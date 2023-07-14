Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
NBMBX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$14.92 -0.07 -0.47%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (NMANX) Primary Other (NBMTX) Adv (NBMBX) Inst (NBMLX) A (NMGAX) C (NMGCX) Retirement (NMGRX) Retirement (NRMGX)
NBMBX (Mutual Fund)

Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$14.92 -0.07 -0.47%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (NMANX) Primary Other (NBMTX) Adv (NBMBX) Inst (NBMLX) A (NMGAX) C (NMGCX) Retirement (NMGRX) Retirement (NRMGX)
NBMBX (Mutual Fund)

Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$14.92 -0.07 -0.47%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (NMANX) Primary Other (NBMTX) Adv (NBMBX) Inst (NBMLX) A (NMGAX) C (NMGCX) Retirement (NMGRX) Retirement (NRMGX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Fund

NBMBX | Fund

$14.92

$1.62 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.17%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.9%

1 yr return

9.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.8%

Net Assets

$1.62 B

Holdings in Top 10

20.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.17%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 42.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Fund

NBMBX | Fund

$14.92

$1.62 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.17%

NBMBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.92%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Neuberger Berman
  • Inception Date
    Sep 03, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kenneth Turek

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in common stocks of mid-capitalization companies, which it defines as those with a total market capitalization within the market capitalization range of the Russell Midcap® Index at the time of purchase.
The Portfolio Managers employ a disciplined investment strategy when selecting growth stocks. Using fundamental research and quantitative analysis, they look for what they believe to be fast-growing companies with above-average sales and competitive returns on equity relative to their peers. In doing so, the Portfolio Managers analyze such factors as: financial condition (such as debt to equity ratio); market share and competitive leadership of the company’s products; earnings growth relative to competitors; and market valuation in comparison to a stock’s own historical norms and the stocks of other mid-cap companies.
The Fund seeks to reduce risk by diversifying among many companies, sectors and industries. At times, the Portfolio Managers may emphasize certain sectors that they believe will benefit from market or economic trends.
The Portfolio Managers follow a disciplined selling strategy and may sell a stock when it reaches a target price, if a company’s business fails to perform as expected, or when other opportunities appear more attractive.
The Fund will not change its strategy of normally investing at least 80% of its net assets in mid-capitalization companies, without providing shareholders at least 60 days’ notice. This test is applied at the time the Fund invests; later percentage changes caused by a change in Fund assets, market values or company circumstances will not require the Fund to dispose of a holding.
Read More

NBMBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NBMBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.9% -26.9% 59.5% 63.19%
1 Yr 9.7% -43.3% 860.3% 71.20%
3 Yr -4.6%* -41.8% 41.4% 58.78%
5 Yr -1.8%* -28.3% 82.5% 54.10%
10 Yr 2.1%* -18.3% 13.6% 44.62%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NBMBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.2% -85.6% 1542.7% 57.65%
2021 -1.4% -52.0% 83.9% 53.30%
2020 8.1% -17.6% 195.3% 52.18%
2019 6.0% -16.0% 9.5% 46.20%
2018 -3.4% -13.6% 24.1% 58.04%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period NBMBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.9% -53.4% 55.3% 61.06%
1 Yr 9.7% -60.3% 860.3% 67.31%
3 Yr -4.6%* -41.8% 41.4% 59.18%
5 Yr -1.8%* -27.6% 82.5% 58.50%
10 Yr 5.0%* -17.1% 15.4% 50.13%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period NBMBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.2% -85.6% 1542.7% 57.65%
2021 -1.4% -52.0% 83.9% 53.30%
2020 8.1% -17.6% 195.3% 52.18%
2019 6.0% -16.0% 9.5% 46.20%
2018 -3.4% -13.6% 24.1% 71.89%

