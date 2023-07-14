Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.6%
1 yr return
9.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.0%
Net Assets
$1.62 B
Holdings in Top 10
20.3%
Expense Ratio 1.79%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 42.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|NMGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.6%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|67.43%
|1 Yr
|9.0%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|73.67%
|3 Yr
|-4.4%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|57.49%
|5 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-28.3%
|82.5%
|55.08%
|10 Yr
|1.6%*
|-18.3%
|13.6%
|47.69%
* Annualized
|Period
|NMGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|NMGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NMGCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.62 B
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|37.68%
|Number of Holdings
|84
|20
|3702
|37.68%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|327 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|46.83%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.25%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|79.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NMGCX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.28%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|59.86%
|Cash
|2.72%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|37.15%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|76.76%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|76.76%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|76.06%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|76.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NMGCX % Rank
|Technology
|33.18%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|41.20%
|Industrials
|17.74%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|22.89%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.16%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|40.67%
|Healthcare
|14.38%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|78.70%
|Financial Services
|5.94%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|54.05%
|Energy
|5.42%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|11.80%
|Consumer Defense
|3.12%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|29.93%
|Basic Materials
|2.15%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|50.18%
|Real Estate
|1.79%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|60.04%
|Communication Services
|1.12%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|73.59%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|81.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|NMGCX % Rank
|US
|94.25%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|47.89%
|Non US
|3.03%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|54.75%
|NMGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.79%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|14.13%
|Management Fee
|0.74%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|51.68%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|96.84%
|Administrative Fee
|0.26%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|94.30%
|NMGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|77.42%
|NMGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|NMGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|42.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|48.24%
|NMGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NMGCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|77.82%
|NMGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|NMGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|NMGCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.53%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|94.11%
|NMGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.886
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2013
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2003
19.34
19.3%
Turek is a vice present of NBMI and managing director of Neuberger Berman , LLC. He joined the firm in 2002. Previously, he spent five years as a vice president and senior portfolio manager in institutional asset management at Northern Trust. Additionally, he was a portfolio manager at National Investment Services and Chief Investment Officer at ColeTaylor Bank. Mr. Turek holds a BA from the University of Wisconsin at Madison and an MBA from DePaul University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 16, 2020
2.37
2.4%
Trevor Moreno, CFA, Senior Vice President, joined the firm in May of 2014. Trevor is a Portfolio Manager on the Small Cap Growthstrategy and a Associate Portfolio Manager on the Mid Cap Growth strategy. In addition, he is a Research Analyst for the Growth Equity Group, coveringthe Information Technology sector for both small cap growth and mid cap growth. Prior to joining the firm, he held assistant portfolio manager and analyst positions at Wells Capital Management and Strong Capital Management before that. He began his career at Parker Hannifin Corporation as a staff accountant and a financial analyst. He earned a BS in Accounting and Finance from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University, as well as an MBA from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University. Trevor has been awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 16, 2020
2.37
2.4%
Chad A. Bruso, CFA, Senior Vice President, joined the firm in 2006. Chad is part of the Growth Equity Group which is responsible for Neuberger Berman’s Mid Cap Growth and Small Cap Growth strategies. He is an Associate Portfolio Manager on Small Cap Growth and Senior Research Analyst covering the Industrial and Consumer sectors for Mid Cap Growth. Prior to joining the firm, he was both a vice president and transportation analyst at Morgan Stanley. Chad began his career as a senior consultant at Arthur Andersen. He earned a Bachelor of Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Chad has been awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 17, 2021
0.45
0.5%
Jennifer Blachford, Senior Vice President, joined the firm in 2019. Jennifer is part of the Growth Equity Group which is responsible for Neuberger Berman’s Mid Cap Growth and Small Cap Growth strategies. She is a Senior Research Analyst covering the Healthcare sector for Small Cap and Mid Cap Growth. Prior to joining, Jennifer served in a variety of senior roles including Portfolio Manager at Arcoda Capital Management. Jennifer began her career in 1998 as an analyst at Suffolk Capital Management. She earned an AB from Princeton University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.27
|2.25
