristics.
|■
|Cyclical Companies: These companies typically have ebbs and flows in their business depending on demand patterns for their products, the length of product cycles, or other transient factors.
|■
|Companies in a Period of Interrupted Growth: Typically, these are companies in attractive, high growth markets that have suffered what the Portfolio Managers believe is a temporary setback and/or are in transition to a more mature, lower growth business model that focuses more on current earnings than on rapid growth.
|Period
|NBRRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.7%
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|56.92%
|1 Yr
|10.3%
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|21.35%
|3 Yr
|17.0%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|10.34%
|5 Yr
|0.8%*
|-15.0%
|42.1%
|44.78%
|10 Yr
|1.2%*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|46.10%
* Annualized
|NBRRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NBRRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|58.6 M
|504 K
|30.4 B
|92.51%
|Number of Holdings
|72
|9
|2354
|61.14%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|15.8 M
|129 K
|9.16 B
|92.49%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.97%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|33.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NBRRX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.97%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|15.03%
|Cash
|0.03%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|86.01%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|72.54%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|72.80%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|72.54%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|73.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NBRRX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.71%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|23.32%
|Energy
|13.55%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|7.77%
|Industrials
|13.28%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|65.54%
|Technology
|12.81%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|12.44%
|Financial Services
|12.51%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|91.45%
|Utilities
|9.77%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|11.92%
|Healthcare
|7.58%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|62.44%
|Consumer Defense
|7.40%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|25.13%
|Real Estate
|5.40%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|72.80%
|Basic Materials
|2.11%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|93.78%
|Communication Services
|1.89%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|58.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NBRRX % Rank
|US
|98.63%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|12.44%
|Non US
|1.34%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|77.46%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2022
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2020
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2014
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2013
|$0.307
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2012
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2011
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 16, 2011
10.46
10.5%
Michael C. Greene, Managing Director, joined the firm in 2008 when David J. Greene and Company was acquired by Neuberger Berman. Michael is a Senior Portfolio Manager for the Greene Group’s mid- and all-cap strategies. Prior to the acquisition, he was Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer at David J. Greene and Company, LLC since 1999. He provided leadership for David J. Greene and Company and managed the firm’s mid- and all-cap strategies. He joined David J. Greene and Company in 1985 as a research analyst, became a member of the Investment Committee in 1991 and a member of the Executive Committee in 1995. Michael began his investment career at Drexel Burnham Lambert, where he applied an already well-established value approach to sell-side analysis of retail stocks. He gained substantial experience in fundamental analysis of companies, as well as perspective in the investment philosophies and needs of institutional clients. He serves as a board member of the Masters School in Dobbs Ferry, NY and as Vice President of the David and Alan Greene Family Foundation, Inc. He holds a BA in Economics from Colgate University and an MBA from New York University’s Graduate School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Amit Solomon, PhD, is a Managing Director of Neuberger Berman Management LLC and Neuberger Berman LLC. Mr. Solomon joined the firm in 2008. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Solomon was a principal and senior research analyst at D.J. Greene, the investment adviser to the Fund’s predecessor partnership and account, from 2002 to 2008. D.J. Greene was acquired by Neuberger Berman in 2008.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2021
1.08
1.1%
James F. McAree is a Senior Vice President of Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. James F. McAree is a Managing Director of the Manager. Mr. McAree joined the firm in 2008 and has managed the Fund since May 2021. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. McAree was a principal and research analyst at D.J. Greene, the investment adviser to the Fund’s predecessor partnership and account, from 2005 to 2008. D.J. Greene was acquired by Neuberger Berman in 2008. Mr. McAree was a research analyst for the Fund’s predecessors from 2005 to 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Rand W. Gesing is a Senior Vice President of the Manager. Mr. Gesing joined the firm in 2008 and has managed the Fund since May 2021.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Benjamin H. Nahum, Managing Director, joined the firm in 2008 when David J. Greene and Company was acquired by Neuberger Berman. Benjamin is the Senior Portfolio Manager for the Neuberger Berman Small Cap Intrinsic Value strategy. Prior to the acquisition, he was an executive vice president andprincipal at David J. Greene and Company, LLC where he managed the small/SMid cap strategies since inception in 1997. During his tenure, small/SMid cap assets under management havegrown from $7.0 million to $2.8 billion at peak. He was also a member of the firm’s investment committee. Previously, Benjamin worked as an analyst and portfolio manager at Lewis Partners, a New York City based hedge fund, and as a special situation analyst and portfolio manager at MKI Securities Corp. He holds a BA from Clark University and a JDfrom Brooklyn Law School.
