To pursue its goal, the Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in common stocks of mid-capitalization companies, which it defines as those with a total market capitalization within the market capitalization range of the Russell Midcap® Index at the time of purchase.

The Portfolio Managers employ a disciplined investment strategy when selecting growth stocks. Using fundamental research and quantitative analysis, they look for what they believe to be fast-growing companies with above-average sales and competitive returns on equity relative to their peers. In doing so, the Portfolio Managers analyze such factors as: financial condition (such as debt to equity ratio); market share and competitive leadership of the company’s products; earnings growth relative to competitors; and market valuation in comparison to a stock’s own historical norms and the stocks of other mid-cap companies.

The Fund seeks to reduce risk by diversifying among many companies, sectors and industries. At times, the Portfolio Managers may emphasize certain sectors that they believe will benefit from market or economic trends.

The Portfolio Managers follow a disciplined selling strategy and may sell a stock when it reaches a target price, if a company’s business fails to perform as expected, or when other opportunities appear more attractive.

The Fund will not change its strategy of normally investing at least 80% of its net assets in mid-capitalization companies, without providing shareholders at least 60 days’ notice. This test is applied at the time the Fund invests; later percentage changes caused by a change in Fund assets, market values or company circumstances will not require the Fund to dispose of a holding.