NAV & Total Return History

NBMBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

NBMBX Category Low Category High NBMBX % Rank
Net Assets 1.62 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 38.03%
Number of Holdings 84 20 3702 38.03%
Net Assets in Top 10 327 M 360 K 10.9 B 47.18%
Weighting of Top 10 20.25% 5.5% 92.1% 80.28%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Palo Alto Networks Inc 2.46%
  2. Cintas Corp 2.40%
  3. Devon Energy Corp 2.33%
  4. Avantor Inc 2.10%
  5. The Trade Desk Inc A 2.04%
  6. United Rentals Inc 2.00%
  7. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc 1.97%
  8. Waste Connections Inc 1.92%
  9. Manhattan Associates Inc 1.89%
  10. Veeva Systems Inc Class A 1.88%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High NBMBX % Rank
Stocks 		97.28% 23.99% 100.52% 60.21%
Cash 		2.72% -0.52% 26.94% 37.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 77.11%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 77.11%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 76.41%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 76.58%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NBMBX % Rank
Technology 		33.18% 0.04% 62.17% 41.55%
Industrials 		17.74% 0.00% 38.23% 23.24%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.16% 0.00% 57.41% 41.02%
Healthcare 		14.38% 0.00% 43.77% 79.05%
Financial Services 		5.94% 0.00% 43.01% 54.40%
Energy 		5.42% 0.00% 62.10% 12.15%
Consumer Defense 		3.12% 0.00% 16.40% 30.28%
Basic Materials 		2.15% 0.00% 17.25% 50.53%
Real Estate 		1.79% 0.00% 19.28% 60.39%
Communication Services 		1.12% 0.00% 18.33% 73.94%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 82.22%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High NBMBX % Rank
US 		94.25% 23.38% 100.52% 48.24%
Non US 		3.03% 0.00% 35.22% 55.11%

NBMBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

NBMBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.17% 0.02% 19.28% 40.07%
Management Fee 0.89% 0.00% 1.50% 83.42%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 55.70%
Administrative Fee 0.40% 0.00% 0.40% 100.00%

Sales Fees

NBMBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

NBMBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

NBMBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 42.00% 0.00% 250.31% 48.63%

NBMBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

NBMBX Category Low Category High NBMBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 78.17%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

NBMBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

NBMBX Category Low Category High NBMBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.92% -2.24% 2.75% 76.61%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

NBMBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

NBMBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kenneth Turek

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2003

19.34

19.3%

Turek is a vice present of NBMI and managing director of Neuberger Berman , LLC. He joined the firm in 2002. Previously, he spent five years as a vice president and senior portfolio manager in institutional asset management at Northern Trust. Additionally, he was a portfolio manager at National Investment Services and Chief Investment Officer at ColeTaylor Bank. Mr. Turek holds a BA from the University of Wisconsin at Madison and an MBA from DePaul University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Trevor Moreno

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 16, 2020

2.37

2.4%

Trevor Moreno, CFA, Senior Vice President, joined the firm in May of 2014. Trevor is a Portfolio Manager on the Small Cap Growthstrategy and a Associate Portfolio Manager on the Mid Cap Growth strategy. In addition, he is a Research Analyst for the Growth Equity Group, coveringthe Information Technology sector for both small cap growth and mid cap growth. Prior to joining the firm, he held assistant portfolio manager and analyst positions at Wells Capital Management and Strong Capital Management before that. He began his career at Parker Hannifin Corporation as a staff accountant and a financial analyst. He earned a BS in Accounting and Finance from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University, as well as an MBA from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University. Trevor has been awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Chad Bruso

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 16, 2020

2.37

2.4%

Chad A. Bruso, CFA, Senior Vice President, joined the firm in 2006. Chad is part of the Growth Equity Group which is responsible for Neuberger Berman’s Mid Cap Growth and Small Cap Growth strategies. He is an Associate Portfolio Manager on Small Cap Growth and Senior Research Analyst covering the Industrial and Consumer sectors for Mid Cap Growth. Prior to joining the firm, he was both a vice president and transportation analyst at Morgan Stanley. Chad began his career as a senior consultant at Arthur Andersen. He earned a Bachelor of Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Chad has been awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Jennifer Blachford

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 17, 2021

0.45

0.5%

Jennifer Blachford, Senior Vice President, joined the firm in 2019. Jennifer is part of the Growth Equity Group which is responsible for Neuberger Berman’s Mid Cap Growth and Small Cap Growth strategies. She is a Senior Research Analyst covering the Healthcare sector for Small Cap and Mid Cap Growth. Prior to joining, Jennifer served in a variety of senior roles including Portfolio Manager at Arcoda Capital Management. Jennifer began her career in 1998 as an analyst at Suffolk Capital Management. She earned an AB from Princeton University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×